Arizona State

Liberty QB Navi Bruzon named Gatorade Arizona high school football Player of the Year

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Peoria Liberty junior quarterback Navi Bruzon, who led the Lions to a 10-0 regular season and the top seed in the Open Division state football playoffs, has been named the Gatorade Arizona High School Football Player of the Year for the 2022 season.

Bruzon, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, passed for 3,041 yards and 33 touchdowns before Liberty (11-1) fell to Scottsdale Saguaro 43-42 in the state semifinals. He also had more than 400 rushing yards and five TDs.

Gatorade looks at not only athletic achievement but academics and community contributions when it selects its players of the year in each sport.

Bruzon, who has a 4.0 grade-point average, has volunteered at youth centers organizing toy drives for children during the holidays. He also helps with Liberty's unified sports program.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter@azc_obert

