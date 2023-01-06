ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylors, SC

Deputies find missing 14-year-old safe

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were searching a missing 14-year-old from Laurens County. Deputies said the teenager was last seen around 4:30 p.m. when he walked out of his house.
Deputies searching for missing man in NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man from the Candler area. According to deputies, 31-year-old Robert Jarvis was supposed to be on his way to Candler, but did not arrive to his home on Monday, Jan. 9. Deputies said...
Greenwood Co. deputies find missing 27-year-old man

NINETY SIX, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office found a missing man who was last seen on Saturday. Deputies said 27-year-old Alexander Hendrix was last seen wearing dark pants, a black jacket, a brown hat and glasses leaving his house on Highway 34 near Island Ford Road at 4 p.m.
Suspect runs over graves while trying to escape officers in Pickens

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a chase that ended with a crash near Gentry Memorial Highway. Officers said the suspect ran over multiple graves that were in Hillcrest Memorial Park before coming to a stop.
Easley police searching for runaway teen

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Easley police are searching for a teen who ran away from her home on Stonehaven Lane. According to police, 16-year-old Cadince Bennefield ran away from her home between 10 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 6. Police said Bennefield is five-feet-three inches...
Man sentenced to life following 2020 deadly shooting of 26-year-old man

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office announced a West Virginia man was sentenced to life in prison following a deadly shooting that happened in Inman in 2020. According to the solicitor, 36-year-old Corey Mark Porter was found guilty of murder and possession of a weapon...
Coroner identifies victim of crash on Highway 72 in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner identified the name of the driver that passed away from a crash that happened on Tuesday. The coroner said the crash happened at around 12:29 p.m. on Highway 72. According to the coroner, 26-year-old David Ray Weichmann was traveling west...
Officers searching for suspect accused of breaking into home in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for a man who reportedly broke into a home in Asheville last week. Officers identified the suspect as Thomas Orr, a 43-year-old who is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 198 pounds. They added that he has blue eyes and a barbed wire tattoo on his left shoulder.
FBI, Greenville County deputies responding to healthcare facility

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FBI and Greenville County deputies are responding to a healthcare facility on Pelham Road. According to the FBI, they are conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at Diversified Medical Healthcare (DMH). FOX Carolina reached out to DMH about the investigation, but the business declined to...
Coroner identifies victim from motorcycle crash in Honea Path

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday evening following a motorcycle crash in Honea Path. The Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. on East Greer Street near Black Street. According to the Coroner’s Office, it...
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Hartwell

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Tuesday night. Hartwell Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Troopers are actively investigating the case.
