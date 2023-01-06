Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 14-year-old safe
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were searching a missing 14-year-old from Laurens County. Deputies said the teenager was last seen around 4:30 p.m. when he walked out of his house.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in NC
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man from the Candler area. According to deputies, 31-year-old Robert Jarvis was supposed to be on his way to Candler, but did not arrive to his home on Monday, Jan. 9. Deputies said...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Deputies safely locate two missing teens who ran away
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two teens who ran away Monday night have been found. Deputies said 12-year-old Jaylin Walker and 14-year-old Rae’ijah Bradley were last seen near 6201 Augusta Road at around 10:14 p.m. Deputies described Walker as 5 feet 2...
FOX Carolina
Missing dog found 45 miles away, months later in child’s bedroom
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nearly five months after she went missing, an Upstate man is reunited with his beloved dog Lola - who was found more than 45 miles from home. Kim Voiers said Lola actually found her. When she sent her children to bed on Sunday night, she...
FOX Carolina
Greenwood Co. deputies find missing 27-year-old man
NINETY SIX, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office found a missing man who was last seen on Saturday. Deputies said 27-year-old Alexander Hendrix was last seen wearing dark pants, a black jacket, a brown hat and glasses leaving his house on Highway 34 near Island Ford Road at 4 p.m.
WYFF4.com
Deputies release picture of person of interest in car break-in near high school in Buncombe County
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a person of interest after several car break-ins near a high school. Deputies said the crimes happened around Lees Creek Road, near C.A. Erwin High School. If you have any information, you are asked to...
Deputies describe Greenville Co. shooting that killed 76-year-old as a road rage incident
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Taylors that left an elderly woman dead.
FOX Carolina
Suspect runs over graves while trying to escape officers in Pickens
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a chase that ended with a crash near Gentry Memorial Highway. Officers said the suspect ran over multiple graves that were in Hillcrest Memorial Park before coming to a stop.
FOX Carolina
Easley police searching for runaway teen
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Easley police are searching for a teen who ran away from her home on Stonehaven Lane. According to police, 16-year-old Cadince Bennefield ran away from her home between 10 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 6. Police said Bennefield is five-feet-three inches...
FOX Carolina
Man sentenced to life following 2020 deadly shooting of 26-year-old man
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office announced a West Virginia man was sentenced to life in prison following a deadly shooting that happened in Inman in 2020. According to the solicitor, 36-year-old Corey Mark Porter was found guilty of murder and possession of a weapon...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim of crash on Highway 72 in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner identified the name of the driver that passed away from a crash that happened on Tuesday. The coroner said the crash happened at around 12:29 p.m. on Highway 72. According to the coroner, 26-year-old David Ray Weichmann was traveling west...
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for suspect accused of breaking into home in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for a man who reportedly broke into a home in Asheville last week. Officers identified the suspect as Thomas Orr, a 43-year-old who is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 198 pounds. They added that he has blue eyes and a barbed wire tattoo on his left shoulder.
FOX Carolina
Upstate woman arrested for 10K pills that ‘look like Lucky Charms’, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested after deputies found pills that “look like Lucky Charms” during a traffic stop on Jan. 6. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies witnessed a drug deal take place in a parking lot...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit on busy Greenville Co. road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says a pedestrian is now dead after being hit by a vehicle. The Coroner’s Office says they were called to the scene around 6:00 p.m. on the 6000 block of White Horse Rd. Sunday. Officials say the vehicle...
FOX Carolina
FBI, Greenville County deputies responding to healthcare facility
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FBI and Greenville County deputies are responding to a healthcare facility on Pelham Road. According to the FBI, they are conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at Diversified Medical Healthcare (DMH). FOX Carolina reached out to DMH about the investigation, but the business declined to...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from motorcycle crash in Honea Path
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday evening following a motorcycle crash in Honea Path. The Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. on East Greer Street near Black Street. According to the Coroner’s Office, it...
FBI investigation underway at Greenville Co. medical building
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were conducting an investigation at Premier Medical Services and Diversified Medical Healthcare on Pelham Road.
FOX Carolina
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Hartwell
HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Tuesday night. Hartwell Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Troopers are actively investigating the case.
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged after threatening license plate agency in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday after reportedly making threats at a License Plate Agency on E. Court Street in Marion. Deputies said they responded to the area at around 9:45 a.m. after someone...
deltanews.tv
Three People Shot in Greenville
Three victims are recovering after being shot over the weekend. The shootings were not tied to each other. More details are in the story.
Comments / 0