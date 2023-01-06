Read full article on original website
Related
whiterivernow.com
New provider announced at White River Health Pediatrics
Katie Webb, APRN, is accepting patients at White River Health Pediatrics, previously known as The Children’s Clinic, located at 1700 Harrison St., Suite N in Batesville. Webb (pictured) is working alongside Drs. Melody Moody, Amanda Smith, Meagan Smith, and Tyler Sandlin, APRN. As an APRN at White River Health...
whiterivernow.com
Gary B.: County judge makes committee assignments
Independence County Judge Kevin Jeffery has made committee assignments for quorum court members. Serving on the Road Committee will be: Tim Stewart, Brent Henderson, Johnathan Abbott, Johnny McMullin, and Charles Jordan. The Budget Committee membership is a prestigious placement and does the bulk of its work in the last quarter...
KTLO
Local residents appointed to positions by Gov. Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson made several appointments Friday ahead of his term ending this week, where a few local residents were selected. Debra Schulte from Mountain Home was appointed to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing replacing Renee Mihalko-Corbitt. Her term will expire October 1, 2023. Travis Dover of Mountain Home...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Virginia Lucille (Pender) Weeks
Virginia Lucille (Pender) Weeks, 84 Jonesboro, Arkansas, formerly of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Sunday, January 8, 2023, at St Bernard Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She was born March 14, 1938, in Harrisburg, Arkansas the daughter of Clarence Pender Sr. and Bertha (Minton) Pender. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Bertha Pender, her husband, Guy Weeks, three brothers: Carley Pender, Charlie Pender and Clarence Pender Jr., and one sister, Iseal Wheeler. Virginia was a homemaker, a member of the First Baptist Church in Harrisburg for more than sixty years, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by two sons: Gene (Jill) Weeks of Paragould, Arkansas and Bill (Deana) weeks of Jonesboro, Arkansas, one daughter, Jeannie (Stan) O’Neil of Colleyville, Texas, one brother, Buddy Wayne Pender of Coldwater, Mississippi, one sister, Mary Harrison also of Coldwater, Mississippi, five grandchildren: Whitney (Matthew) Miller, Weston (Foe) Weeks, David O’Neil, Kate O’Neil, and Alden Weeks. Bro. Tim Jarrett will conduct the service and these men will serve as active pallbearers: Leln Griffith, David Green, Michael Todd, Craig Stringer, Greg Cole, and Sam Sims. Visitation will be Wednesday ~ January 11, 2023, from 12:30 until Service Time. Funeral Service will be Wednesday~ January 11, 2023, at 2:00 P. M. in Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel. The interment will be in Harrisburg Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or First Baptist Church Box 88 Harrisburg, Arkansas 72432.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Brenda Darlene Tomassi
Brenda Darlene Tomassi, 75, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Mountain View, Arkansas. Mrs. Tomassi was born Sunday, September 14, 1947, in Inglewood, California to the late Herman Stobaugh and Inez Andrey Stobaugh. Brenda worked for Tyson Foods for several years, owned a kennel,...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Yvonne Watts Smith
Yvonne Watts Smith, 84, of Mountain View, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in Mountain View, Arkansas. Mrs. Smith was born Tuesday, April 12, 1938, to the late Weaver Watts and Blanche Watts. Yvonne was a homemaker and a member of the Highway 5...
Kait 8
Massive solar farm nearing completion
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The solar farm in Jackson County is getting closer to being complete. Project Manager Terri Mullin said construction has been going as scheduled. He said the project is already improving Jackson County. “A project this size brings in a lot of contractors from out of...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Muriel Rose Mitchell Holt
Muriel Rose Mitchell Holt, 90, of Fifty-Six, Arkansas passed away on January 8, 2023, at Stone County Medical Center in Mountain View, Arkansas. Muriel was born on April 24, 1932, in Fifty-Six, Arkansas to the late Floyd and Verlie (Sands) Mitchell. Muriel was a member of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church and loved her church family. She worked as a maid for many years and after retirement helped her mother on the farm. Muriel will be greatly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Kevin Bradley Newberry-Jenkins
Kevin Bradley Newberry-Jenkins, 55, of Jonesboro, Arkansas departed this life Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Bernard Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was born August 19, 1967, in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, the son of Frank and Claire (Bradley) Newberry. His parents preceded him in death. Kevin was also preceded by a daughter, Rehanna Jenkins. Kevin graduated from Jonesboro High School with the class of 1985 and studied LPN at Arkansas State University finishing with the class of 2005. He worked as a nurse at several nursing homes and St. Bernard Hospital. Kevin loved spending time with his grandkids and all his family members. On June 7, 1997, Kevin met and started dating Steve, “the sun that his world revolves around and the love of his life.” They have enjoyed 25 years together getting married on May 13, 2014. He is survived by his husband, Steve of the home in Jonesboro, one daughter, Ashley (Thad) Forrester of Bay Village, AR, one son, Christopher Young of Russellville, Arkansas, two brothers: David (Paulette) Newberry of Jonesboro and Charles (Lizell ) Newberry of Verona, Kentucky, two sisters: Kathy (John) Kintzler of Windermere, Florida, and Karen (Carey) Chrisco of Conway, Arkansas, grandchildren, Sara Buckley, Johnny Williams, Haylee Buckley, Mason Carroll and Pierce Jenkins, and a host of nieces, nephews, Uncles, Aunts and cousins. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, 2;00 P. M. January 14, 2023, at Hillside Pentecostal Church in Harrisburg, Arkansas.
whiterivernow.com
Pedestrian killed on highway in Tuckerman
A Bradford woman died Saturday after she was struck by a vehicle as she was walking on Arkansas Highway 367 in Tuckerman. According to the Arkansas State Police fatality report, Kellie McGee, 54, was killed after a southbound Jeep on Highway 367 struck McGee as she walked on the highway in the southbound lane.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jack McTaggart
Jack McTaggart, 84, of Salado passed away Monday, January 9, 2023. He was born September 20, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio to John and Evelyn (Kessinger) McTaggart. Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a mechanical engineer for Arco Alaska. He was a down to Earth man who loved his family and friends and valued logic and reason over everything else. Jack had a very dry sense of humor and enjoyed fishing, woodworking, photography, flower gardens and feeding birds.
Kait 8
Funeral arrangements set for deputy
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of their own. According to a social media release, Deputy Gary Tate died at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, following a lengthy battle with cancer. A GoFundMe account has been created to help...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: V. Evelyn Williams
V. Evelyn Williams, 95, of Batesville, AR passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. She was born October 29, 1927, in Amory, Mississippi to W.H. Sandy and Leola Sandy of West Memphis, Arkansas. She was married to the late, Harold E. Williams of Walnut Grove, Arkansas. She was a member of the Quail Valley Freewill Baptist Church of Batesville. She began working outside the home when her youngest child started grade school. She retired from General Tire and Rubber Co. in 1984.
Kait 8
Jonesboro to use land for new park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year comes a new green space in Jonesboro. The city announced new land was donated and will be turned into a 24-acre park on the west side of town. The land off Strawfloor Drive is currently home to a disc golf course known as...
KTLO
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
Kait 8
Deputies seize meth, various drugs in bust
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office made a hefty haul over the week. On Saturday, Jan. 7, the agency said it had taken in over a pound of suspected meth off the streets. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office said other illicit drugs...
Kait 8
One hurt in road rage shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are currently investigating a road rage shooting that left one person injured. According to an incident report, officers responded to the intersection of Grant Avenue and South Caraway Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, regarding a fistfight. Police said a driver picked someone...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Barbara Dianne Wilbanks (Womack)
Barbara Dianne Wilbanks, 72, of Batesville, AR passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She was born September 30, 1950, to Barbara and John Wilbanks in Batesville, AR. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Womack of Maumelle; her parents, Barbara and John Wilbanks of Batesville; and...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jason Drew “Oscar” Huey
Jason Drew “Oscar” Huey of the Remmel Community, departed this life on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the age of 30. He was born July 16, 1992, in Newport, the son of Joey Don Huey and LeAnn (Glover) Huey Dawson. Jason was a Newport High School graduate, Class...
Kait 8
Popular fish house reopening following fire
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - More than a year after a fire destroyed it, a popular Mountain Home restaurant is reopening. Fred’s Fish House in Mountain Home announced Tuesday it will reopen on Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. On the morning of Dec. 29, 2021, the restaurant went...
Comments / 0