Kevin Bradley Newberry-Jenkins, 55, of Jonesboro, Arkansas departed this life Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Bernard Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was born August 19, 1967, in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, the son of Frank and Claire (Bradley) Newberry. His parents preceded him in death. Kevin was also preceded by a daughter, Rehanna Jenkins. Kevin graduated from Jonesboro High School with the class of 1985 and studied LPN at Arkansas State University finishing with the class of 2005. He worked as a nurse at several nursing homes and St. Bernard Hospital. Kevin loved spending time with his grandkids and all his family members. On June 7, 1997, Kevin met and started dating Steve, “the sun that his world revolves around and the love of his life.” They have enjoyed 25 years together getting married on May 13, 2014. He is survived by his husband, Steve of the home in Jonesboro, one daughter, Ashley (Thad) Forrester of Bay Village, AR, one son, Christopher Young of Russellville, Arkansas, two brothers: David (Paulette) Newberry of Jonesboro and Charles (Lizell ) Newberry of Verona, Kentucky, two sisters: Kathy (John) Kintzler of Windermere, Florida, and Karen (Carey) Chrisco of Conway, Arkansas, grandchildren, Sara Buckley, Johnny Williams, Haylee Buckley, Mason Carroll and Pierce Jenkins, and a host of nieces, nephews, Uncles, Aunts and cousins. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, 2;00 P. M. January 14, 2023, at Hillside Pentecostal Church in Harrisburg, Arkansas.

