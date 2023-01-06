Nelsonville-York cruises by rival Trimble in Glouster

GLOUSTER — Nearly 24 hours after the boys fell victim on the road to a bitter rival, the Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes redeemed the loss with a 55-38 drubbing of Trimble on Wednesday night. Airah Lavy led all scorers with 21 points on the night.

“It was a good win. This is our rival,” Mark Truax, the head coach of Nelsonville-York said after the win. “We knew we would get Trimble’s best and we got it tonight.”

A small sample early in the game foreshadowed how the rest of the night would go. Down 5-2 with just under four minutes left in the first quarter, Rilynn Fouts drilled a three-point shot to even up the score. The freshman ultimately finished the game with a team-leading 14 points.

Just a few seconds later, Brooklyn Richards came right down and got a bucket in the paint to regain the lead for the Buckeyes. Richards finished with 11 on the night. It seemed that any time Trimble had the opportunity to make a move, Nelsonville-York immediately answered to take their hopes away.

Trimble had hope leaving the first frame though. Only down four points, they were still in an advantageous position to make a comeback. Unfortunately for the Tomcats, nothing seemed to fall.

“We just couldn’t hit a basket,” Joe Richards, the head coach of Trimble said following the loss. “We didn’t execute the offense in the first half and every time we did we got a good look. We didn’t hit a whole lot lot of them but when we ran the offense… I thought good things happened.”

Trimble only mustered up four points in the second quarter, those coming from baskets from Mikayla Dane and Mckenzie Eing. Turnovers killed any real opportunity to get momentum flowing.

“We decided to attack more tonight with our press and our traps,” Truax said. “We’re hoping that we would get us going in our transition game but we wanted to pressure the ball and I think the pressure tonight caused it.”

The Buckeyes weren’t lighting up the scoresheet, but they were doing enough with enough people chipping in to maintain a comfortable lead, going into the break with a 23-12 advantage.

That comfort quickly turned into worry for a slight second though. Out of the locker room, Trimble scored four quick points, including a layup from Jaylee Orsborne that sent Nelsonville-York into a timeout to regroup. The sophomore finished with 11 on the night.

Once again, the hope didn’t last long as Richards converted an and-1 and Nelsonville-York went on a run to create a 15-point difference by the end of the third.

Led by seven fourth quarter points from Orsborne, Trimble’s offense started to pick up and find their groove. It was too late at that point though as Lavy and the rest of the Buckeyes did enough to maintain a comfortable lead, leading to their 17-point victory.

The win marked five-straight victories for Nelsonville-York as they continue to breeze through their schedule.

“Some of the girls are believing in themselves, they’re believing in the system and they’re trusting what we’re trying to promote within the program,” Truax said about the recent win streak. “They’re giving the effort. I can’t fault their effort.”