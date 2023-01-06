Read full article on original website
Related
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Richard Wilson Branscum
Richard Wilson Branscum, 90, of Salado, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Batesville. He was born on April 17, 1932, in Rosie, Arkansas to Elbert and Nettie Branscum. He was a heating and air specialist, auto mechanic, and stone mason was also worked for Southside water utility. He was also a member of the Salado Baptist Church.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Muriel Rose Mitchell Holt
Muriel Rose Mitchell Holt, 90, of Fifty-Six, Arkansas passed away on January 8, 2023, at Stone County Medical Center in Mountain View, Arkansas. Muriel was born on April 24, 1932, in Fifty-Six, Arkansas to the late Floyd and Verlie (Sands) Mitchell. Muriel was a member of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church and loved her church family. She worked as a maid for many years and after retirement helped her mother on the farm. Muriel will be greatly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Larry Allen Finney
Larry Allen Finney, 73, of Batesville, departed this life on January 6, 2023. He was born in South Bend, Indiana, on August 12, 1949, to Linden S. Finney and Agnes Harrington. During his working years, he was employed by GEN Corp. He was a member of the Maple Springs Baptist Church in Rosie.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jack McTaggart
Jack McTaggart, 84, of Salado passed away Monday, January 9, 2023. He was born September 20, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio to John and Evelyn (Kessinger) McTaggart. Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a mechanical engineer for Arco Alaska. He was a down to Earth man who loved his family and friends and valued logic and reason over everything else. Jack had a very dry sense of humor and enjoyed fishing, woodworking, photography, flower gardens and feeding birds.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Glenda Goings King
Glenda Goings King, 74, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. She was born on April 21, 1948, in Poughkeepsie, Arkansas to Glenn Goings and Delphia Morgan Goings. She worked at Eastman Chemical Company and retired from Life Plus. She was a member of the Cave City Church of Christ, enjoyed watching the Hummingbirds and butterflies, yard work and gardening, but most of all loved her family and her church family.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Barbara Dianne Wilbanks (Womack)
Barbara Dianne Wilbanks, 72, of Batesville, AR passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She was born September 30, 1950, to Barbara and John Wilbanks in Batesville, AR. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Womack of Maumelle; her parents, Barbara and John Wilbanks of Batesville; and...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Brenda Darlene Tomassi
Brenda Darlene Tomassi, 75, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Mountain View, Arkansas. Mrs. Tomassi was born Sunday, September 14, 1947, in Inglewood, California to the late Herman Stobaugh and Inez Andrey Stobaugh. Brenda worked for Tyson Foods for several years, owned a kennel,...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: V. Evelyn Williams
V. Evelyn Williams, 95, of Batesville, AR passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. She was born October 29, 1927, in Amory, Mississippi to W.H. Sandy and Leola Sandy of West Memphis, Arkansas. She was married to the late, Harold E. Williams of Walnut Grove, Arkansas. She was a member of the Quail Valley Freewill Baptist Church of Batesville. She began working outside the home when her youngest child started grade school. She retired from General Tire and Rubber Co. in 1984.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Kevin Bradley Newberry-Jenkins
Kevin Bradley Newberry-Jenkins, 55, of Jonesboro, Arkansas departed this life Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Bernard Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was born August 19, 1967, in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, the son of Frank and Claire (Bradley) Newberry. His parents preceded him in death. Kevin was also preceded by a daughter, Rehanna Jenkins. Kevin graduated from Jonesboro High School with the class of 1985 and studied LPN at Arkansas State University finishing with the class of 2005. He worked as a nurse at several nursing homes and St. Bernard Hospital. Kevin loved spending time with his grandkids and all his family members. On June 7, 1997, Kevin met and started dating Steve, “the sun that his world revolves around and the love of his life.” They have enjoyed 25 years together getting married on May 13, 2014. He is survived by his husband, Steve of the home in Jonesboro, one daughter, Ashley (Thad) Forrester of Bay Village, AR, one son, Christopher Young of Russellville, Arkansas, two brothers: David (Paulette) Newberry of Jonesboro and Charles (Lizell ) Newberry of Verona, Kentucky, two sisters: Kathy (John) Kintzler of Windermere, Florida, and Karen (Carey) Chrisco of Conway, Arkansas, grandchildren, Sara Buckley, Johnny Williams, Haylee Buckley, Mason Carroll and Pierce Jenkins, and a host of nieces, nephews, Uncles, Aunts and cousins. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, 2;00 P. M. January 14, 2023, at Hillside Pentecostal Church in Harrisburg, Arkansas.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Marvin L. West
Marvin L. West passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. Marvin was born January 19, 1928, in Cord, Arkansas to Jim West and Lillie Parr West. Marvin attended Stone School as a boy. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during WWII. He was a welder for over 40 years and was a member of Pipeliner Union Local 798 for 73 years. Marvin loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing and he enjoyed cattle farming. Marvin loved his church family and enjoyed going to Tuesday fish frys.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Virginia Lucille (Pender) Weeks
Virginia Lucille (Pender) Weeks, 84 Jonesboro, Arkansas, formerly of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Sunday, January 8, 2023, at St Bernard Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She was born March 14, 1938, in Harrisburg, Arkansas the daughter of Clarence Pender Sr. and Bertha (Minton) Pender. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Bertha Pender, her husband, Guy Weeks, three brothers: Carley Pender, Charlie Pender and Clarence Pender Jr., and one sister, Iseal Wheeler. Virginia was a homemaker, a member of the First Baptist Church in Harrisburg for more than sixty years, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by two sons: Gene (Jill) Weeks of Paragould, Arkansas and Bill (Deana) weeks of Jonesboro, Arkansas, one daughter, Jeannie (Stan) O’Neil of Colleyville, Texas, one brother, Buddy Wayne Pender of Coldwater, Mississippi, one sister, Mary Harrison also of Coldwater, Mississippi, five grandchildren: Whitney (Matthew) Miller, Weston (Foe) Weeks, David O’Neil, Kate O’Neil, and Alden Weeks. Bro. Tim Jarrett will conduct the service and these men will serve as active pallbearers: Leln Griffith, David Green, Michael Todd, Craig Stringer, Greg Cole, and Sam Sims. Visitation will be Wednesday ~ January 11, 2023, from 12:30 until Service Time. Funeral Service will be Wednesday~ January 11, 2023, at 2:00 P. M. in Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel. The interment will be in Harrisburg Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or First Baptist Church Box 88 Harrisburg, Arkansas 72432.
whiterivernow.com
New provider announced at White River Health Pediatrics
Katie Webb, APRN, is accepting patients at White River Health Pediatrics, previously known as The Children’s Clinic, located at 1700 Harrison St., Suite N in Batesville. Webb (pictured) is working alongside Drs. Melody Moody, Amanda Smith, Meagan Smith, and Tyler Sandlin, APRN. As an APRN at White River Health...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jason Drew “Oscar” Huey
Jason Drew “Oscar” Huey of the Remmel Community, departed this life on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the age of 30. He was born July 16, 1992, in Newport, the son of Joey Don Huey and LeAnn (Glover) Huey Dawson. Jason was a Newport High School graduate, Class...
whiterivernow.com
Taylor Griffin Night celebrated at Batesville
Featured image (from left): Coach Tim Howard, Athletic Director Dave King, Jennifer Griffin, Taylor Griffin, and Coach Stan Fowler. A Batesville Pioneer graduate who was named the 2019 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All Arkansas Preps Female Athlete of the Year was honored at Friday’s home basketball game. Taylor Griffin, who competed...
whiterivernow.com
Gary B.: County judge makes committee assignments
Independence County Judge Kevin Jeffery has made committee assignments for quorum court members. Serving on the Road Committee will be: Tim Stewart, Brent Henderson, Johnathan Abbott, Johnny McMullin, and Charles Jordan. The Budget Committee membership is a prestigious placement and does the bulk of its work in the last quarter...
whiterivernow.com
Pedestrian killed on highway in Tuckerman
A Bradford woman died Saturday after she was struck by a vehicle as she was walking on Arkansas Highway 367 in Tuckerman. According to the Arkansas State Police fatality report, Kellie McGee, 54, was killed after a southbound Jeep on Highway 367 struck McGee as she walked on the highway in the southbound lane.
whiterivernow.com
Sulphur Rock man facing charges after attempted traffic stop
A Sulphur Rock man faces numerous charges after authorities allege he fled from a sheriff’s deputy during an attempted traffic stop Saturday night. According to the incident report, Deputy Zach Spohr spotted a motorcycle without a license plate driven by Donald D. Evans, 56, making an intersection turn without using a turn signal in Sulphur Rock. As Spohr got behind the motorcycle, the report said Evans accelerated, making many turns through the town before he pulled into a Main Street location.
Comments / 0