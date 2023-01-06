Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot while driving on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while driving early Monday on the Near West Side. The 17-year-old was dirivng around 2:32 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone in a black Jeep started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to...
5 hurt in crash after driver runs red light, hits another vehicle, police say
The fire department said a 52-year old woman is in grave condition.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shootings: At least 10 shot, 1 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say
CHICAGO -- Three teenagers are among at least 10 people shot, one fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said. A man was fatally shot inside an Englewood home Friday night. The man, 29, was at a gathering inside a residence in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when another man at the event pulled out a gun and shot him about 9:10 p.m., Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said. No one was in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, 4 teens among 12 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
CHICAGO - A person was killed and at least 11 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago. Friday night, a man was fatally shot in West Englewood. The 29-year-old was inside a home about 9:10 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when another person pulled out a gun and shot him in the head, Chicago police said. He died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
fox32chicago.com
Victim was run over by 3 different cars and not one stopped, Chicago police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking to identify the drivers of three different cars in connection to a hit-and-run on Jan. 2 in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 12:10 a.m. a white 4-door SUV traveling eastbound in the 5600 block of West Madison Street caused a pedestrian crossing southbound Madison Street to fall in the roadway, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn residents of Englewood about overnight carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Englewood about two recent carjackings. Police said in the two incidents, the carjacker walks up to the victim, pulls out a handgun and demands the victim hand over their car keys. The two carjackings happened:. On 7100 block of South Paulina on...
fox32chicago.com
Woman admits to shooting man in both legs on SW Side
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday morning after admitting to police that she shot a man. Police say the offender was in a vehicle with a 35-year-old man in the 3400 block of West 79th Street around 12:10 a.m. when she shot the man in both legs.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, charged in deadly double shooting in Zion
ZION, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed one teen and wounded another last November in north suburban Zion. The boy, who has not been identified because he's a juvenile, is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy and wounding an 18-year-old man on Nov. 5 at a residence in the 1900 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police.
cwbchicago.com
3 juveniles charged with Friday carjacking spree in Gold Coast, West Town; adult faces gun charge
Chicago — Three juveniles are charged with committing a string of armed carjackings during a spree Friday afternoon in the Gold Coast and West Town, Chicago police said. An 18-year-old man who allegedly ran from one of the hijacked vehicles as police moved in faces a felony gun charge, but he is not accused of carjacking anyone.
Man wounded in drive-by shooting on Chicago's Near South Side
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's Near South Side on Saturday. The man, 24, was walking about the 1600 block of South Prairie around noon when he says someone in a silver-colored sedan drove by and shots were fired. He was shot in the...
fox32chicago.com
Person arrested after stabbing man in neck during argument on NW Side: police
CHICAGO - One person is in custody after stabbing a man in the neck on Chicago's Northwest Side Sunday morning. Police say a 50-year-old man was in an argument on the street in the 4400 block of North Drake Street in Albany Park around 1:03 a.m. when a known offender stabbed him on the left side of the neck.
regionnewssource.org
Domestic Incident Leads To Pursuit Ending On Calumet Exit
On Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 8:30 PM, the Indiana State Police Regional Dispatch Center received 911 calls of a pedestrian crawling on the westbound side of I-80/94 near the 2 mile-marker which is just east of the state line, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield. As Trooper Jace Haddon...
cwbchicago.com
$15,000 reward offered for info about murder outside River North nightclub
Chicago — A $15,000 reward is being offered for tips that help Chicago police crack the case of a quadruple shooting that left a man dead outside a River North nightclub in November. Cook County Crime Stoppers announced the reward, which is active for 60 days, on Saturday. Witnesses...
cwbchicago.com
Cops looking for man who burglarized a Boystown apartment building on Friday
Chicago police are trying to identify the burglar who broke into a Boystown courtyard building on Friday afternoon. The Town Hall (19th) District tweeted a surveillance image of the man, saying that he committed a burglary in the 900 block of West Cornelia. Another burglary was reported that afternoon in...
Indiana man arrested for New Year’s Eve interstate shooting
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lake County man has been arrested on felony charges, including attempted murder, for his role in a New Year’s Eve interstate shooting in northwest Indiana. Indiana State Police troopers were alerted to the incident after being called around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 31 to Munster Community Hospital on report of […]
fox32chicago.com
5 teens charged in violent robbery of man in Roseland
CHICAGO - Five juveniles are facing charges in the violent robbery of an 18-year-old Sunday in the Roseland neighborhood. Two girls and three boys, ages 15 and 16, were identified as the group who beat and robbed the man around 4:30 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Champlain Avenue, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Woman found dead inside car in Joliet, toddler unharmed in backseat: police
JOLIET, Ill. - A 24-year-old woman was found dead inside a car in Joliet on Sunday morning. Police also found a 2-year-old girl unharmed in the backseat. Joliet police responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street around 12:31 a.m. and found the victim.
fox32chicago.com
Man refuses to answer questions after showing up at Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A man suffering from a pair of gunshot wounds walked into a Chicago hospital Monday morning. The 32-year-old walked into Stroger Hospital around 1:25 a.m. with gunshot wounds to his hand and leg, according to police. He was listed in fair condition, officials said. The victim would not...
Bicyclist says he was followed, shot in Uptown after trying to stop car break-in
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bicyclist who was shot during ana attempted car break-in in the Uptown community was out of the hospital Friday – and was speaking out.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza met with the bicyclist at his home Friday. He came out to talk to us wearing the same jacket he says he was wearing Wednesday when he was shot.The jacket is riddled with small bullet holes along the seam.The victim didn't want to show his face for fear of retaliation. He told us off camera that what happened was bad – but it could have been way worse.As police...
fox32chicago.com
Teen wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was inside a vehicle in the 400 block of South Western Avenue around 4 a.m. when a black Kia pulled next to the car and someone shot multiple times.
