Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Champaign County Coroner identifies man dead following I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the Highland, Ind. man who died in an I-57 crash on Friday. Northrup said 22-year-old Frank A. Vargas was pronounced dead on the scene around 4:12 p.m. He was reportedly traveling northbound on I-57 when his vehicle crossed the median into the southbound […]
WAND TV
Teen accused of shooting another teen in Decatur pleads guilty
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teen who was arrested and accused of attempted murder in connection with a Decatur shooting has pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a weapon. Court records indicted that on Jan. 6, Jerome Cole, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm. A class 1 felony.
WAND TV
DFD: Decatur house fire started intentionally during domestic fight
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A house fire was started intentionally during a domestic fight, the Decatur Fire Department said. DFD was called out for a house fire Sunday morning around 5:00 to the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. Smoke was coming from the front door when crews arrived. Firefighters...
WAND TV
Urbana PD ask for public's assistance in identifying man involved in robbery
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)-Urbana Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect who robbed a business at knife point. According to police, the individual got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, and is described as an older Hispanic male, bushy gray eyebrows with a very thick accent.
Champaign woman arrested after spending week on the run
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman is in custody less than a week after Crime Stoppers asked for help in locating her. An arrest warrant issued on Dec. 28 charged Angelia J. Gant, 47, with aggravated discharge of a firearm. Champaign County Crime Stoppers included her as part of its Crime of the Week […]
Update: Coroner identifies Champaign man dead in Garden Hills shooting
Update on 1/8/2023 at 3:30 p.m.: Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified 21-year-old Jalen A. Williams died at 6:11 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. The Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign Police Department are investigating the situation. Original Story: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Champaign man is […]
Decatur Police Department arrest 16 offenders during ‘Drive Sober’ campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department arrested 16 offenders during their holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. The police department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2, showing zero tolerance for impaired driving during that time. DPD officers issued 9 citations for speeding in […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Stabbing Death Awaiting Arraignment; Victim Identified
The Champaign County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim in the Tuesday night January 3rd stabbing death in Danville. Thirty-five year old John R. Carmean was pronounced deceased at 9:42 AM Wednesday, January 4th; after being transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana after being stabbed in the neck in the 300 block of Harmon Street Tuesday evening.
Urbana sees over 60% drop in shots fired; but 3 families still mourn loved ones lost in 2022
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s been two months since an Urbana man was shot and killed, but his sister said things haven’t gotten any easier. The family of 24-year-old Taveon Davis is still waiting for his killer to be brought to justice. He’s one of three people who were murdered in the city last year. […]
WCIA
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Man, 35, Dies from Stabbing; Danville Man, 41, Arrested as Suspect
UPDATED STORY, VICTIM IDENTIFIED: https://vermilioncountyfirst.com/2023/01/05/update-suspect-in-stabbing-death-awaiting-arraignment-victim-identified/. THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. On 01/03/23 around 9:21 pm Danville Police responded to the area of the 300 block of Harmon St in reference to a subject laying in the roadway. Upon arrival officers located a 35-year-old Danville man with a...
Danville man charged with murder in stabbing death
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is facing murder charges in connection to a stabbing that left another Danville man dead earlier this week. Jesse Landers, 41, is charged with first degree murder after Danville Police officials said he stabbed the victim in the neck following a verbal dispute. The Vermilion County State’s Attorney […]
UPDATE: I-57 reopens after deadly car crash
Update 10:45 p.m. Illinois State Police officials reported that one person is dead in the crash on Interstate 57. The crash happened at 3 p.m. south of Monticello Road and involved two vehicles – a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck. Officials said the passenger vehicle was driving northbound when, for unknown reasons, the car went […]
WAND TV
First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
Man accused of making bomb threat toward Rantoul workplace
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after prosecutors said he made a false bomb threat toward his Rantoul workplace last week. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Andrew Vasen, 28, was at Rantoul Foods on Dec. 30 when he started acting erratically, disturbing other employees. He was […]
foxillinois.com
Danville man missing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermillion Sheriff is searching for a missing Danville man. Officials say that Matthew Wilfong lives in Danville Illinois and is a truck driver and he is missing. Wilfong is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall. We're told Wilfong was last driving a 2015...
Man shot twice on New Year’s Day in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County’s first shooting victim of 2023 is recovering after he was shot twice Sunday morning, and sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help in solving the case. Lieutenant Curtis Apperson with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies and Urbana Police were dispatched to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m., […]
Decatur man arrested in Paxton child predator sting
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Decatur man is under arrest after Paxton Police said he was caught in a child predator sting last month. Paxton Police said they started investigating Dylan Conerty on Aug. 7 when they learned he contacted a 14-year-old girl. The investigation developed enough evidence to warrant his arrest and Conerty […]
UIPD officer saves life with CPR; expert sees more interest in CPR classes
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — When someone’s experiencing cardiac arrest, the American Heart Association said immediate CPR can double or triple someone’s chances of living. It’s clear after Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football versus the Cincinnati Bengals that quick thinking can save lives. Hamlin is now breathing on […]
WCIA
Decatur Police Department swears in new officers on Thursday
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Almost a dozen new faces were sworn into the Decatur Police Department. “These officers have passed all the tests,” Deputy Officer Rad Allen said. “They’ve done all the requirements for hiring. They have clear backgrounds; they have good character about them. And they’re ones that we chose that we want to come represent the Decatur Police Department.”
Comments / 0