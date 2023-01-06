Read full article on original website
Quadruplet Sisters from Bishop Shanahan High School Show Animals Together at Pennsylvania Farm Show
Quadruplet sisters Emma, Hannah, Deborah, and Sarah Uhlman — Bishop Shanahan High School seniors — are competing together at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, writes Elizabeth Worthington for WNEP.
Banking Magazine Spotlights Meridian Bank Executive’s Role in Florida Expansion
Meridian Bank and its current EVP, Wayne Griest, were featured in Independent Banker magazine regarding the bank’s expansion into Florida with Griest at the helm, writes Bridget McCrea for Independent Banker.
Former Philadelphia Election Official, Republican Al Schmidt, Shapiro’s Nominee for Secretary of State
Former Republican Philadelphia election official Al Schmidt will be nominated by Governor-elect Josh Shapiro for Pennsylvania’s secretary of state position, according to a staff report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The nomination is setting Schmidt up to oversee the 2024 election which is expected to be a hard-fought one in...
N.Y. Times: Representative Chrissy Houlahan Part of Policy That Got Pentagon to Extend Military Parental Leave
The Pentagon announced this week that parental leave for military service members has been extended to 12 weeks plus pay, and Pennsylvania State Representative Chrissy Houlahan was one of the advocates for the ruling, writes Amanda Holpuch for The New York Times.
Technical Education Centers — Like Chesco’s TCHS — to Receive $1.2 Million for New Equipment
Career and technical education centers in the area, including Chester County Technical College High School, will receive $1.2 million from the state this year for new equipment, writes Aubri Juhasz for the WHYY. This move further solidifies Gov. Tom Wolf’s spending record in his final days in office. When he...
