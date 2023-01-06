ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

PhillyBite Magazine Lists Five Best Restaurants in Coatesville

If you’re looking for a bite to eat in Coatesville, then you’re in luck because PhillyBite Magazine lists five best restaurants in Coatesville for you to try. In no particular order, first on the list is The Whip Tavern. Full of British eats as well as wine and spirits, The Whip Tavern also encourages BYOB. Its rustic atmosphere makes it the perfect place for an informal dinner or fun time with family and friends.
COATESVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Habitat for Humanity Connects Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Mission of Creating ‘Beloved Community’

At Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, we are propelled by a vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. A world where homeownership, as a fundamental human right, is achievable for everyone. Our mission is devoted to this because we believe that everyone – regardless of who we are or where we come from – deserves the opportunity to build a better future for themselves.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Hospital Recognized in 2023 U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Hospitals’ for Cardiovascular Care

Chester County Hospital has been recognized by The American College of Cardiology (ACC) as a featured hospital in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” insert. This year, the ACC recognized over 2,000 hospitals that are committed to quality and process improvement and participate in the National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) and/or ACC Accreditation Services. Of the 100 Pennsylvania hospitals recognized, Chester County Hospital has the most engagement with the ACC’s quality and process improvement programs, boasting the most registry participation, accreditations, and awards.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

The Eagles Donate $400k to Area Violence Prevention Nonprofits

The Philadelphia Eagles, through the Eagles Social Justice Fund, have donated $410,350 in grants to local nonprofits that are committed to helping end gun violence in the city, writes www.philadelphiaeagles.com. Gun violence remains a major concern in Philadelphia that has disproportionately affected underserved communities of color. The city experienced 514...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

New York Times: Nonbinary CBS3 Philadelphia Employee Brings Their Whole Self to Work

Ginger Copes, who is nonbinary, can bring their whole self to work when they head to the CBS3 Philadelphia office, writes Shane O’Neill for The New York Times. Copes first began considering their work outfits as a self-expression opportunity after an on-boarding meeting where employees were encouraged to come to work as their true selves. Copes ditched traditionally masculine looks and instead started wearing maxi skirts paired with button-down shirts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy