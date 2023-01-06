At Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, we are propelled by a vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. A world where homeownership, as a fundamental human right, is achievable for everyone. Our mission is devoted to this because we believe that everyone – regardless of who we are or where we come from – deserves the opportunity to build a better future for themselves.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO