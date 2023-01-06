Read full article on original website
VISTA Careers: CCRES is looking to hire for these following positions.
CCRES is hiring qualified candidates for several key positions, including PCAs, BCBAs and DSPs. CCRES matches qualified candidates with local career opportunities working with children and adults in the community.
Chester County Resurrects NAMI Chapter in Wake of Mental Health Gap
Chester County’s chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness is making a comeback. The formerly all-volunteer-run chapter was dependent on Pennsylvania’s state-wide NAMI that shut down in 2015. It is now being replaced by the currently-restructuring NAMI Keystone PA, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY.
Small-Town Life, Big-City Conveniences: West Chester’s Journey to Becoming One of America’s Best Places to Live
West Chester rates as one of the 100 Best Places to Live in America, with a number of factors making the borough a destination for students, families, and tourists, writes Rebecca Treon for Livability. West Chester is home to West Chester University, the crown jewel of the Pennsylvania State System...
Friends Association Observes MLK Day with Panel Discussion
The Friends Association, working to help local families and individuals experiencing homelessness, has lined up three activities in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16.
West Chester, Cheyney Universities Record Slight Increases in Typical Overall Costs
While expenses fell or remained the same at the majority of Pennsylvania state system universities due to the State System of Higher Education yearly tuition freeze, both Chester County-based schools saw slight increases in overall costs, writes Bill Schackner for the Pittsburgh Tribune. The fourth straight annual tuition freeze is...
Chester County Library Introduces New Maker-in-Residence Program
Chester County Library has announced its new Maker-in-Residence program, and is calling for Makers to apply to the program at Chester County Library and Henrietta Hankin Branch.
The YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW) Hosts Free Pickleball Clinics Open to the Public
Join the YMCA of Greater Brandywine on Sunday, Jan. 15 to learn the sport taking the nation by storm during a free introductory pickleball clinic. Clinics will be held at 10 AM and 1 PM at the Oscar Lasko YMCA in downtown West Chester.
PhillyBite Magazine Lists Five Best Restaurants in Coatesville
If you’re looking for a bite to eat in Coatesville, then you’re in luck because PhillyBite Magazine lists five best restaurants in Coatesville for you to try. In no particular order, first on the list is The Whip Tavern. Full of British eats as well as wine and spirits, The Whip Tavern also encourages BYOB. Its rustic atmosphere makes it the perfect place for an informal dinner or fun time with family and friends.
Habitat for Humanity Connects Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Mission of Creating ‘Beloved Community’
At Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, we are propelled by a vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. A world where homeownership, as a fundamental human right, is achievable for everyone. Our mission is devoted to this because we believe that everyone – regardless of who we are or where we come from – deserves the opportunity to build a better future for themselves.
Chester County Hospital Recognized in 2023 U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Hospitals’ for Cardiovascular Care
Chester County Hospital has been recognized by The American College of Cardiology (ACC) as a featured hospital in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” insert. This year, the ACC recognized over 2,000 hospitals that are committed to quality and process improvement and participate in the National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) and/or ACC Accreditation Services. Of the 100 Pennsylvania hospitals recognized, Chester County Hospital has the most engagement with the ACC’s quality and process improvement programs, boasting the most registry participation, accreditations, and awards.
West Chester Home Listed for $8.8 Million Feels Like Living in a ‘Piece of Art’
A 24,000-square-foot West Chester home made up entirely of concrete, steel, and glass hit the market recently for $8.8 million, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The ultra-modern residence boasts an all-glass cylinder with views of the pool and front yard. There is also another glass-encased walkway at...
The Eagles Donate $400k to Area Violence Prevention Nonprofits
The Philadelphia Eagles, through the Eagles Social Justice Fund, have donated $410,350 in grants to local nonprofits that are committed to helping end gun violence in the city, writes www.philadelphiaeagles.com. Gun violence remains a major concern in Philadelphia that has disproportionately affected underserved communities of color. The city experienced 514...
Uptown! Annual Gala Features Grammy Award Winner Take 6 and Food Network Celeb Chef Tom Pizzica Jan. 14
Take 6 (Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea and Khristian Dentley), heralded by Quincy Jones as the “baddest vocal cats on the planet!,” is the quintessential a cappella group and the model for vocal genius. Uptown! is brightening January with its annual Gala on...
Malvern-Based Fin-Tech Named as Startup to Watch in Philly Business Journal
Thirteen Philadelphia area start-ups are making headlines. Among the thirteen is Malvern-based fin-tech Savana that is making a name for itself. Founded in 2009, Savana had a successful year, raising $45 million in funds, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This company works with banks to digitize their...
Immaculata Names Founding Dean of New College of Nursing and Health Professions
Immaculata University has announced that Ridley Park resident Mary Powell has been named as the founding dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions (CNHP). She began her new role on Jan. 1, 2023, with the launch of CNHP set for fall 2023. “We are grateful to have Mary...
New York Times: Nonbinary CBS3 Philadelphia Employee Brings Their Whole Self to Work
Ginger Copes, who is nonbinary, can bring their whole self to work when they head to the CBS3 Philadelphia office, writes Shane O’Neill for The New York Times. Copes first began considering their work outfits as a self-expression opportunity after an on-boarding meeting where employees were encouraged to come to work as their true selves. Copes ditched traditionally masculine looks and instead started wearing maxi skirts paired with button-down shirts.
Young Drummer Boy from West Chester Gave His Life to the Civil War Cause
Charley King, a twelve-year-old boy from West Chester, joined the war effort in 1861 as a drummer, but his love for music ended up costing him his life, writes Mark E. Dixon for Main Line Today. When Civil War broke out in 1861, King was among the many who wanted...
New London Township Man Was Storyteller Who Left Rich Legacy Behind
Donald Lytle, of New London Township, was a storyteller his entire life, from performing in senior plays at Avon Grove High School to keeping his grandchildren entertained on his rocking chair swing, writes The Daily Local News.
Coatesville Steel Plant Receives State Funding to Support Facility’s Rail Improvements
Cleveland-Cliffs Coatesville steel plant has received $1.4 million in state grant funding to support the facility’s track rehabilitation, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News. The funds were approved by State Transportation Commission through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program and the Rail Freight Assistance Program. “It’s...
Widener University Nursing Simulation Helps Shape Clinical Excellence
Clinical experience is critical for a nursing student’s education. At Widener University, the Center for Simulation provides students with hands-on experience well ahead of a real-world clinical setting.
