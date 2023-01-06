ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point guard Markquis Nowell has helped lead Kansas State to blazing start in the Big 12

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
WACO, Texas — Every once in a while, when Markquis Nowell launches a 3-pointer from the edge of the center-court logo or seeks out a teammate with an even longer alley-oop lob to the rim, coach Jerome Tang finds himself muttering under his breath.

Then he reminds himself where Kansas State would be without its super-senior point guard, and he lets it slide.

"He's got this supreme confidence that drives me crazy sometimes because of some of the shots and the plays that he makes," Tang said Tuesday night after Nowell lit up Texas for 36 points, nine assists and three steals in the Wildcats' 116-103 road victory over the No. 6-ranked Longhorns. "But the thing that makes him special, your greatest strength is usually your greatest weakness.

"And so as a coach, I have to live with some of that. But he's getting better every single day, and every day I'm so proud of him."

The 36 points were a career high for the 5-foot-8 Nowell, but the rest was simply par for the course in his second season at K-State and the first under new head coach Tang. He has scored at least nine points in every game, reached double figures in assists five times and in the conference opener against West Virginia on Dec. 31 he flirted with a triple-double, with 23 points, 10 assists and seven steals.

Better yet, he has helped K-State to a 13-1 start, including a 2-0 record in the Big 12. It equals the Wildcats' fastest overall start since 2009-10, and they're 2-0 in the league for the first time since 2013-14.

The Wildcats will look to remain unbeaten in the league when they take on Baylor (10-4, 0-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center. It will be a homecoming for Tang, who spent the past 19 seasons as an assistant to Bears coach Scott Drew.

After averaging 12.4 points and team highs of 5.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game last year as a transfer from Little Rock, Nowell was one of just two players from the 2021-22 Wildcat roster to remain when Tang was hired to replace Bruce Weber in March.

Even though his assist average ranked second in the Big 12 — first among returning players — and he led the league in steals, Nowell received no mention from coaches on preseason all-conference team.

If you think the preseason snub has motivated Nowell, it has. Sort of.

"I've definitely seen it," said Nowell, who has bumped up his numbers this year to 15.9 points, 8.5 assists and 2.4 steals. "I try not to take it personal, but when I come out on the court I try to take it personal.

"I see it every day, but it's more about my teammates and us winning than it is about myself. If we take care of the wins and losses, stats will come. So that's what I try to really do. I try to be the best leader I can be each and every day, and hoping that we can continue to win."

Much as he would appreciate the individual recognition, Nowell is enjoying the Wildcats' team success even more. After going 14-17 last year, they were picked last in the conference preseason poll.

"This is a great team," Nowell said of the roster assembled by Tang. "It's a family atmosphere. Every Sunday we have dinner with each other. Every day we hang out with each other, on and off the court, and that's building our chemistry on the court.

"You can see it in all of the games. We love one another, we are a big team with big faith in God, and we just try to move as a unit in everything we do."

It is that team-first attitude that attracted senior forward Keyontae Johnson to K-State, and he credits Nowell for helping convince him to sign on. Johnson, a graduate transfer from Florida, missed the past two seasons with a heart condition, but has picked up right where he left off, leading the Wildcats in scoring with 18.4 points per game and rebounding at 6.9.

"He's having an unbelievable season," Johnson said of Nowell. "Like I said to the media a while back, me and him were talking about this when I came on my visit. He was my host, and we both had the same dreams.

"He's one of the reasons why I came here. I wanted to play with a guard like that, who could shoot, assist, and everything."

Tang certainly appreciates having a veteran point guard like Nowell running the team.

"It's like having a quarterback on the football team that is not fazed by pressure and stands in a little longer and is willing to take a hit right before you release the ball," Tang said. "Quis, it's his fifth year in college and he wants to win. And he's just willing to do whatever he needs to do to help ups win."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

