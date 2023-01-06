ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Coming Saturday: free pet vaccinations

Fort Worth, Texas
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mjyym_0k5n3wpS00

Fort Worth Animal Care & Control is partnering with Operation Kindness to host a free vaccination clinic for all Fort Worth dogs and cats. Operation Kindness will provide rabies, DaPPv, canine adenovirus type 2-parainfluenza-bordetella and feline 1-HCPCh vaccines. Microchipping services will also be available.

The details: The pet vaccination clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Chuck & Brenda Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center parking lot, 4900 Martin St. Look for the traffic cones.

This event is free to all pet owners, including nonresidents. Health/shot records are not required, but pet owners are encouraged to bring them so they can be updated.

For the safety of animals, visitors and staff, all dogs must be on a leash and all cats must be in a carrier. Please do not bring your pet if it is showing signs of sickness such as cough, nasal discharge or injury; instead, contact your veterinarian for a wellness check.

Why it’s important: The spread of disease in the community is ongoing and has impacted several animal shelters across the Metroplex, including Fort Worth shelters. Some instances include canine distemper, herpesvirus, parvovirus, adenovirus, bordetella and other contagious respiratory diseases.

To help combat these diseases, Fort Worth pet owners are encouraged to maintain the health and wellness of their pets, starting with up-to-date vaccinations.

