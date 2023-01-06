Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
5 Charities Making a Difference in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Related
Maine Company Offering ‘Free’ House if You Buy a Dozen Whoopie Pies
Now that the holidays are over, frugal shoppers are headed back into stores to scoop up deals that were left behind from the Christmas rush. Many retailers are slashing prices in January as they try to move inventory in preparation for spring. But it was one particular winter special in Maine that caught of the eye of a Redditor: a business in Ellsworth offering a 'free' house with the purchase of a dozen whoopie pies.
BREAKING: Maine Wardens Find Body of Snowmobiler That Went Through The Ice
For weeks officials in Maine have been warning residents and visitors to double and triple check the ice conditions on Maine's lakes and ponds before venturing out because, as of late, most of the ice in Maine us unsafe. Warm and unusually mild conditions have caused many area lakes that...
foxbangor.com
Weekly European market in Bangor offers unique items
BANGOR — A Bangor store and farmer’s market is offering unique items from across the ocean. Ingrid’s German Gift Shop provides locals with a variety of European foods and gifts that are difficult to find anywhere else in Maine, and shoppers say the farmer’s market has become a staple for some in the Bangor community.
LDPV virus found prevalent in wild turkeys in Maine
MERCER, Maine — Researchers at the University of Maine are finding an increasing number of wild turkeys infected with a disease, and are trying to understand more. Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab Assistant Diagnostician Stephanie Shea led a team of scientists at UMaine to understand more about Lymphoproliferative Disease (LPDV) which is a retrovirus known to infect wild turkeys. It causes internal tumors, lethargy, and lesions.
newscentermaine.com
This club out of Bangor shares the art of home brewing
BANGOR, Maine — Many Mainers have their favorite brewery to enjoy a craft beer every once in a while. But for those looking to take it a step further, The Home Brewers of Greater Bangor have been open arms to anyone interested. It started way back in 2009, with...
wabi.tv
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake
T4 R9, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Game Wardens recovered the body of an ice fisherman Saturday who, they say, broke through the ice on his snowmobile. Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on Seboeis Lake looking for areas to ice fish, according to investigators.
989wclz.com
Northern Light Health shifts 1,400 jobs to Minnesota-based company
Maine’s second-largest health system is shifting 1,400 employees to an outside health services company. According to the Portland Press Herald, officials with Northern Light Health say the move will save the system $1 billion over 10 years. The employees will no longer work for Northern Light Health starting in...
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
2 Earthquakes in as Many Days WNW of Millinocket
The first two earthquakes in Maine in 2023 have occurred on January 6 and 7 West-Northwest of Millinocket. The first registering 1.8 on the Richter Scale occurred on Friday, January 6 at 4:16 a.m., according to data from the United States Geological Survey. Then yesterday, there was another, registering 1.6...
Bangor Only Has 3 Of The Top 10 Best Sandwich Chains In The U.S.
Is there anything on this Top 10 list that you would love to see here in the Bangor area?. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights the Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
wabi.tv
Maine teen dies after Richmond crash, credited with saving lives through organ donation
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WMTW) - The Erskine Academy community in South China is mourning the loss of a student who was critically injured in a crash on Dec. 30 in Richmond. Remy Pettengill died Saturday, according to the school’s headmaster Michael McQuarrie. A memorial service is planned for next...
foxbangor.com
Sand Beach seeing wicked erosion
BAR HARBOR — Sand Beach looks a little different than it did a few months ago, largely in part to conditions brought by Winter Storm Elliott. “On Dec. 23, we had the big storm. We got very high winds and a lot of rain here,” said Rebecca Cole-Will, Chief of Resource Management for Acadia National Park.
firefighternation.com
ME Woman Sues Ambulance for Failing to Save Her Overdosed Brother
Jan. 5—The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
ems1.com
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
Police warn mainers of donation scam
HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam asking Mainers for money to go towards a police association. The scam consists of someone calling people and asking them to donate to the National Police and Troopers Association, according to a post on the Hancock County Sheriff's Department’s Facebook Page.
wabi.tv
10-year-old boy from Maine to attend Super Bowl LVII thanks to Robert Kraft
High pressure, to our, south keeps us dry, sunny, and a bit on the cooler side with winds out of the NW at around 5-10 mph. Tonight, clouds increase and lows drop into the teens and 20's. Mostly cloudy today, with isolated snow showers north. Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at...
foxbangor.com
Diver rescued from icy waters
LINCOLN — At 12:37 p.m. Saturday the Lincoln Fire Department responded to a water rescue request after a diver’s rope reportedly snapped. According to the Lincoln Fire Department the diver’s partner quickly called 911 to rescue his partner. The fire department responded to Cold Stream Pond off...
One Man is Dead, One Arrested in What Maine Police Say Was Murder
Maine State Police are investigating a homicide in Lincolnville and have arrested a suspect. Matthew Pendleton, 47, of Lincolnville is charged with murder for the death of Kevin Curit, 47, also of Lincolnville. What Are the Details of the Investigation?. The investigation began when the Waldo County Sheriff's Office received...
Class AA, A, B, C and D North Girls and Boys Heal Point Standings as of Sunday, January 8
The 2022-23 Maine High School Basketball Team is about half over, with most teams having played 8 of their 16 regularly scheduled games. Here are the Class AA, A, B, C and D North Girls and Boys Heal Point Standings as of Sunday morning, January 8th for games reported and played through Saturday, January 7th.
wabi.tv
Beloved Bangor woman passes away after battling cancer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor woman battling cancer who captured the heart of the community has passed away. In a post from Specialty Sweets - they say Eliza Butler passed away Sunday morning peacefully and surrounded by so many who love her. They say her family wants everyone to know...
Comments / 0