Nicholls, GA

24hip-hop.com

Get To Know Lakeland, GA Artist Hulio Nelms

Is a rising artist born and raised in a small town called Lakeland, Georgia. He began his music career by contributing to a church group then later merging off to make R&B and rap. According to Hulio, his small-town upbringing has made a huge impact on his artistry throughout his career so far.
LAKELAND, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Winless no more: Lady Panthers earn first win of the season

ADEL, GA – The Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) finally got rid of the goose egg. They went down to Adel, GA on Friday, January 6 and defeated the Cook Lady Hornets 56-50 to earn their first win of the season. It was a close contest throughout and the...
ADEL, GA
WALB 10

Kendrick Johnson march calls for justice 10 years later

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Kendrick Johnson case which is now a decade old is still bringing people together, near and far to remember the Lowndes County high school student. Kendrick was found dead in a gym mat in 2013. Investigators ruled it an accident but his family and other people nationwide believe he was murdered.
VALDOSTA, GA
agdaily.com

Georgia farming accident hospitalizes 2 children

Just days after Christmas, a Georgia family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare: their three children were involved in a farming accident. On December 28, Briar and Bryce Rudeseal were life-flighted to Tift Regional Medical Center, then Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. According to local news reports, three...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
vanishinggeorgia.com

Shotgun House, Uvalda

My preliminary inclination is to identify this as a shotgun house even though the facade has more of a storefront appearance. The photograph dates to 2013.
UVALDA, GA
News4Jax.com

2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck

IRWINVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Post 36. The wreck happened on Sunday morning around 9:20 a.m. on State Route 32. Troopers said a 2015 Ford Fusion was leaving the parking lot of Dollar General and was attempting to cross State Route 32 when it failed to yield to a 2019 Volvo semi truck that was traveling east.
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Suspect arrested in two burglaries in Nicholls

Carl Davis, 31, has been arrested after he allegedly committed burglaries at two homes in Nicholls in September and December 2022. A copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office states that the first incident was reported on September 18 at a residence on Burl Mill Road. A deputy was dispatched to the property and was told by the owner that no one lived at the home and that he was last there in July.
NICHOLLS, GA
douglasnow.com

Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate

Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA

