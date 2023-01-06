Read full article on original website
Related
24hip-hop.com
Get To Know Lakeland, GA Artist Hulio Nelms
Is a rising artist born and raised in a small town called Lakeland, Georgia. He began his music career by contributing to a church group then later merging off to make R&B and rap. According to Hulio, his small-town upbringing has made a huge impact on his artistry throughout his career so far.
Americus Times-Recorder
Winless no more: Lady Panthers earn first win of the season
ADEL, GA – The Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) finally got rid of the goose egg. They went down to Adel, GA on Friday, January 6 and defeated the Cook Lady Hornets 56-50 to earn their first win of the season. It was a close contest throughout and the...
WALB 10
Kendrick Johnson march calls for justice 10 years later
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Kendrick Johnson case which is now a decade old is still bringing people together, near and far to remember the Lowndes County high school student. Kendrick was found dead in a gym mat in 2013. Investigators ruled it an accident but his family and other people nationwide believe he was murdered.
agdaily.com
Georgia farming accident hospitalizes 2 children
Just days after Christmas, a Georgia family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare: their three children were involved in a farming accident. On December 28, Briar and Bryce Rudeseal were life-flighted to Tift Regional Medical Center, then Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. According to local news reports, three...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Shotgun House, Uvalda
My preliminary inclination is to identify this as a shotgun house even though the facade has more of a storefront appearance. The photograph dates to 2013.
Action News Jax
‘I’m in between a rock and a hard place:’ Georgia family loses everything in storm during a tornado
BRISTOL, Ga. — A family’s home was destroyed after strong winds from an EF-1 tornado ripped through Pierce County. “I’m in between a rock and a hard place,” Guadalupe Williams said. “Now, my family doesn’t have a place to be at. My kids don’t have a place to lay their head.”
News4Jax.com
2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
WALB 10
Kendrick Johnson’s family hosts grief support group nearing the 10-year ‘angelversary’ of his death
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The family of Kendrick Johnson is remembering him to start January 2023 in a series of public events, leading up to the 10-year commemoration of his death. On Jan. 11, 2013, Johnson’s body was discovered in a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes High School. Kendrick...
NWS: Tornado confirmed in Clinch County from Wednesday’s line of storms in Ga.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jacksonville, Florida confirmed Friday afternoon that a tornado impacted a section of Clinch County, Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
WALB 10
1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck
IRWINVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Post 36. The wreck happened on Sunday morning around 9:20 a.m. on State Route 32. Troopers said a 2015 Ford Fusion was leaving the parking lot of Dollar General and was attempting to cross State Route 32 when it failed to yield to a 2019 Volvo semi truck that was traveling east.
douglasnow.com
Suspect arrested in two burglaries in Nicholls
Carl Davis, 31, has been arrested after he allegedly committed burglaries at two homes in Nicholls in September and December 2022. A copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office states that the first incident was reported on September 18 at a residence on Burl Mill Road. A deputy was dispatched to the property and was told by the owner that no one lived at the home and that he was last there in July.
douglasnow.com
Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate
Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
Comments / 0