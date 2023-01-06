ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Betty Wagner
5d ago

just legalize it In the United States. Take the money away fron the Cartel in Mexico and South America. Get smart people. anyone who wants to use it will find a way. It is always about the money.

kfornow.com

Deputies Seize Marijuana, Handguns During North Lincoln Traffic Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 11)–Members of the Lincoln Police/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit made a traffic stop Tuesday morning in far north Lincoln that resulted in the arrest of two people and seizure of marijuana, edibles and two 9mm handguns. Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Wednesday said...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Thieves steal armfuls of packages from Lincoln apartment complex

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A thievish trio plundered a Lincoln apartment complex’s mail room in December. And Lincoln Police are still on the hunt for those scallywags. On Dec. 17, three thieves stole around 40 packages from an apartment complex in the Fallbrook neighborhood. In security footage, a...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Four People In Jail Related To West Lincoln Burglary

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–Four people are in jail following a belated burglary report at a west Lincoln storage unit. Lincoln Police say officers were called just before 4pm Monday to Sasquatch Self Storage at 201 South Coddington about a burglary, where a 38-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man reported their storage unit has been entered sometime during the overnight hours. It’s believed that entry was made from a neighboring unit by removing a panel from a shared wall. Several items were stolen for a $1,500 loss.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Man Arrested After Standoff Tuesday With LPD

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 11)–A 34 year old Lincoln man is in jail for terroristic threats and false imprisonment for holding two children inside a house for about 5 hours on Tuesday in the 900 block of Washington Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said officers were called...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska authorities help welcome home injured Valentine Police officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Valentine Police officer who was injured in the line of duty was welcomed home by the community and local law enforcement on Monday. Officer Jasmine Hoefs was seriously injured while on duty on Dec. 16 when a front-end-loader accidentally ran over her, according to the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office.
LINCOLN, NE
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Tuesday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest in Grundy County on Tuesday regarding a man wanted by authorities in another state. The patrol reported that 33-year-old Jacob Knisley of St. Joseph was taken into custody and held at the Grundy County Detention Center. The report noted Knisley is accused on three felony counts of being a fugitive from out of state.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora

LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two sentenced for gaining access to vacant Beatrice manufacturing plant

BEATRICE - Two persons caught allegedly attempting to take property from a vacant manufacturing plant in Beatrice were sentenced last week. 36-year-old Brandyn Tomes, of Lincoln was sentenced to a three-year-probation term for convictions of 2nd-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance. 39-year-old Julie Rodgers, of Lincoln was...
BEATRICE, NE
WOWT

18-year-old accused of murder appears in Douglas County Court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man arrested for an Omaha murder appears in court. Kevin Thornton, 18, was in Douglas County Court Tuesday after his case was ordered to trial. Thornton is accused of killing 19-year-old Sincere Brooks. According to Omaha Police, Thornton shot Brooks on Nov. 16 shortly after...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Seward Fire & Rescue faced record-breaking 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska fire departments are reporting that they responded to the most calls ever in 2022. Seward Fire & Rescue is celebrating the completion of a record-breaking year, with 756 calls requiring response. Officials say crews responded to more than 100 reports of fires and...
SEWARD, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case

LINCOLN — A judge approved an injunction Tuesday that freezes most assets of a financial adviser involved in one of the largest cases of bank fraud in state history. However, Jesse Hill of Hickman and his wife, under the order, will be able to access two personal banking accounts, and were given permission to obtain […] The post Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE

