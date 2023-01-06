Read full article on original website
Betty Wagner
5d ago
just legalize it In the United States. Take the money away fron the Cartel in Mexico and South America. Get smart people. anyone who wants to use it will find a way. It is always about the money.
Reply
6
Related
klkntv.com
Lancaster County deputies seize 95 pounds of marijuana in vehicle on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County deputies seized several pounds of marijuana and over 100 THC vape cartridges during a traffic stop on Tuesday. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said deputies pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation around 9:15 a.m. on Interstate 80, just north of Lincoln. After...
kfornow.com
Deputies Seize Marijuana, Handguns During North Lincoln Traffic Stop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 11)–Members of the Lincoln Police/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit made a traffic stop Tuesday morning in far north Lincoln that resulted in the arrest of two people and seizure of marijuana, edibles and two 9mm handguns. Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Wednesday said...
klkntv.com
Parking spot dispute leads to three-hour long standoff with Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An argument over a parking spot led to a three-hour long standoff at a Lincoln apartment on Tuesday, police say. Officers were sent to the area near 9th and Washington Streets after a caller reported being threatened by a gun over a parking spot around 4:10 p.m.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Thieves steal armfuls of packages from Lincoln apartment complex
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A thievish trio plundered a Lincoln apartment complex’s mail room in December. And Lincoln Police are still on the hunt for those scallywags. On Dec. 17, three thieves stole around 40 packages from an apartment complex in the Fallbrook neighborhood. In security footage, a...
kfornow.com
Four People In Jail Related To West Lincoln Burglary
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–Four people are in jail following a belated burglary report at a west Lincoln storage unit. Lincoln Police say officers were called just before 4pm Monday to Sasquatch Self Storage at 201 South Coddington about a burglary, where a 38-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man reported their storage unit has been entered sometime during the overnight hours. It’s believed that entry was made from a neighboring unit by removing a panel from a shared wall. Several items were stolen for a $1,500 loss.
klkntv.com
Woman hid from officers in sofa after theft at Lincoln storage unit, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officers have arrested four after a theft at a Lincoln storage unit, including one woman who hid in a sofa, police say. Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, officers were sent to Sasquatch Self Storage near Southwest 20th and West O Streets after a report of a burglary.
kfornow.com
Man Arrested After Standoff Tuesday With LPD
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 11)–A 34 year old Lincoln man is in jail for terroristic threats and false imprisonment for holding two children inside a house for about 5 hours on Tuesday in the 900 block of Washington Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said officers were called...
klkntv.com
Nebraska authorities help welcome home injured Valentine Police officer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Valentine Police officer who was injured in the line of duty was welcomed home by the community and local law enforcement on Monday. Officer Jasmine Hoefs was seriously injured while on duty on Dec. 16 when a front-end-loader accidentally ran over her, according to the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Tuesday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest in Grundy County on Tuesday regarding a man wanted by authorities in another state. The patrol reported that 33-year-old Jacob Knisley of St. Joseph was taken into custody and held at the Grundy County Detention Center. The report noted Knisley is accused on three felony counts of being a fugitive from out of state.
Former Marine turned NSP Trooper: Service and Justin Raes go hand-in-hand
After serving more than four years in the US Marine Corps, Justin Raes joined the Nebraska State Patrol. He now is a member of the SWAT team and fights crime with his K9 partner Chase.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
klkntv.com
Car slams into Lincoln post office, causing ‘significant’ damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A car caused “significant” damage to a Lincoln post office building on Tuesday, authorities say. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the post office near 56th Street and Pine Lake Road. Lincoln Fire & Rescue said no one was injured in the...
Victims of multi-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa identified
The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the two people who died in a 16-car pileup on I-80 over the weekend.
Omaha man to lose house, pickup and $400K as part of federal drug sentence
An Omaha man arrested for placing a fake bomb at the Douglas County Courthouse will forfeit his home, his pickup and $400,000 in drug trafficking proceeds.
News Channel Nebraska
Two sentenced for gaining access to vacant Beatrice manufacturing plant
BEATRICE - Two persons caught allegedly attempting to take property from a vacant manufacturing plant in Beatrice were sentenced last week. 36-year-old Brandyn Tomes, of Lincoln was sentenced to a three-year-probation term for convictions of 2nd-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance. 39-year-old Julie Rodgers, of Lincoln was...
WOWT
18-year-old accused of murder appears in Douglas County Court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man arrested for an Omaha murder appears in court. Kevin Thornton, 18, was in Douglas County Court Tuesday after his case was ordered to trial. Thornton is accused of killing 19-year-old Sincere Brooks. According to Omaha Police, Thornton shot Brooks on Nov. 16 shortly after...
klkntv.com
Seward Fire & Rescue faced record-breaking 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska fire departments are reporting that they responded to the most calls ever in 2022. Seward Fire & Rescue is celebrating the completion of a record-breaking year, with 756 calls requiring response. Officials say crews responded to more than 100 reports of fires and...
klkntv.com
Fremont teen found dead in Council Bluffs apartment with gunshot wound
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Fremont teen was killed in a Council Bluffs shooting on Sunday, authorities say. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to an apartment near Fourth Street and Willow Avenue just after 5 p.m. on a report of gunshots. Tucker Dobberstein, 19, was...
Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case
LINCOLN — A judge approved an injunction Tuesday that freezes most assets of a financial adviser involved in one of the largest cases of bank fraud in state history. However, Jesse Hill of Hickman and his wife, under the order, will be able to access two personal banking accounts, and were given permission to obtain […] The post Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Comments / 4