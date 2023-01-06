Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Harper's Bazaar
Dolly Parton Shares a Rare Photo From When She and Loretta Lynn Were Younger
Country singer Dolly Parton posted a rare photo on Facebook of her with Loretta Lynn when they were younger. The two country stars are longtime friends and have long been associated with each other, with both singers having made their musical breakthrough in the '60s. Country superstar Dolly Parton recently...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ on Netflix, a Doom-and-Gloom Period Detective Mystery Starring Christian Bale
Christian Bale and director Scott Cooper team up for the third time in The Pale Blue Eye, a 19th-century detective story that’s just as gloomy and somber as their previous films, blue-collar crime-drama Out of the Furnace and gritty Western Hostiles. Pale is an adaptation of Louis Bayard’s historical-fiction novel, starring Bale as a sleuth investigating the death of a West Point cadet, and his apprentice/assistant is none other than a young Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Melling – which of course has us wondering if it’s any good, or if we’ll just be quoting the raven on this one.
TikTok's "Flip and Claw Clip" Ponytail Hack Is a Game Changer
WHAT DO WE THINK?! I love it💗🫶🏼🧡✨ #hairtok #easyhairstyles #viralhairstyles #cleangirl #cleangirlaesthetic #trending #viral #dayinmylife #grwm #schoolhairstyles #viralponytail #clawcliphairstyles #amazonfinds #amazon #thatgirl #healthyhair #hairhack #longhair #hairinspo. A claw-clip ponytail hack is going viral on TikTok. All you need to try it out are a claw...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Woman Of The Dead’ On Netflix, Where An Undertaker Investigates Who Wanted Her Husband Dead
In Woman Of The Dead, a funeral director in a small ski resort town digs deep into that town’s secrets after her husband is killed right in front of her. Of course, any small-town-with-secrets thriller should be full of quirky people. But what we like best is when the show’s protagonist has a lot of quirks. That’s certainly what we get in this series. WOMAN OF THE DEAD: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A sailboat on the open sea. A woman sunbathes on the bow with headphones on, listening to an old iPod. People start screaming for help. We flash between...
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Is Taking a Big Goal “to the Next Level” in 2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member’s New Year’s resolution has her spending extra time in one particular room of her house for the “foreseeable future.”. Back in 2020, Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their home gym. In a mirror selfie shared by Mauricio at the height of quarantine, one could see plenty of workout equipment in the space, including a weight rack, a treadmill, a Peloton bike, balance balls, and more.
startattle.com
Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda
Follows the new journey of four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. Startattle.com – Book Club: The Next Chapter 2023. Production : Endeavor Content / Focus Features / Makeready. Distributor : Reality MM Studios / Focus Features.
Kate Hudson Pays Tribute To Son Ryder As He Towers Above Her On His 19th Birthday: ‘My Whole Heart’
Kate Hudson couldn’t help but gush over her eldest child on his big 19th birthday. The Glass Onion star, 43, took to her Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 7 to share an incredible tribute to her son Ryder, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Black Crowes’ singer Chris Robinson. “Born on a full moon in cancer, this young man has my whole heart,” she captioned the carousal. “Hilarious, loving, kind, loyal, sensitive. Ryder my sweet son, I love celebrating the day you were born. Your birth changed all of our lives forever and has brought so much joy and laughter daily. I love you infinity x infinity x 3 trillion cubed. A Big Happy Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson.”
thedigitalfix.com
A Man Called Otto review (2023) Tom Hanks steals the spotlight
Life alone isn’t easy, especially if you are a man called Otto living in a grey and orderly neighbourhood. Directed by Marc Forster, A Man Called Otto is a dark comedy movie that breaks down human relationships, loneliness, and offers a strangely lighthearted commentary on depression. But, despite all its layered themes and a dazzling performance by Tom Hanks, much like its setting, the new movie struggles to escape feelings of the mundane.
Collider
'Treason' and 9 Spy and Secret Agent Shows on Netflix
There's nothing more exciting than a spy thriller to warm up the blood and glue people to their seats. The tension and suspense of a well-made secret agent movie or TV series can be palpable, and that's the excitement of it. Netflix has consistently put out great shows where there's...
wegotthiscovered.com
A dismal serial killer thriller that introduced a polarizing power couple becomes a #1 streaming success
Love them or hate them, and a cursory glance at the internet on any given day highlights that both sides of the divide are just as vocal, the headline-grabbing power couple of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly would likely have never ended up together were it not for the diabolical serial killer thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.
iheart.com
Rolling Stone Releases New List of The "200 Greatest Singers of All Time"
Rolling Stone has released a new list that ranks the 200 greatest singers of all time, from all genres of music. On the rock side of things, Little Richard and John Lennon ranked the highest at 11 and 12 respectively. Freddie Mercury landed at 14 (which blows my mind -...
seventeen.com
The 6 Best New True Crime TV Shows of 2023
Picture this: You're all comfy in bed, snacks by your side, and a new true crime show is just waiting for you to hit play on your TV or laptop. Sound good? Same. There's just something strangely enticing and fascinating about true crime in general, especially series on streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu that make us stay up late to watch "just one more episode."
msn.com
Actors You Didn't Know Had Their Masters
Slide 1 of 18: There's no one way to get into show business. Some people just start as kids and never look back, while others go through many years of training in college acting programs, or even esteemed acting studios. You could have even been on a totally different path before you felt like changing careers. Here are some actors you may not know that have masters degrees and other kinds of graduate education.
The "Balletcore" Bun Is on the Rise For 2023
If you dreamt of being a ballerina when you were younger, or just enjoyed watching "The Nutcracker" every holiday season, now's your time to live out that fantasy. The "balletcore" aesthetic is on the rise, having garnered over 269 million views on TikTok with the subsequent hashtag. The videos included are riddled with bodysuits, leg warmers, ballet flats, bows, and wrap sweaters, but if you don't want to buy an entirely new wardrobe, the "balletcore" ballet bun hairstyle trend is your easiest way in.
Golden Globes 2023 Preview: Fashion ‘Gone Wild’
“Now that the Globes are back, let’s have fun,” said stylist Jennifer Austin. The fashion world seems ready for the first major red-carpet moment of the year when the award show returns Tuesday. And while there may be a slight shadow looming over the carpet, the industry is looking forward.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition “The strides that they made and changes that they made were good,” Austin continued, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. She’s dressing Angela Bassett, nominated...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Babylon Free Online
Cast: Brad Pitt Margot Robbie Diego Calva Jean Smart Flea. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, tracing the rise and fall of multiple characters in an era of unbridled decadence and depravity during Hollywood's transition from silent films and to sound films in the late 1920s. Is Babylon...
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the movie ‘Women Talking’ about?
Inspired by the true story of the Manitoba Colony of Mennonites in Bolivia, Women Talking has everyone wondering about how the events portrayed in the movie could have happened in real life. Based on the Miriam Toews novel by the same name, the film by Sarah Polley chronicles the lives of the women in this isolated South American community who grapple with their faith, forgiveness, and women’s rights. The best-selling novel was praised by readers and critics alike. The movie currently has mixed reviews, with critics praising its powerful message. Film-goers have given it a solid C rating, despite praising the overall performances.
Blood - What We Know So Far
Ever since Bela Lugosi donned the black cape as Dracula in the classic 1931 Universal film, audiences have commonly associated vampires with a taste for the red, icky stuff swirling around inside our bodies. But a new horror film is coming to show us a new kind of bloodsucker that will haunt our nightmares.
