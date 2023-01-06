Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Police responding to motorcycle crash with serious injuries on I-95 in Dedham
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash with serious injuries on Interstate 95 northbound in Dedham. The three left lanes are closed as a result of the crash Saturday night. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
Driver cited after pickup truck crashes into home
TEMPLETON — The driver of a pickup truck has been cited for speeding and a marked lanes violation after crashing into an Elm Street home early Sunday. Templeton police and fire crews responded to 95 Elm St. at 1:49 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash into a home that sustained significant damage, forcing residents...
WCVB
South Boston carjacking suspect sought, police say
BOSTON — Boston police are working to identify a man wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking and assault. Officials said the incident happened at 6:29 p.m. Dec. 26, 2022, at Foodies Market on West Broadway in South Boston. The suspect is described as either a light skinned Black...
ABC6.com
New Bedford Fairhaven Bridge temporarily out of order, police say
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
Husband Of Missing Cohasset Woman Arrested For Misleading Investigators: DA
The husband of woman from Cohasset who has been missing since the first day of the year was arrested for altering the course of the investigation, officials said. Brian Walshe, age 46, was arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office reports.
bpdnews.com
17-Year-Old Suspect Arrested on Firearm Related Charges Following Foot Pursuit in Dorchester
At about 7:55 PM on Saturday January 7, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested a 17-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges following a foot pursuit that concluded in the area of 29 Longfellow Street in Dorchester. The officers were on patrol when they approached to speak with a group of individuals as part of an investigation near 40 Draper Street. Upon seeing the officers, the suspect appeared to adjust an unknown object in the waistband area of his pants before taking off running. The officers pursued the suspect on foot and observed him remove a handgun from his pants which he then discarded on the ground before he was placed in custody without further incident. The weapon was determined to be a loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point JCP40 handgun.
Wakefield police searching for man who left healthcare facility overnight
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wakefield Police are searching for a man who left the My Genesis HealthCare facility on Bathol Street. Panos Bazos is set to have left the healthcare facility overnight. Bazos is described as a white male, betweet 6′3-6′5, and weighs191 lbs. Bazos has long grey...
whdh.com
Police ask for help in search for missing 15-year-old Boston girl
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 15-year-old Kiara Montalvo, who was last seen on Friday around 8 a.m. at The Boston Arts Academy in Boston. Kiara is a Hispanic female who is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs...
Woman stabbed during Quincy road rage incident
QUINCY, Mass — A woman was stabbed during a road rage incident in Quincy Saturday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to the area of Quincy Shore Drive and Bay State Road for a road rage incident at approximately 4:50 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers...
ID Released For 23-Year-Old Woman Killed In New Year's Chelmsford Crash: Report
A 23-year-old woman from Lowell who died in a multi-car crash on New Year's Day in Chelmsford has been identified as Choon Chae. of Lowell, the Lowell Sun Reports. State Troopers along with Chelmsford Police and Fire responded to the two-car crash on I-495 South in Chelmsford around …
WCVB
Suspect arrested in connection with shooting aboard MBTA bus
BOSTON — One week after a 60-year-old woman was shot in the stomach while aboard an MBTA bus, Transit Police said detectives have made an arrest in the case. Dason Alves, 33, faces charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and several firearm-related counts, officials said. The...
liveboston617.org
Investigation Underway After Gunshot Victim Walks Into Emergency Room
At approximately 19:00 hours on Thursday, January 5th, 2023, Milton Police officers alongside Boston Police officers from District E-5 received reports of a man who was shot. Sources say the victim took himself to the emergency room at Beth Israel Hospital in Milton. At the hospital, sources report that the...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police make arrest after man allegedly threatens clerk, demands money and cigarettes
Fall River Police made an arrest Friday evening after a man allegedly made threats, demands, and caused damage. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just before 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to Ruby’s Convenience Store, 1737 Bay Street, in response to a report of an armed robbery. During his investigation,...
At least 5 injured following crash in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPR) — At least five people were injured in a car crash in Providence Saturday night. The crash happened at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Chad Brown St. around 8 p.m. Police on scene tell 12 News that three cars were involved in the crash. Police say one of cars was traveling […]
nbcboston.com
Missing 15-Year-Old Boston Girl Found Safe
Boston police say they have safely located a 15-year-old girl who had been missing since Friday morning. The missing person alert was canceled late Saturday night for the teen who had been last seen around 8 a.m. Friday at her school, the Boston Arts Academy located at 174 Ipswich Street in Boston, police said.
Serious motorcycle crash shuts down parts of I-95 for over 3 hours
A motorcycle crash with serious injuries shut down parts of Interstate 95 Northbound for over 3 hours Saturday. The accident caused heavy amounts of traffic disruption near Exit 27 in Dedham. MassDOT first alerted travelers that the left three lanes were closed shortly before 7:00 p.m. The scene was eventually...
WCVB
Man facing dozens of charges in connection with vandalism of vehicles in East Boston
BOSTON — A man is facing dozens of charges in connection with the vandalism of several motor vehicles in East Boston. Santos Moscoso, 47, of East Boston, was arrested Thursday, Boston police said. He was wanted for several warrants issued out of East Boston District Court for incidents in...
newbedfordguide.com
Rochester Fire Department respond to vehicle that veers off roadway into swamp
“Yesterday morning at approximately 8:30am the Rochester Fire Department responded to this single-vehicle crash at Walnut Plain Rd and Burgess Ave. The operator lost control of the vehicle which left the roadway and landed approximately 100 feet into a swampy area off of Walnut Plain Road. The female operator was able to self extricate out of the vehicle and was waiting for responders on the side of the roadway.
NECN
2 SUVs Crash Into Newburyport Home
Two SUVs were involved in a crash Saturday night and both ended up striking a home in Newburyport, Massachusetts, fire officials said. The Newburyport Fire Department confirmed it responded to Water Street at Ocean for the 2-car crash, and said fortunately there were no injuries. Pictures from the scene showed...
Police seeking charges against Middleborough school worker who allegedly assaulted 5th grader
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass — Police are looking to press charges against a Middleborough school worker that allegedly assaulted a fifth grader Thursday afternoon. According to Middleborough Police, the fifth grader was allegedly assaulted by a part-time cafeteria worker shortly before 2:30 p.m. The student was evaluated by the school nurse...
