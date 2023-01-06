ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCVB

South Boston carjacking suspect sought, police say

BOSTON — Boston police are working to identify a man wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking and assault. Officials said the incident happened at 6:29 p.m. Dec. 26, 2022, at Foodies Market on West Broadway in South Boston. The suspect is described as either a light skinned Black...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

17-Year-Old Suspect Arrested on Firearm Related Charges Following Foot Pursuit in Dorchester

At about 7:55 PM on Saturday January 7, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested a 17-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges following a foot pursuit that concluded in the area of 29 Longfellow Street in Dorchester. The officers were on patrol when they approached to speak with a group of individuals as part of an investigation near 40 Draper Street. Upon seeing the officers, the suspect appeared to adjust an unknown object in the waistband area of his pants before taking off running. The officers pursued the suspect on foot and observed him remove a handgun from his pants which he then discarded on the ground before he was placed in custody without further incident. The weapon was determined to be a loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point JCP40 handgun.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police ask for help in search for missing 15-year-old Boston girl

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 15-year-old Kiara Montalvo, who was last seen on Friday around 8 a.m. at The Boston Arts Academy in Boston. Kiara is a Hispanic female who is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman stabbed during Quincy road rage incident

QUINCY, Mass — A woman was stabbed during a road rage incident in Quincy Saturday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to the area of Quincy Shore Drive and Bay State Road for a road rage incident at approximately 4:50 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers...
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Suspect arrested in connection with shooting aboard MBTA bus

BOSTON — One week after a 60-year-old woman was shot in the stomach while aboard an MBTA bus, Transit Police said detectives have made an arrest in the case. Dason Alves, 33, faces charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and several firearm-related counts, officials said. The...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Investigation Underway After Gunshot Victim Walks Into Emergency Room

At approximately 19:00 hours on Thursday, January 5th, 2023, Milton Police officers alongside Boston Police officers from District E-5 received reports of a man who was shot. Sources say the victim took himself to the emergency room at Beth Israel Hospital in Milton. At the hospital, sources report that the...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

At least 5 injured following crash in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPR) — At least five people were injured in a car crash in Providence Saturday night. The crash happened at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Chad Brown St. around 8 p.m.  Police on scene tell 12 News that three cars were involved in the crash. Police say one of cars was traveling […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
nbcboston.com

Missing 15-Year-Old Boston Girl Found Safe

Boston police say they have safely located a 15-year-old girl who had been missing since Friday morning. The missing person alert was canceled late Saturday night for the teen who had been last seen around 8 a.m. Friday at her school, the Boston Arts Academy located at 174 Ipswich Street in Boston, police said.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Rochester Fire Department respond to vehicle that veers off roadway into swamp

“Yesterday morning at approximately 8:30am the Rochester Fire Department responded to this single-vehicle crash at Walnut Plain Rd and Burgess Ave. The operator lost control of the vehicle which left the roadway and landed approximately 100 feet into a swampy area off of Walnut Plain Road. The female operator was able to self extricate out of the vehicle and was waiting for responders on the side of the roadway.
ROCHESTER, MA
NECN

2 SUVs Crash Into Newburyport Home

Two SUVs were involved in a crash Saturday night and both ended up striking a home in Newburyport, Massachusetts, fire officials said. The Newburyport Fire Department confirmed it responded to Water Street at Ocean for the 2-car crash, and said fortunately there were no injuries. Pictures from the scene showed...
NEWBURYPORT, MA

