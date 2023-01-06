Read full article on original website
Park Record
Sundance-goers could gobble up a Lyft arcade in Park City featuring Ms. Pac-Man machines
Sundance Film Festival-goers could gobble up a corporate location just off Main Street later in January. Park City leaders on Thursday are scheduled to consider a request by the Park City Historical Society to sublease outdoor space on the Swede Alley side of the Park City Museum to Lyft, the ridesharing firm. An official festival sponsor, Lyft wants to operate a small arcade at the location with two Ms. Pac-Man machines and one so-called claw machine that challenges someone to grab a prize from inside with a mechanical claw.
Park Record
Guest editorial: This isn’t Disneyland, it’s Park City
In response to Mr. Todd Bennett’s guest editorial of Dec. 24 (“We are listening“), I think we need to get all the facts on the table. It was a great marketing piece, but failed to mention any of the concerns the residents of Deer Valley and Park City have.
Park Record
Park City parking problems mount: Some leave cars in Park Meadows to catch the ‘ski bus’
The Park City Police Department in the first week-plus of January received numerous complaints about parking issues, as snow piled up and the community appeared to remain steadily busy after the holiday crowds departed. Parking problems are commonplace during the ski season, and the cases reported to the police recently...
Park Record
Red Card Roberts: Driving the conflict
Instead of “dry January,” Park City appears to be doing “why January?”. As in, why is traffic so continuously dreadful and why is there never anywhere to park once you finally get to your destination? Sure, it ultimately boils down to too many people in too many cars. But continuous snowfall, a couple of holiday weekends, and the return of the upcoming Sundance Film Festival don’t exactly alleviate anything.
Park Record
Lecture excavates Park City mining developments￼
Longtime Parkite Mark Danninger will attempt to cram 100 years into one hour when he gives his lecture titled “Progression of the Mining Industry in the Park City District” on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Park City Museum Education and Collections Center. The free event will serve as...
Park Record
Editorial: That atmospheric river keeps rolling on
It is Monday morning as we write this, one week since a tree at Park City Mountain fell on a lift cable and ultimately killed 29-year-old ski patroller Christian Helger. The weather is fine now, 30 degrees and overcast, and snow is starting to fall lightly as we wait to see what the afternoon will bring. There’s the possibility of snow in the forecast from about noon today well into Tuesday, so we’re slightly ahead of a curve that could add considerably to the more than 200 inches of snow we have so far this season.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Father calls to report child missing after forgetting her at restaurant
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a young child was found alone on Saturday at a fast food restaurant. Deputies were dispatched to Kimball Junction following reports that an 8-year-old girl had been sitting by herself for approximately 30 to 40 minutes, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Around the same time, the father of the child called in to report her missing.
Park Record
Obituary: Robyn Leah-Anne Avitable
Robyn Leah-Anne Avitable passed away on January 1st, 2023, in her home in Midway, Utah. Robyn was born to Howard and Eileen Smith on July 12th, 1954, in Quincy, Massachusetts. She married her dear husband James Robert Avitable on September 6th, 1975. She had many hobbies she enjoyed with her...
Park Record
Rosie Brennan wraps up Tour de Ski as top American
The 2022-23 Tour de Ski wrapped up on Sunday, and Park City native Rosie Brennan finished the competition as the top American in the overall standings in fourth place. Brennan came in sixth place in Sunday’s 10K freestyle mass start to cap off the Tour de Ski. Athletes competed in seven stage races across Europe between Dec. 31 and Jan. 8.
Park Record
Miners searching for first win but showing progress
Park City’s girls basketball suffered its 11th consecutive loss to start the season on Tuesday night with a 63-23 defeat to Skyline, but the Miners continue to show progress and find positives. “We talked about how we did a good job down low in the post,” Park City coach...
