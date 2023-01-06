It is Monday morning as we write this, one week since a tree at Park City Mountain fell on a lift cable and ultimately killed 29-year-old ski patroller Christian Helger. The weather is fine now, 30 degrees and overcast, and snow is starting to fall lightly as we wait to see what the afternoon will bring. There’s the possibility of snow in the forecast from about noon today well into Tuesday, so we’re slightly ahead of a curve that could add considerably to the more than 200 inches of snow we have so far this season.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO