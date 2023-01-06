Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersBoston, NY
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car BurglariesCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNewark, NJ
Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injuredNewsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Farewell to Williams Sonoma: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Two StatesTy D.Westfield, NJ
Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Is Betting on the Luxury Market, as He Unloads $300 Million in Personal Real Estate
Casino mogul Steve Wynn is putting his Sun Valley, Idaho, homes on the market as he looks to sell a huge swath of his personal real estate for close to $300 million. Mr. Wynn is listing two adjacent Sun Valley properties for $27 million, after listing a Palm Beach residence for $78.5 million and a New York City penthouse for $90 million. In addition, a $100 million Beverly Hills, Calif., estate he listed last year is still on the market. He sold his Las Vegas, Nev., home for $17.5 million in June, records show.
Inside NYC’s Most Expensive Rental, a $140,000-a-Month Fifth Avenue Penthouse
Not everyone has the privilege to own a residence designed by Thierry Despont, the low-profile French architect, designer and founder of the Office of Thierry Despont, which makes this rare opportunity to rent a residence designed by him that much more special. Famous for his restoration of the Statue of Liberty, renovation of the Ritz Paris and creation of some of the most luxurious restaurants and private members’ clubs in the world, Despont also designed Fasano Fifth Avenue from the renowned Brazilian hospitality brand that opened in 2021. The brand’s first North American location is a departure from Fasano’s glitzy hotels...
Inside crime-ridden estate where Andrew Tate’s mum lives while disgraced TikToker drives Ferraris & owns mansion
ANDREW Tate has been living a life of luxury in mansions across the word while his mum is in a terraced house on a rough housing estate in Luton. The controversial influencer regularly posts photos travelling on private planes and driving Ferraris - but his mother Eileen leads a very different life, The Sun can reveal.
Home of the Week: This $24 Million Malibu Manse Comes With a Key to One of the World’s Most Exclusive Surfing Havens
Along with Palm Beach in Florida and New York’s fabled Hamptons, there are few beachside communities as costly or posh as Malibu, the Southern California hamlet long-favored by Hollywood and billionaires. For decades, Malibu has been pricey, but the pandemic period has seen this already exclusive enclave become even more so amid a string of nine-figure sales. Although not exactly nine-figures, a new property designed by cult architecture firm Standard Architecture is raising the bar for aesthetics and style in Malibu’s ultra-private Point Dume neighborhood. Priced at $23.9 million and repped by Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates,...
Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey CEO Fawn Weaver and Husband Buys a Bank in Tennessee
Fawn Weaver and her husband, Keith Weaver, appear to have started their New Year’s resolution of building generational wealth a bit early after the Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey CEO shared that they purchased a bank in Tennessee. This announcement comes after Fawn revealed that her whisky company had surpassed...
Heirs Seek Recovery of Schiele Works from MoMA and Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Heirs of a collector persecuted during the Nazi regime are seeking to recover works by Egon Schiele from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California. Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, relatives of the Austrian Jewish collector Fritz Grünbaum, who was killed in 1941 at Dachau concentration camp, have filed lawsuits against the New York and California museums over a 1912 painting and 1915 pencil drawing, both portraits of women, respectively. The suits, filed last week, allege that Grünbaum was forced to liquid his assets during his internment at Dachau. According to...
Best boutique hotels in Paris: Where to stay for style and location
Once upon a time a trip to Paris meant an overpriced stay in a tourist-trap hotel, a trip up the Eiffel Tower and an omelette by the Arc de Triomphe, but as travellers’ tastes for the unique evolve, so does the French capital’s characterful hospitality offerings. These days there’s no shortage of idiosyncratic boutique hotels on offer. Those looking for Instagram-ready vintage décor will find their bonheur at one of the crop of design-led addresses clustered in the trendy Sentier area in the centre and hip Pigalle in the north of the city. Meanwhile, there are some sumptuous boutique hideaways...
This $18 Million Spanish Palazzo Just Starred in an Episode of ‘The Crown.’ Now, It’s Heading to Auction.
If you’ve been admiring the various stunning manses on the latest season of The Crown, you’re in luck: One of the show’s film locations in Spain is now heading to auction. Known as Palazzo Delle Luce, the palatial Marbella estate was featured in a recent episode of the hit Netflix series where Dodi Fayed calls his father to tell him about his new love interest, Princess Diana. The property has now hit the market for a cool €16.95 million (or $17.9 million) with no reserve, and you can place your bids through Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions from January 13 to 15. The...
CELINE'S Rue Saint-Honoré Boutique is Ruled by Vintage Touches
CELINE has just opened its all-new Rue Saint-Honoré store that stands alongside its Haute Parfumerie store, which opened its doors in 2019. Creative director Hedi Slimane ensures French decor and elegant accents to enhance the two-floor space in Paris, featuring brass and marble finishes accompanied by furniture designed by Slimane himself.
This $20 Million Turks and Caicos Penthouse Has a Terrace Bigger Than Your Mansion
Among Turks and Caicos’s 40-island archipelago, the newest development making waves is Arc at South Bank, the final—and most exclusive—enclave to be completed within the community. If you’re interested in joining the neighborhood, you only have one chance left: The property’s final residential offering, the penthouse, recently listed for $20 million. It’s currently one of the most expensive units on the market in the island nation. Poised atop the six-story, 17-unit residential building, Penthouse at Arc is the locale’s crown jewel, with added seclusion and generous living quarters. It covers the entire sixth floor (the highest level) of the low-density tower,...
Photographer Kate Cordsen lists stunning $2.5M NYC co-op
Noted landscape artist, photographer and former Ford model Kate Cordsen is listing her Lenox Hill apartment for $2.5 million. She bought it with her late husband, John Cordsen, for $1.78 million in 2012, according to property records. The three-bedroom co-op is at 333 E. 68th St., in a building that dates back to 1928. Cordsen is known for capturing landscapes through a blend of photography and painting. She got her start on the runway and in print working with the Japanese designers Rei Kawakubo, Issey Miyake and Yohji Yamamoto. While her studio is in Chelsea, at 526 W. 26th St., Cordsen says this unit has been a “showcase” for her work. “I would bring in finished works, live with them and inevitably bring them back to the studio to continue the process,” she said. “It is bittersweet selling my apartment. It’s such a lovely, old-world space and has been the setting for many art-world gatherings, dinners and salons. I love the working fireplace, the coffered ceilings and the large arched windows. It feels very European.” James Hall, of Compass, has the listing.
Parthenon Marbles Deal May Be Close, MoMA Nabs New Investments Chief, and More: Morning Links for January 4, 2023
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MORE WHISPERS. Last month, there were reports in the Greek press that the British Museum and Athens were in secret talks over the Parthenon Marbles. Now Bloomberg says that the two parties are “closing in on an agreement” that would see the contested antiquities make their way back to their homeland. How might that deal look? It could “see a proportion of the marbles sent to Athens on rotation over several years,” Alberto Nardelli and Alex Wickham write. Greece would loan other works to the London institution, and plaster copies might be placed on view there, too. By law, the...
A disused Boeing 737 is being turned into a luxury villa in Bali. Take a look.
Russian entrepreneur Felix Demin bought the aircraft in 2021 and is converting it into a unique two-bedroom residence costing about $7,300 a night.
Noma to reinvent Michelin-starred restaurant as new food 'lab'
COPENHAGEN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Noma will close as a full-time restaurant in 2025, with the $505 per head foodie favourite focusing on pop-ups and innovation instead in order to secure a long-term future.
A Castle On The Hudson River – Explosives, Art Work And Entertainment
The hulking remnants of a brick castle looms over the usually peaceful flowing waters of New York’s Hudson River. It belies the history of war implements and a massive explosion that rocked a small island in the middle of the river. This is the Castle of Bannerman’s Island in...
