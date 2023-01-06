Noted landscape artist, photographer and former Ford model Kate Cordsen is listing her Lenox Hill apartment for $2.5 million. She bought it with her late husband, John Cordsen, for $1.78 million in 2012, according to property records. The three-bedroom co-op is at 333 E. 68th St., in a building that dates back to 1928. Cordsen is known for capturing landscapes through a blend of photography and painting. She got her start on the runway and in print working with the Japanese designers Rei Kawakubo, Issey Miyake and Yohji Yamamoto. While her studio is in Chelsea, at 526 W. 26th St., Cordsen says this unit has been a “showcase” for her work. “I would bring in finished works, live with them and inevitably bring them back to the studio to continue the process,” she said. “It is bittersweet selling my apartment. It’s such a lovely, old-world space and has been the setting for many art-world gatherings, dinners and salons. I love the working fireplace, the coffered ceilings and the large arched windows. It feels very European.” James Hall, of Compass, has the listing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO