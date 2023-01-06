Read full article on original website
corneliustoday.com
Weekly calendar Jan. 9-15: Music, fireworks and euchre highlight this week
6:30 – 9 pm | Jan. 23. Class is designed as a paint by number workshop. Must register; $70. Lost Worlds Brewing, One Norman Boulevard, Cornelius. 9 am | Mondays, Jan. 9 – May 8. Avid birders provide a guided walk to identify birds throughout Wing Haven Garden & Bird Sanctuary and SEED Wildlife & Children’s Garden. The 3.5 acre open space is conducive to many local and migratory songbirds. The walk is slow paced with opportunities to rest on benches and be still for the birds. All levels of birding welcome. $5-$10; call 704-331-0664 for tickets. Wing Haven, 260 Ridegewood Ave., Charlotte 28209.
corneliustoday.com
Cain Center’s inaugural performance wowed sold-out audience
Jan. 9. The Cain Center for the Arts’ inaugural performance, with Broadway star Renee Elise Goldsberry, got rave reviews from attendees who commented on everything from the architecture and acoustics to the star herself. Hamilton star. Goldsberry, best known as the singer-dancer-actor in the role of Angelica Schuyler in...
corneliustoday.com
Registration open for Teddy Bear Breakfast
Jan. 9. The Cornelius Parks & Recreation’s is offering a new event, the Teddy Bear Breakfast, on Monday, Jan. 23, at the Cain Center for the Arts. The 8-9:30 am event is for ages 2-5 and their families. Participants can dress in their favorite PJs and bring a teddy...
corneliustoday.com
Registration open for spring sports 28031
Jan. 9. It’s time to prepare for spring youth sports: Registration is open. Here are offerings through the Cornelius Parks and Recreation Department:. Baseball/Softball/T-Ball: Register with Lake Norman Little League through Feb.18. Save $25 with an Early Bird discount through Jan. 10. Soccer: Register with Charlotte Independence Soccer Club...
