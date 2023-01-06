6:30 – 9 pm | Jan. 23. Class is designed as a paint by number workshop. Must register; $70. Lost Worlds Brewing, One Norman Boulevard, Cornelius. 9 am | Mondays, Jan. 9 – May 8. Avid birders provide a guided walk to identify birds throughout Wing Haven Garden & Bird Sanctuary and SEED Wildlife & Children’s Garden. The 3.5 acre open space is conducive to many local and migratory songbirds. The walk is slow paced with opportunities to rest on benches and be still for the birds. All levels of birding welcome. $5-$10; call 704-331-0664 for tickets. Wing Haven, 260 Ridegewood Ave., Charlotte 28209.

