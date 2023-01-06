ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals vs. Bills game canceled: Here's how and when to get a refund for tickets

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bSqu7_0k5n2hs000

The NFL canceled the game between the Bengals and the Buffalo Bills after Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football.

Hamlin is making a comeback, according to University of Cincinnati Medical Center physicians, but still has a long road to recovery ahead of him. It's not clear when he will start walking or be ready for rehabilitation.

Because of the game's cancellation, refunds for tickets will be issued, and the Bengals have a frequently asked questions section for the refunds on their website. Here's how, and when, you can expect refunds for tickets to the game.

'You won the game of life':UC physicians say Damar Hamlin showing substantial progress

Coin flip possible:Here are the playoff scenarios after NFL cancels Bengals-Bills game

How to get a refund for the Bengals vs. Bills game

  • Season ticket members will have tickets and parking automatically credited to their account, with no action required. The amount credited will be automatically applied to the next Bengals purchase, such as potential home playoff games or 2023 season tickets.
  • If you are a season ticket holder and prefer a refund instead of an account credit, visit the Bengals' website.
  • For season ticket members who resold tickets through Ticketmaster, tickets and parking will also be automatically credited to your account, with no action required. Ticketmaster will reverse the resale transaction, which may take several business days.
  • If you purchased single-game tickets, the price of your tickets, any related fees and Bengals parking (if applicable) will automatically be refunded back to the payment method used when you purchased your tickets. There is no action required.
  • If you purchased single-game tickets and resold them through Ticketmaster, Ticketmaster will reverse the resale transaction of your tickets prior to processing your refund. This may take several business days. After the resale reversal has been processed, the price of tickets, any related fees and Bengals parking (if applicable) will be automatically refunded back to the payment method used.
  • If you purchased resale tickets through a secondary market other than Ticketmaster, the Bengals recommend contacting customer support for that platform.
  • The Bengals said refunds will show up within 30 days.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Bengals mad at NFL over rule change

The NFL decided not to resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. However, because of that, they’ve had to change the rules for the playoffs as the Bills and Bengals will enter having played fewer games than other teams. And Cincinnati Read more... The post Bengals mad at NFL over rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Boston

Bills play video message from Damar Hamlin prior to kickoff of game vs. Patriots

BOSTON -- Damar Hamlin's health has improved steadily and rapidly this week, with the 24-year-old being able to address his teammates via FaceTime on Friday.On Sunday, Hamlin was able to address the rest of Buffalo and Bills Mafia prior to kickoff between the Bills and Patriots in Orchard Park.Though he didn't record a video message for the players and fans in attendance in Orchard Park, Hamlin did send a message out on social media prior to the start of the game. That message was quite simple, with Hamlin shaping his hands like a heart, while tweeting out, "GAMETIME!!!"Hamlin, of course,...
Deadline

Damar Hamlin Tweets Again: “God Using Me In A Different Way Today”

Damar Hamlin is still hospitalized, but he’s with his Buffalo Bills teammates in spirit. Hamlin fired off a tweet this morning claiming “Nothing I want more than to be running out of that tunnel with my brothers. ” The team is preparing for its first game since Hamlin’s near-fatal injury last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.   Buffalo takes on the New England Patriots today. Hamlin last tweeted on Saturday night to thank fans for their support. NFL teams have a series of activations to keep Hamlin front and center this weekend, ranging from pregame t-shirt with his No. 3 on them...
BUFFALO, NY
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Damar Hamlin made a big comeback. Here's how it's going a week later

If you keep up with the Cincinnati Bengals and didn't know who Damar Hamlin was before Jan. 2, chances are you do now. The Buffalo Bills safety quickly became the centerpiece of Monday night football last week after he suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed off the field at Paycor Stadium. He was placed in the ICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and the nation held its breath.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety

Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bengals believed they would finish game against Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals are openly upset with the plan the NFL has enacted for this year’s postseason, and their frustration may have begun with the lack of communication regarding whether their game against the Buffalo Bills would resume. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Bengals were informed at one point by a... The post Report: Bengals believed they would finish game against Bills appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Boston

Roger Goodell pens message to NFL fans after Damar Hamlin's injury

Five days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a message on Saturday for the game's fans."Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country," read the message, posted on the NFL's Twitter account. "While his recovery is just beginning, we thank the NFL medical personnel and the medical staffers from both teams whose emergency action quite likely saved his life. We are also grateful to the professionals at...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Video: Buffalo Bills Take Opening Kickoff To The House

Hollywood couldn't script it any better than how the Buffalo Bills did this Sunday afternoon.  Buffalo's first play from scrimmage since Damar Hamlin's medical emergency last Monday night just went for a touchdown.  Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards to the house to give the ...
BUFFALO, NY
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy