Texas signee Arch Manning named Gatorade football player of year in Louisiana

Arch Manning — the top college football prospect in the country from the 2023 recruiting class — earned the state's top honor on Friday.

Manning, a Texas football early enrollee, was named the Gatorade Louisiana Football Player of the Year.

Gatorade recognizes a player of the year in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia. A selection committee consults with coaches, scouts and media members in choosing a winner. The award recognizes outstanding play on the field, but work in the class room and how they demonstrated character on and off the field.

Past winners include Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and former Dallas Cowboy and hall of fame running back Emmitt Smith.

ALL-AREA:Meet The Daily Advertiser's 2022 All-Acadiana high school football team

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning — Arch's uncle — received the award after his senior season during the 1993-94 school year.

Recent Louisiana winners include Landry Lyddy of Calvary Baptist, Walker Howard of St. Thomas More, Christian Westcott of Lakeshore High and Derek Stingley Jr. of Dunham School.

Manning, who is the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, threw for 2,305 yards and had 34 touchdowns in 2022 to lead Isidore Newman (8-3) to the Division III Select state quarterfinals. He also rushed for 378 yards and four TDs. He was intercepted just twice this season.

“Arch’s ability to scramble and keep plays alive is impressive,” said Benton High coach Reynolds Moore "His ability to throw it with pinpoint accuracy on the run is deadly. Arch was the driving force that made them go.”

Manning finished his career with 8,683 passing yards and 115 passing touchdowns.

Manning has volunteer locally at a camp for children with special needs and had a 3.5 GPA.