Canton, OH

Former state Rep. Thomas West joins now crowded race for Canton mayor

By Kelly Byer, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
CANTON − Thomas West, a former city councilman and state representative who lost his re-election bid last year, announced that he will run for Canton mayor.

Democratic candidates have been lining up for the primary election in May since before Mayor Thomas Bernabei announced that he would not seek re-election when his term ends this year. West said in a Facebook post on Thursday that he will pull a required petition and is not yet listed on the Stark County Board of Elections' list of candidates.

"When one door closes many doors became open. I have decided to pull my petition to run for Mayor of the great City of Canton," according to the post, which encourages Democratic or non-affiliated Canton residents to sign West's petition today at his campaign office, 207 Sixth St. NW.

Democratic candidates William Sherer II ― the current Canton City Council president ― and Kimberly Bell already have filed their petitions, according to the Board of Elections. Bill Smuckler ― the current council majority leader ― and Willis Gordon and Matthew Harman also have pulled Democratic candidate petitions for mayor.

Two Republican candidates, Roy Scott DePew and Christopher Harkovitch, have outstanding petitions as well.

West served three terms as a state representative and lost after the state's redistricting commission redrew the boundaries of the previously Democratic-leaning 49th House District. Based around Canton, the district lost areas in Massillon and southern Stark County that were replaced with Plain and Jackson townships.

Republican Jim Thomas, a Jackson Township trustee, defeated West for the seat in Columbus.

West represented the centrally-located Ward 2 for 13 years on Canton City Council before he was elected as a state representative in 2016. A message left with him Friday morning was not immediately returned.

Reach Kelly at 330-580-8323 or kelly.byer@cantonrep.comOn Twitter: @kbyerREP

Comments / 13

iz2crazy
2d ago

I see clearly they only really want to stress one candidate as other articles by the same are blocked without subscription..nice way of a soft censor of information suppository!

Reply
4
Thomas Robinson
2d ago

He's phoney. Didn't used to attend council meetings at least I never saw him. Not enough backbone. Chasing that mighty dollar. who has (they) ever for or to? with all the corruption in city hall, all the drug houses name one that ever stood up.

Reply
2
 

The Repository

The Repository

