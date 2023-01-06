ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Film's Black History Month lineup includes in-person events, local premieres

By Chris Foran, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CEJly_0k5n2YsL00

Programming in Milwaukee Film's fifth annual Black History Month lineup in February ranges from local premieres of documentaries and feature films reflecting a range of Black experiences to in-person events such as a conversation about Afrofuturism and a reunion of one of Milwaukee's best-known R&B/soul bands.

Milwaukee Film and its Black Lens program unveiled the 2023 lineup at an event Thursday night.

The movies are all showing at the Oriental Theatre, 2230 N. Farwell Ave. Tickets are $12. The lineup includes:

  • "The Big Payback": An alderwoman in Evanston, Illinois, leads the effort to pass the first slavery reparations bill in U.S. history, but will it survive? Showing at 7 p.m. Feb. 2. Local premiere.
  • "The Last Dragon": In New York City, a young martial arts prodigy seeks out a master who can get him to the ultimate level, but he has to get past the Shogun of Harlem first in this 1985 urban martial arts cult classic directed by Milwaukee native Michael Schultz. 7 p.m. Feb. 4.
  • "The African Desperate": In this coming-of-age comedy, a woman who's graduating from art school in 24 hours heads out on a road trip from New York to Chicago. 7 p.m. Feb. 9. Local premiere.
  • "Black Love Through a Black Lens Shorts": This Valentine's Day weekend program of short films celebrates Black love in its many forms. Noon Feb. 11.
  • "Loudmouth": Rev. Al Sharpton's three-decade career as an activist, outside and inside the system, is the focus of this new documentary. 7 p.m. Feb. 16. Local theatrical premiere.
  • "Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom": The story of the Juneteenth holiday is told through the eyes of a Black man learning about the holiday's history from the descendants of the people who found out about the end of slavery in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, in this documentary. Noon Feb. 18. Local premiere.
  • "Fire Music": This documentary explores and celebrates the free jazz movement of the 1960s and '70s, with music by legends including Ornette Coleman, Sun Ra and John Coltrane. 7 p.m. Feb. 23. Local premiere.
  • "An Oversimplification of Her Beauty": When a mystery woman stands him up, an artist sets out to re-examine that moment in time in writer-director Terence Nance's 2012 genre-busting comedy-drama. Noon Feb. 25. Local premiere.

The highlights in the schedule of in-person events in Milwaukee Film's Black History Month programming include:

  • "A Leap Into Afrofuturism": A look at the creative movement connecting literature, film, video games, anime and hip-hop through the lens of local creators. 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at Radio Milwaukee, 220 E. Pittsburgh Ave.
  • "In Retrospective: The Life & Times of Kendrick Lamar": A conversation about the hip-hop giant's life and music with Miles Marshall Lewis, author of "Promise That You Will Sing About Me: The Power and Poetry of Kendrick Lamar." 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Company Brewing, 735 E. Center St.
  • "Groove Theory: Growing Nation": Groove Theory, Black Lens' music series, hosts the first reunion performance in more than a decade of Growing Nation, the soul/hip-hop fusion collective that got its start in Milwaukee in the mid-1990s. 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at The Cooperage. General-admission tickets are $30.
  • "For the Soul: A Narrated Food Tasting & Conversation": Bert Davis, president and CEO of America's Black Holocaust Museum, and Derek Mosley, the Milwaukee judge, longtime foodie and, starting Monday, director of Marquette University Law School’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education, talk about the history of Black food culture in a special narrated tasting event. 5 p.m. Feb. 26 at 1034 N. Phillips Ave. Admission is $25.

The Milwaukee County Office of Equity is the presenting sponsor of Milwaukee Film's Black History Month programming. For more information, go to mkefilm.org/bhm.

Comments / 9

Consistent
2d ago

Why is there a picture of the Race Hustling Tax Cheating escapee of 1619 in the picture?

Reply(1)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

The importance of brutalist buildings in the Cream City

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Cream City is known for classic cream brick, but also for another kind of architecture that doesn’t usually endanger as much praise, midcentury brutalism. “Simple volumes, exposed materials exposed, concrete exposed, brick exposed steel, lots of glass,” is how UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

The future is female: TV/radio personality Amy Taylor

OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. These days, Amy Taylor regularly appears on "The Morning Blend" and fills in as an anchor and reporter for AM620 WTMJ. But her career began as an anchor of an afternoon news radio station in Waukegan, Ill. Taylor later moved to television in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at KCRG-TV and covered "everything from turkey production to Mississippi River flooding."
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Honoring the memory of Rev. Jerome Repenshek

West Bend, WI – Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to Rev. Jerome Repenshek during a ceremony Thursday morning at Holy Angels Church in West Bend, WI. Repenshek, 85, was celebrated as a priest who always shared a message of compassion and hope. All the bishops had some good interactions with him. Their presence reflected that.
WEST BEND, WI
On Milwaukee

[Watch] What chefs eat: Gregory Leon of Amilinda

There's no shortage of articles and television shows that showcase the dishes that chefs love to cook at their restaurants. But, what do they love to eat at the end of their exhausting 16-hour days? Or on their days off? In this series, we ask Milwaukee area chefs to share three of their favorite dishes from locally owned restaurants.Amilinda.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

MPD District 2 Three Kings event helps families

MILWAUKEE — Thirty-five families enjoyed the eighth annual Three Kings events hosted by the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 2 and the National Latino Law Enforcement Organization. Captain Patrick Pajot said they bring families that are impacted either by crime or financial difficulties together for a fun afternoon. “There’s...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday

It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

5 things to do in Milwaukee this January

It's the start of a new year and we're all looking to start 2023 with some great local activities. Every month, we're joined by Sam Woods with the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service to check out some of the many events happening in the city. Woods shares five things to do...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Domestic violence leads to shooting death of Milwaukee woman

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 3rd and Mineral on Sunday, Jan. 8 around 11:50 p.m. A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and died at the scene. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Police say this shooting is related to domestic violence. This...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

Crispy pork, cottage bakers and a café swap in Whitefish Bay

Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. In a lot of circles, the new...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

How Does Milwaukee’s Mayor Proclaim 300 Days a Year?

It’s been just over a year since Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson assumed the role of acting Mayor after ex-Mayor Tom Barrett moved to Luxembourg to serve as a U.S. Ambassador. Despite his short tenure, Johnson and his crew have made a serious effort to celebrate important people, places and events of the city through the mayoral proclamation process.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire in Milwaukee's Midtown neighborhood, 4 homes involved

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a garage fire spread to four homes in the city's Midtown neighborhood Saturday, Jan. 7. It happened near 26th and Vliet. No one was hurt, according to officials, but one of the homes is now uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Best of Milwaukee 2022: Locally Owned Food - Retail

Attention Best of Milwaukee Winners! To claim your plaque, please fill out the order form here and email it to jackie@shepex.com before January 27! This is the ONLY way to claim your plaque. All emails regarding plaques will only come from Shepherd Express email addresses. Download the plaque order form...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed near 38th and Morgan, 2nd homicide of 2023

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, died at the scene of a shooting near 38th and Morgan, near the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 8. Police said the shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. This is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

I-41 between Watertown Plank Rd. and Burleigh St. reopened

MILWAUKEE — I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street has reopened ahead of schedule. The I-41 northbound exit to Mayfair Road has also been reopened. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

RSV, heart surgeries; Milwaukee girl home after months in hospital

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mother did not know if her baby would make it after three open-heart surgeries and two months in the hospital. Tierra Riser said it's something that changed her life forever, and something people need to take seriously. It was Christmas in January for Riser's three daughters...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy