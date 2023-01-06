Resolve to solve plant problems? Plant diagnostics course is offered online

Got plant problems? Learn plant diagnostics online.

Plant Diagnostics: The Step-by-Step Approach to Identifying Plant Problems is a new online course offered by the UW-Madison Division of Extension Horticulture Program. The course is designed for gardeners who are looking for troubleshooting skills for the problems that arise. This is a 12-week online course that runs from Feb. 1-April 30.

Learn the step-by-step process for identifying plant problems in gardens. This course explains the basics of the plant diagnostic process in an easy-to-understand way.

At the end of the course, participants will be able to: Explain the steps of the diagnostic process, identify appropriate unbiased, research-based resources to use in the diagnostic process, and learn how to use UW-Madison Division of Extension diagnostic services and labs for extra help when you need it.

The online course is self-paced with 13 modules that include videos, reading and interactive activities. Two live webinars “Putting the Process into Practice: Real World Diagnostics” led by Extension Educators and “Meet the Labs!”, presented by diagnostic lab directors will also be included in the course. Anyone interested in becoming a better gardener and detecting problems as they arise is invited to participate in the course.

Registration is open through January. The cost is $99 for the general public and commercial professionals and $49 for active participants in the Extension Master Gardener Program. Find more information about this course at hort.extension.wisc.edu/plant-diagnostics-course . Certified Arborists who complete this course by April 30 will be awarded 7.5 CEUs.

Master Gardeners: Complete the course by Dec. 31 for 7.5 hours of continuing education. Questions? Contact the course moderator, Amy Freidig at gardening.class@extension.wisc.edu.

The UW-Madison’s Extension Horticulture Program provides research-based horticulture information to Wisconsinites so they can make gardening decisions that keep their plants healthy while protecting the environment.