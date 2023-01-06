ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Resolve to solve plant problems? Plant diagnostics course is offered online

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 5 days ago

Got plant problems? Learn plant diagnostics online.

Plant Diagnostics: The Step-by-Step Approach to Identifying Plant Problems is a new online course offered by the UW-Madison Division of Extension Horticulture Program. The course is designed for gardeners who are looking for troubleshooting skills for the problems that arise. This is a 12-week online course that runs from Feb. 1-April 30.

Learn the step-by-step process for identifying plant problems in gardens. This course explains the basics of the plant diagnostic process in an easy-to-understand way.

At the end of the course, participants will be able to: Explain the steps of the diagnostic process, identify appropriate unbiased, research-based resources to use in the diagnostic process, and learn how to use UW-Madison Division of Extension diagnostic services and labs for extra help when you need it.

The online course is self-paced with 13 modules that include videos, reading and interactive activities. Two live webinars “Putting the Process into Practice: Real World Diagnostics” led by Extension Educators and “Meet the Labs!”, presented by diagnostic lab directors will also be included in the course. Anyone interested in becoming a better gardener and detecting problems as they arise is invited to participate in the course.

Registration is open through January. The cost is $99 for the general public and commercial professionals and $49 for active participants in the Extension Master Gardener Program. Find more information about this course at hort.extension.wisc.edu/plant-diagnostics-course . Certified Arborists who complete this course by April 30 will be awarded 7.5 CEUs.

Master Gardeners: Complete the course by Dec. 31 for 7.5 hours of continuing education. Questions? Contact the course moderator, Amy Freidig at gardening.class@extension.wisc.edu.

The UW-Madison’s Extension Horticulture Program provides research-based horticulture information to Wisconsinites so they can make gardening decisions that keep their plants healthy while protecting the environment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy