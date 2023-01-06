ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New gadgets for every room of your home featured at CES

By Idolina Peralez
 5 days ago

From the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Tech-Life Columnist Jennifer Jolly shows off the new gadgets coming to just about every room of our homes — from the LG 97-inch M3 wireless 4K OLED TV to the Sprig Shower Infusion Systems.

Jennifer Jolly ( @JenniferJolly ) is an Emmy award-winning consumer tech journalist, host of the digital lifestyle series for USA Today, and contributes consumer technology segments for Today Show, The Talk, CNN, HLN, Dr. Oz, Yahoo, Time, and many others. Learn more about Jennifer at www.techish.com

