Houston, TX

Mentoring organization helping college aged women of color overcome obstacles

By Idolina Peralez
 5 days ago

Sister 2 Sistah is all about giving a hand up, not a hand out, and its founders are on a mission to do everything they can to get people IN need WHAT they need.

The mentoring organization has been helping college aged women of color overcome obstacles to help them reach their career and life goals while stressing the importance of community service.

