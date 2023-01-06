Mentoring organization helping college aged women of color overcome obstacles
Sister 2 Sistah is all about giving a hand up, not a hand out, and its founders are on a mission to do everything they can to get people IN need WHAT they need.
The mentoring organization has been helping college aged women of color overcome obstacles to help them reach their career and life goals while stressing the importance of community service.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.
Comments / 0