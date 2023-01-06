ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

Taylor County Tax-Assessor-Collector's office in temporary digs

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nH2cC_0k5n2Chb00

Those looking for the Taylor County Texas Assessor-Collector's office don't have to venture far to find it.

A temporary location is just across the hall from its usual home on the first floor of the Taylor County Plaza, 400 Oak St., near the county's election's office.

The interim office has been open since mid-November, as the original space undergoes remodeling.

Located next to the county's elections offices, Taylor County Tax Assessor-Collector Kate Middleton said, "We've been here since around Veterans Day."

To help people with the change, signs have been put out "everywhere" showing them where to go, though that doesn't always mean potential patrons read them, she said.

Still, people tend to make their way there, as a line gathered Friday to renew motor vehicle registration or conduct other business on the final business day of the calendar year demonstrated.

"We didn't go far," Middleton said.

A timetable for completion of the work isn't cemented, she said.

Originally, construction was slated to be completed in January.

"We're not going to be back in our office probably for at least a month," Middleton said.

Taylor County Tax Assessor-Collector's Office:

Location: Taylor County Plaza building, 400 Oak St.

Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 4:45 p.m.

Phone: 325-674-1224

Fax: 325-674-1394

Accounting: 325-674-1230Registration renewals can be mailed to: Taylor County Dept. of Motor Vehicles, P.O. Box 3762, Abilene, Texas 79604

Comments / 1

Related
BigCountryHomepage

City of Abilene works towards becoming more pedestrian friendly, major improvements on the way at ABI & more

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In Abilene City Council’s new year meeting, new sidewalks, pedestrian and bicyclist safety, as well as airport renovations topped the list of major improvements coming to Abilene in 2023. Safety improvements for Abilene pedestrians Street improvements were a priority during the first City Council meeting of 2023, beginning with the reconstruction […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene Fire Department battles late night house fire on south side

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department battled the flames Tuesday night at a house fire in south Abilene. According to a press release, crews arrived to the 100 block of Queen Ann’s Lace just after 10pm to find smoke coming through the windows of the home. Residents...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t feel comfortable taking my trash out’: South Abilene residents in fear of stray, aggressive dogs as APD reports high volume of animal calls

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene residents near the Sayles area have been raising concerns about an increase in stray and aggressive dogs in their neighborhood, leaving some fearful to even go outside. On Peach Street in South Abilene, longtime residents are becoming leerier of their neighbors’ hounds. KTAB/KRBC spoke with two residents, who live in […]
ABILENE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Former Permian star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Former Permian runningback chronicled in the book and film Friday Night Lights, James ‘Boobie’ Miles, was arrested in Taylor County on an outstanding warrant for violation of bond/protective order and failing to register as a sex offender, according to Taylor County jail records. He faced a $20,000 combined bond. Miles […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics, cologne stolen from multiple Abilene stores

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Unauthorized Use of Motor VehicleA victim reported […]
ABILENE, TX
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 05 Amazing Places to Visit in Abilene, Texas

Places to Visit in Abilene: Abilene is a beautiful city in Texas that exudes the West Texas charm with its vibrant art scene, rich western heritage, family attractions, and cultural experiences. Whether you’re looking for a romantic retreat, a family holiday, or a solo getaway, Abilene won’t disappoint.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Two victims report harassment in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery – To Defraud or HarmA 68-year-old […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘We’re going to continue to let people be loved in that home’: Abilene couple rebuys historic home, plans to restore ACU staple to its 1930s heyday

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home near Abilene Christian University (ACU) has long been an asset to staff and students since its construction in 1929. But the story behind the man who built that house, John E. McKinzie, tells one of love for ACU that’s been passed down generation-to-generation. “I have like 80 family members […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Report: Victim shot in abdomen in Abilene New Year’s Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was shot in the abdomen during an incident in Abilene New Year’s Day. The shooting happened at a home on the 1700 block of Briarwood Lane just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. An incident report states a 29-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen by a 24-year-old male suspect. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

City of Abilene pushes recycling with hit parody song

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has stepped outside of the box while trying to bring public awareness to recycling by creating three parody songs and music videos. It started with a parody from the Jackson Five’s hit ‘ABC,’ then on to Garth Brooks ‘Friends in Low Places’ and lastly, the 90s hit […]
ABILENE, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy