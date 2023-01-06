ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man held without bail on new murder charge concerning fatal crash that killed Lori Medeiros

A 34-year-old Norton and Medford man was arraigned in Fall River Superior Court today on new indictments charging him with Second Degree Murder and Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to the November 7, 2022 fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford police arrest 2 men on drug charges

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said they arrested two men over the weekend on drug charges. Police said they executed a search warrant Saturday at a home on Hammond Street. There, said Lt. Scott Carola, they arrested Thomas Brabant Jr. and Tristan Botelho, both 32 years...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office: Husband of missing mother of 3 Ana Walshe taken into custody

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police have taken 46-year-old Brian Walshe of Cohasset into custody charging him with misleading a police investigation. Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe, 39, of Cohasset. During the course of...
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

Police: Child sparked Woonsocket apartment fire with lighter

(WJAR) — Woonsocket police released new details regarding a fire that broke out at an apartment complex last month. The fire displaced 35 people on Dec. 8 from an apartment complex on Rockridge Drive. Police said investigation showed a 5-year-old sparked the fire with a lighter. Police said a...
WOONSOCKET, RI
New York Post

Husband of missing Massachusetts mom arrested for misleading cops

The husband of a missing Massachusetts mom was taken into custody Sunday in connection with her disappearance, over a week after the woman vanished. Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading police seven days after his wife, Ana Walshe, failed to board her plane to Washington, DC, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Walshe’s gray Volvo minivan was also apparently taken as evidence, video of the arrest shows. Ana — a real estate agent and mom-of-three — disappeared after she hopped in an Uber on New Year’s Day bound for Logan International Airport in Boston. “During the course of that investigation,...
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Drug trafficking investigation involving authorities from across Massachusetts leads prison sentence

BOSTON – A drug distributor for a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization was sentenced for his role in a conspiracy involving cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine). According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 34-year-old Terrence Daye of Boston was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 28 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In September 2022, Daye pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

New Bedford man dies by apparent suicide in Dartmouth jail

A 41-year-old New Bedford man died at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth on Jan. 5 in an apparent suicide by hanging, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office. Staff at the jail reportedly discovered the inmate while making rounds to distribute medication to inmates shortly...
DARTMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: Two arrested after woman stabbed with scissors, kicked, in road rage incident

Two from Massachusetts have been arrested in a road rage incident where a driver was reportedly stabbed with scissors and kicked. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road for a report of an assault following a road rage incident. Responding Troopers, along with Quincy Police, Quincy Firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance personnel, located a Chevrolet Equinox and its driver, a 22-year-old woman who had suffered stab wounds to her head and arm. That victim was transported to Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Apparent suicide of New Bedford man discovered at House of Corrections in Dartmouth

“A 41-year-old New Bedford man died at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth last night. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide by hanging. Staff at the jail discovered the inmate while making rounds to distribute medication to inmates shortly after 7 pm Thursday, at which point a medical emergency was initiated, prompting emergency response from various members of the facility. Investigators observed signs of medical intervention by staff at the jail, including an AED and medical supplies.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Police announce conclusion of ground search in Cohasset for missing woman

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The ground search by Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers for Ana Walshe or evidence related to her disappearance is concluding, officials announced Saturday. Twenty Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as...
COHASSET, MA
WWLP

Woman stabbed in Quincy due to road rage

One person was stabbed as a result of a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found people in an altercation near Bay State Road.
QUINCY, MA

