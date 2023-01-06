Read full article on original website
Heroux seeks cause of high suicide rate in Bristol County jails
One week after being sworn in to office, Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux addressed the recent death of an inmate in a county jail.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man charged with murder after allegedly robbing and assaulting elderly woman
The 42-year-old Attleboro man charged last week with robbing and assaulting an elderly Attleboro woman, who later died in a house fire on November 18, 2022, will also be charged this morning with her murder and the arson of her home, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man held without bail on new murder charge concerning fatal crash that killed Lori Medeiros
A 34-year-old Norton and Medford man was arraigned in Fall River Superior Court today on new indictments charging him with Second Degree Murder and Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to the November 7, 2022 fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.
ABC6.com
New Bedford police arrest 2 men on drug charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said they arrested two men over the weekend on drug charges. Police said they executed a search warrant Saturday at a home on Hammond Street. There, said Lt. Scott Carola, they arrested Thomas Brabant Jr. and Tristan Botelho, both 32 years...
Two Mass. inmates charged with attacking correctional officers
MIDDLETON, Mass — Two Massachusetts inmates have been indicted on charges for their role in attacking two correctional officers during an altercation on October 22. According to the Essex County Sheriff’s office, two inmates and two officers sustained minor injuries during an altercation at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction.
Ex-cop, wife charged in connection with teen’s death appear in court Monday
A former Massachusetts State Police Officer and his wife appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing on Monday. The couple faces charges of child endangerment and furnishing alcohol to minors in connection with the 2021 death of Alonzo Polk, a Dedham High School graduate who died in the couple’s backyard during a graduation party.
Berkley nurse guilty of tampering with patients’ fentanyl to be sentenced
A Berkley nurse who pleaded guilty to tampering with and then using fentanyl intended for patients recovering from surgery is scheduled to be sentenced in Boston federal court Monday afternoon. Hugo Vieira, 41, agreed to plead guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product, according to court records,...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts nurse sentenced to probation for tampering with fentanyl intended for patients
BOSTON – A Bristol County nurse was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for tampering with fentanyl intended for patients at a hospital’s post-surgery recovery unit and an outpatient vascular surgery center. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Hugo Vieira, of Berkley was sentenced by...
fallriverreporter.com
Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office: Husband of missing mother of 3 Ana Walshe taken into custody
According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police have taken 46-year-old Brian Walshe of Cohasset into custody charging him with misleading a police investigation. Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe, 39, of Cohasset. During the course of...
Turnto10.com
Police: Child sparked Woonsocket apartment fire with lighter
(WJAR) — Woonsocket police released new details regarding a fire that broke out at an apartment complex last month. The fire displaced 35 people on Dec. 8 from an apartment complex on Rockridge Drive. Police said investigation showed a 5-year-old sparked the fire with a lighter. Police said a...
NECN
Blood, Bloody Knife Found in Basement of Ana Walshe's Home, Prosecutors Allege
Blood, along with a bloody knife, were discovered by law enforcement in the basement of the Walshe family's home, prosecutors alleged during Brian Walshe's arraignment amid the search for his missing wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors also claimed that he lied about his whereabouts to law enforcement, and bought $450 worth...
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom arrested for misleading cops
The husband of a missing Massachusetts mom was taken into custody Sunday in connection with her disappearance, over a week after the woman vanished. Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading police seven days after his wife, Ana Walshe, failed to board her plane to Washington, DC, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Walshe’s gray Volvo minivan was also apparently taken as evidence, video of the arrest shows. Ana — a real estate agent and mom-of-three — disappeared after she hopped in an Uber on New Year’s Day bound for Logan International Airport in Boston. “During the course of that investigation,...
fallriverreporter.com
Drug trafficking investigation involving authorities from across Massachusetts leads prison sentence
BOSTON – A drug distributor for a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization was sentenced for his role in a conspiracy involving cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine). According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 34-year-old Terrence Daye of Boston was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 28 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In September 2022, Daye pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
theweektoday.com
New Bedford man dies by apparent suicide in Dartmouth jail
A 41-year-old New Bedford man died at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth on Jan. 5 in an apparent suicide by hanging, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office. Staff at the jail reportedly discovered the inmate while making rounds to distribute medication to inmates shortly...
Prosecutors: Blood, knife found in home of missing Mass. woman
Her husband also allegedly bought hundreds of dollars worth of cleaning supplies the day after she disappeared, according to prosecutors.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: Two arrested after woman stabbed with scissors, kicked, in road rage incident
Two from Massachusetts have been arrested in a road rage incident where a driver was reportedly stabbed with scissors and kicked. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road for a report of an assault following a road rage incident. Responding Troopers, along with Quincy Police, Quincy Firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance personnel, located a Chevrolet Equinox and its driver, a 22-year-old woman who had suffered stab wounds to her head and arm. That victim was transported to Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
newbedfordguide.com
Apparent suicide of New Bedford man discovered at House of Corrections in Dartmouth
“A 41-year-old New Bedford man died at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth last night. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide by hanging. Staff at the jail discovered the inmate while making rounds to distribute medication to inmates shortly after 7 pm Thursday, at which point a medical emergency was initiated, prompting emergency response from various members of the facility. Investigators observed signs of medical intervention by staff at the jail, including an AED and medical supplies.
2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
whdh.com
Police announce conclusion of ground search in Cohasset for missing woman
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The ground search by Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers for Ana Walshe or evidence related to her disappearance is concluding, officials announced Saturday. Twenty Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as...
Woman stabbed in Quincy due to road rage
One person was stabbed as a result of a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found people in an altercation near Bay State Road.
