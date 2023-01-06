Read full article on original website
Evacuation orders and road closures issued in parts of Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Evacuation orders have been issued in Santa Cruz County's Felton and Paradise Park area as rain continues to pour and winds sweep through the area. The orders include the Felton Grove area, covering Bridge Road North and South plus River Road neighborhoods up to Graham Hill Road. As of 6:40 The post Evacuation orders and road closures issued in parts of Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
Man dies after ‘major' crash in Los Gatos: police
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after a “major” traffic collision Sunday morning, the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department announced in a press release. The car crash happened around 9:52 a.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Belgatos Road where two vehicles collided. At least two people, including the drivers of […]
Suspected fentanyl overdose puts inmate, jail nurse and six deputies in the hospital
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County Officials confirmed to KION that an inmate suffered a suspected fentanyl overdose in the intake area of the Monterey County Jail on Saturday afternoon. Monterey County Communications Officer Nick Pasculli said that deputies began performing life-saving measures on an inmate in medical distress around 2 p.m. While performing those live The post Suspected fentanyl overdose puts inmate, jail nurse and six deputies in the hospital appeared first on KION546.
San Jose police recover three stolen cars using license-plate recognition and helicopter
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police recovered three stolen cars using their automated license-plate recognition technology (ALPR) on Saturday, according to officials with the San Jose Police Department. Officers inside of Air3, one of SJPD’s helicopters, spotted three stolen cars using ALPR before directing ground units their way. Police say no pursuits occurred, […]
kingcityrustler.com
Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in King City
KING CITY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the South Monterey County region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that...
KSBW.com
Monterey County storm: Evacuation warnings and orders along Salinas River
SALINAS, Calif. — A strong atmospheric river brought several inches of rain and high winds across the Central Coast. Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding and forced hundreds of people to evacuates from their homes. Evacuation Orders. Evacuation map: Evacuation Map. Salinas River - Evacuation Order issued 1/10/23 at...
kingcityrustler.com
Evacuation Order in effect for areas near Villa Drive and San Lorenzo Creek in King City
KING CITY — King City Police Department has issued an Evacuation Order for residents of areas of Villa Drive and San Lorenzo Creek in King City effective immediately until further notice due to the storm. The following zone is under an Evacuation Order:. Zone G-007a which includes: Villa Dr,...
Inmate released from Monterey County Jail in stolen jail clothing
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said an inmate was released from jail Saturday morning with stolen jail clothing. The inmate was last seen on North Main and Laurel in Salinas around 10 a.m. The sheriff's office said he appears to have stolen a stripped Monterey County inmate jail shirt. Deputies say he The post Inmate released from Monterey County Jail in stolen jail clothing appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Photos: Main Street bridge closed due to flooding concerns
Monterey County Public Works officials close down the Main Street bridge from Watsonville into Pajaro above the Pajaro River Wednesday morning as the possibility of the river breaching rises. Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo said that though Pajaro has been under mandatory evacuation orders, cutting back on traffic flow will keep roadways open in case of flooding.
Monterey County issues evacuation orders for Carmel River area, Salinas neighborhood
MONTEREY COUNTY – An evacuation order has been issued for the Carmel River area and an area just north of Salinas in Monterey County Monday, according to county emergency officials.People living in low-lying areas of the Carmel River must evacuate immediately and stay away until further notice because of the pending winter storm, according to an advisory sent at 10:45 a.m by the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services.Evacuation map: Monterey County | Search your addressMonterey County emergency information Further north, residents living near Santa Rita Creek were also ordered to evacuate immediately due to the creek flooding, according to the county's Office...
NBC Bay Area
Flooding Shuts Down Highway 101 in Gilroy
A stretch of Highway 101 in Gilroy was completely shut down for a time Monday due to flooding. As of 4 p.m., one northbound lane was back open, but that could change if water levels rise. It's unclear when the remaining lanes will reopen. Caltrans said motorists should expect delays...
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Jan. 11, 2023
MONTEREY COUNTY — For more than 35 years, the attorneys and advocates for Legal Services for Seniors (LSS) have provided free legal assistance and representation for those 60 years or older across Monterey County. In the 2022 calendar year, the organization helped 1,714 clients, nearly 100 more than the year before, while devoting a total of 6,517 hours in services. Among those clients, 467 were older than 75, and came from all corners of the county. Housing issues topped the list of services, with LSS seeing 582 clients in 2022. Assistance with wills and estates came next with 423 clients, followed by consumer/finance (186), income maintenance (131), advanced health care directives (87), elder abuse (75), family (74), individual rights (43), health (34) and other (79). For more information, visit lssmc.net or call 831-899-0492.
KSBW.com
Officials concerned that Salinas River could block Highway 68 and Highway 1
SALINAS, Calif. — After another atmospheric river dropped record rainfall on the Central Coast, officials turned their eyes to the rivers and creeks for continued flooding. According to the National Weather Service, the Salinas River is expected to rise well above flooding early Wednesday morning. Forecasts from the NWS shows the river reaching nearly 30 feet at the point where Highway 68 crosses the river. If that were to happen, the water would flow over the bridge and block the highway.
Morgan Hill Times
More flood warnings issued for Uvas, Pacheco Pass watersheds
The Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management has issued another flood warning for the watershed areas of Uvas Reservoir and Pacheco Pass River Basin. The warning was announced Sunday night and remained in effect the morning of Jan. 9, as another storm hovered over the region and continued to drench an already soaked landscape.
Flash Flood warning issued for south Monterey County as Salinas River floods
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The National Weather Service has announced a Flash Flood Warning for South Monterey County. This will continue until at least 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. This is on top of the area's flood warnings already in place for the area. The river is expected to start flood beginning Wednesday morning. Monterey County added The post Flash Flood warning issued for south Monterey County as Salinas River floods appeared first on KION546.
Marina Police locate missing SPCA Monterey County puppy
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they located the stolen puppy and suspect who stole her at the 100 block of General Stilwell Drive. Marina police recognized the suspect from prior contact with the department. They also received a tip that Zoey and the suspect were in Marina. Zoey was returned to SPCA Monterey County. The post Marina Police locate missing SPCA Monterey County puppy appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
New evacuation orders issued in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, CA- Evacuation orders have been issued for Watsonville neighborhoods with a high risk of flooding during this recent storm. Residents are asked to evacuate immediately if their residence is within the red area on this map. City officials are encouraging evacuations, and asserting that choosing not to evacuate “puts you and your family at risk and will delay rescue operations.”
Major storm causes massive flooding in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Gilroy which is known for its dry conditions took a beating from the storms. Tuesday morning, many areas were under evacuation warnings as Monday’s rain — coupled with more rain Tuesday — could have people leaving their homes. Monday, many parts of Gilroy, including Christmas Hill Park — the area where […]
Santa Cruz County Sheriff issues evacuation orders in southern parts of county
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) - Heavy rains, wind and runoff have prompted the Santa Cruz County's Sheriff to issue expanded evacuation orders for southern parts of the county Wednesday afternoon.The evacuation order issued at 1 p.m. was triggered by concerns over potential flooding, debris flow, or other dangers in certain low lying areas, according to the Sheriff's Office. The evacuation order for the following zones: PAJE015, E024, E026, E027, E028, E029 CTL E010, E014, E015, E018, E019, E026, E027, E028, E029, E050, E051 CRZ E080, E081 FEL 008, 011, 012 The area includes parts of Watsonville, Capitola, Soquel and the Santa Cruz Mountains. Residents may...
‘Forest of driftwood’ washes up on Santa Cruz beaches amid Calif. storms
Some of the logs appeared to be 40 feet long.
