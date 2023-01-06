ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Federal Court rules against Bridgeport student in West Virginia transgender sports law case

By Sam Kirk
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A state law that requires athletes to participate in sports based on their biological sex has been upheld in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of West Virginia.

The case against HB 3293, also known as the “Save Women’s Sports Bill,” involved an 11-year-old transgender girl who wished to compete on the Bridgeport Middle School cross country and track teams. According to the bill, the student, named B.P.J. in the court’s ruling, would not be allowed to try out for the female teams due to language in the bill stating “participation for sports events to be based on biological sex of the athlete at birth.”

The ruling, released Thursday, upheld the law and found that, although gender is separate and distinct from biological sex, “Classifications based on gender identity serve no legitimate relationship to the State of West Virginia’s interest in promoting equal athletic opportunities for the female sex,” and that “Classifications of teams according to biological sex is necessary to promote equal athletic opportunities for the female sex.”

According to the ruling, the law requires all school-sponsored teams to be classified as male, female or coed “based on biological sex.”

In a release sent Thursday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey supported the ruling.

“This short and simple law demands that girls and women get their fair share of opportunities in education, and Title IX’s regulations make it clear that this could be accomplished in school athletic programs by having ‘separate teams for members of each sex’ where the teams are based on competitive skill.”

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

There are currently 18 states, including West Virginia, that have laws that ban transgender students from competing in sports based on their gender identity.

Comments / 108

Amanda Tripp
5d ago

they are able to compete in the boys sports so no one is stopping their participation except them. protecting girls sports is important for girls.

Tom
5d ago

Well of course. Can you imagine how this could destroy women’s sports. If there is so many men that dress like women let them form their own league.

cj
4d ago

11 year old transgender kid?! Social services should be called and the kid should be taken from his parents and put in therapy. So sad

Washington Examiner

West Virginia ban on transgender athletes in girls' school sports can proceed: Judge

West Virginia 's law preventing transgender athletes from competing in girls' school sports is "not unconstitutional" and may remain in place, a federal judge ruled Thursday. The American Civil Liberties Union and its state chapter sued in 2021 on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson, who wanted to compete in middle school cross-country in Harrison County. The lawsuit named West Virginia and the county's board of education and their superintendents as defendants.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Former West Virginia inmate testifies how she was raped in prison

Widespread sexual abuse of female inmates continues to plague federal prisons and accountability measures for staff have not contained the scourge of such violence, according to a Senate investigative report released Tuesday. Women were abused by prison staff in at least 19 of the 29 federal facilities that held female...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears

Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Ohio teacher files lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after refusing to use students' preferred names and pronouns

An Ohio middle school teacher is suing her former district, school board and education officials, claiming she was forced to resign after she refused to use students' preferred names and pronouns. The teacher, Vivian Geraghty, said her constitutionally protected religious beliefs prevented her from doing so. Geraghty taught English at...
MASSILLON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Federal judge upholds West Virginia transgender athlete law

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A federal judge has ruled West Virginia’s law banning transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle and high schools and colleges is constitutional. According to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the ruling came down Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 from a U.S. District Court for the Southern District of […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
