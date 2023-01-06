St. Francis Medical Center Receives 2022 Press Ganey Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 6, 2023, the St. Francis Medical Center announced that it has been recognized as a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. According to officials, the award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.

St. Francis is recognized in the top 5% of healthcare providers in delivering patient experience in 2022.