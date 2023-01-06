Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
hottytoddy.com
New Construction in Oxford Increases in 2022
Oxford saw an increase in the number of homes and businesses being built in 2022. According to Oxford Building Official Johnathan Mizell, there were 414 residential construction permits issued in 2022, up from 303 in 2021. There were 99 commercial construction permits issued in 2022, up from 80 in 2021.
thelocalvoice.net
John Cofield’s Photo of the Week: “Oxford’s Old City Hall, 1938-1976”
Across Jackson from the church stood the other pillar, old City Hall. Almost eight decades after that first Episcopal Church service, James T. Canizaro designed and the Walter L. Perry Construction Company completed Oxford‘s new modernism style administration building. It was part of President Roosevelt‘s Great Depression-era Works Progress Administration. With its thick entrance columns, contiguous ribbon windows rounding the corner, and the chic clock, the building was definitely a step in a new architectural direction for a small Mississippi town. The building served the city for 38 years, until 1976 when it was demolished to clear the way for the new U.S. Federal Courthouse that still stands today in 2022.
hottytoddy.com
Invitation to Submit Project Ideas for 2023 Leadership Lafayette Class
Leadership Lafayette is an eight-month leadership program offered by the LOU Chamber of Commerce that provides business, non-profit, educators, community, and University leaders with a deeper understanding of our community. Leadership Lafayette is accepting ideas from the local community for the class to consider for 2023. The class is divided...
hottytoddy.com
New Oxford Restaurant Donates Passes to Grand Opening to Arts Council
A new restaurant soon to be opening on the downtown Square in Oxford is doing its part to celebrate local arts before its doors are even open to the public. Quacks, a gourmet hot dog restaurant and bar will be holding its grand opening in February. To help support the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and the Powerhouse renovation project, Quack’s owner has donated four VIP passes to the restaurant’s grand opening celebration.
hottytoddy.com
Pre-K Registration for Oxford Students Opens Jan. 30
The Oxford School District will soon open the enrollment application for its Pre-K program at the Oxford Early Childhood Center, located in the old Oxford Elementary building. The free, full-day program is available to students who reside in the Oxford School District and will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023.
PUFF PUFF PAUSE: Opening of MS medical marijuana dispensary delayed
HERNANDO, Miss. — Patients of North Mississippi’s first medical marijuana dispensary will have to wait a little while longer to get their medicine. Herbal Alchemy Dispensary in Hernando was supposed to open Monday, January 9, 2023. But, the dispensary posted to Facebook on January 6 telling patients that...
lakelandcurrents.com
Slowly But Surely The Lake District Takes Shape
In a world of instant gratification, patience is not much of a virtue for most people and Lakeland is no exception to that rule. Yehuda Netanel, developer of The Lake District, knows that well and he hears the questions about why certain elements of the $400 million mixed-used project are not complete. “With all the progress we have made,” Mr. Netanel said, “people have to remember, the world changed during the COVID pandemic.”
wtva.com
Lee County sheriff's office recognized for litter pickup
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department has been recognized for its excellence in keeping Lee County a beautiful place. MDOT partners with local counties to use inmate labor and Lee County is one of them. The sheriff of Lee County talked earlier about how it felt to...
Sardis Lake development project could increase tourism in the Mid-South, town official says
SARDIS, Miss — 1,000 acres of development on Sardis Lake in North Mississippi could bring new tourism attractions to the area, an official said. The town of Sardis is purchasing the property from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Greg Davis, the former Southaven mayor who’s now the Sardis...
hottytoddy.com
High School Juniors, Seniors Invited to Explore Health Care Pathways with UMMC
The University of Mississippi Medical Center is asking high school juniors and seniors interested in health care careers to save the date for one of four upcoming events at college campuses in the state. Each one-day event is part of an outreach program called Exploring Healthcare Pathways, where high school...
desotocountynews.com
McRae: A look back and a look forward
I want to wish everyone a very happy new year! Before we look forward to 2023 and beyond (which I’ll do in just a moment), I want to look back at the year that was because it was quite a year. Let me just run through a couple metrics...
Mississippi women arrested for reportedly stealing scratch-off lottery tickets
Two Mississippi women have been arrested for stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from a business. On Jan. 5, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a business on Thacker Road to take an embezzlement report. After investigation, Preshaye Hearn, 20, of Oxford, and Sincere Swims, 20, of Oxford, were arrested and...
hottytoddy.com
Chick-fil-A in Oxford to Reopen Thursday
After more than four months, Chick-fil-A fans in Oxford will once again be able to grab their favorite chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. The Oxford Chick-fil-A will reopen at 10:30 a.m. On Thursday. Owner/Operator Lance Reed announced the restaurant’s re-opening on the Oxford Chick-fil-A’s social media sites on Monday. After...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 3-9
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chipotle Mexican Grill #3031 […]
Two Oxford women accused of stealing scratch-off tickets
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Two women were arrested in Oxford for allegedly stealing scratch-off tickets from a business. Officers were dispatched to the business on Thacker Road on January 5 after receiving an embezzlement report. After an investigation, police said 20-year-old Preshaye Hearn, of Oxford, and 20-year-old Sincere Swims, of Oxford, were both arrested and […]
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Man Faces Fourth DUI Charge
An Oxford man was charged with his fourth DUI recently by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. According to a report, deputies made a traffic stop on Jan. 7 in the area of Highway 7 North and County Road 1032. There was a report made of a vehicle that had been involved in a disturbance and that the driver was reportedly intoxicated.
wtva.com
Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
hottytoddy.com
BASE Bootcamp Provides Career Insights
Analytics, sales and supply chain are among the fastest-growing fields in business, and the University of Mississippi School of Business Administration is partnering with the business community to provide experiential learning needed to prepare students for these opportunities. The Core for Business Analytics, Sales and Supply Chain – referred to...
mississippifreepress.org
‘Spiritual Genocide’: I Take Full Responsibility for Vandalizing the UM Confederate Statue
On May 30, 2020, I hopped in my car with a few cans of spray paint and a boxcutter and drove a little over two hours from my then-home in Leland to Oxford, Miss. Before I even arrived at the circle on campus where an enormous Confederate statue used to stand, fear overcame me. It was now or never.
actionnews5.com
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
