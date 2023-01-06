ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Police chase in Hartford connected to UConn armed robbery

By Olivia Perreault, Tim Harfmann, Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42R0xz_0k5n1NRn00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car that engaged Hartford police on a chase Friday is connected to an armed robbery that occurred at the UConn campus on Thursday evening.

Hartford police said they received a complaint of a BMW that was stolen at gunpoint in the Hillside Avenue area on Thursday. That stolen car was later used in a carjacking on the UConn campus later that night, according to police.

According to UConn police, two men with handguns approached a Chevy Trax SUV near the Hilltop Apartments around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The suspects aimed their guns, demanding money from the victims and that they get out of the car.

An email to the UConn community went out with details about the suspects who were described as two males in their teens to twenties. In a statement, UConn said they “are working with the victims to make sure they have access to support, services, and resources.”

UConn police believe one suspect left campus in the stolen Chevy, while the other fled in a gray BMW.

Just before 9 a.m. on Friday, the same car was seen in West Hartford. West Hartford officers attempted to stop the car, which then fled the area. Officers pursued the car into Hartford.

The arrest of one of the suspects came in Hartford Friday after West Hartford Police noticed the BMW and attempted to stop it. Police said the suspect fled into Hartford, where he was captured after a chase.

Police investigate 2 UConn students robbed at gunpoint

“That pursuit ended in the area of 1200 park street. It hit two vehicles. The operator of the suspect vehicle fled on foot. The BMW was the same car stolen Thursday morning on Hillside Avenue when a suspect pointed a gun at the owner,” Hartford Police Liuenteniant Aaron Boisvert said.

The suspect, identified as Jadin Roberts, was charged with first-degree larceny, criminal trover, carrying a pistol without a permit, interfering with police and assault on police.

A gun was seized during the arrest.

