Man found dead after west Wichita house fire, battalion chief says

A man was killed in a Friday morning house fire in west Wichita, according to Wichita fire battalion chief Jose Ocadiz.

Firefighters were called at 7:37 a.m. to a single-family home in the 3400 block of West Second Street, which is near Sheridan. Arriving firefighters saw heavy smoke. Firefighters had a difficult time pulling lines inside because of “excessive storage” in the home, Ocadiz said.

The man was found dead inside his home, Ocadiz said.

Firefighters extinguished the flames that started in the back right corner of the home. The cause of the fire and the man’s death is under investigation. Fire investigators were also still assessing the damage Friday morning.