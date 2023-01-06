ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Man found dead after west Wichita house fire, battalion chief says

By Michael Stavola
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zck84_0k5n1Jut00

A man was killed in a Friday morning house fire in west Wichita, according to Wichita fire battalion chief Jose Ocadiz.

Firefighters were called at 7:37 a.m. to a single-family home in the 3400 block of West Second Street, which is near Sheridan. Arriving firefighters saw heavy smoke. Firefighters had a difficult time pulling lines inside because of “excessive storage” in the home, Ocadiz said.

The man was found dead inside his home, Ocadiz said.

Firefighters extinguished the flames that started in the back right corner of the home. The cause of the fire and the man’s death is under investigation. Fire investigators were also still assessing the damage Friday morning.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Garage, home suffer smoke and water damage after Sunday fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A fire in the 11900 block of W. Ryan Court heavily damaged a garage and home early Sunday evening. According to Wichita Fire Chief John Eck, crews were sent to the fire at approximately 5:00 p.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from a garage. The fire was knocked down quickly, and there were no injuries.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

One injured in northeast Wichita shooting

An unidentified man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in a northeast Wichita neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Mossman, near 9th and Grove. Police said a man had non-life-threatening injuries, but no other details were released.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Two injured after vehicle crashes into house

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people sustained minor injuries after a car crashed into a southwest Wichita home. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said that crews responded to reports of a building collapse in the 1400 block of S. Martinson at approximately 3:08 p.m. One person was in the house...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Police: Man found dead in Kansas house fire had been shot

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking the public for help with information. Just before 4:30a.m. January 1, police responded to an Assist Fire Department call in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Fire crews has...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Two hurt after car crashes into home in SW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after a car crashed into a home in southwest Wichita. WPD said crews responded to the 1400 block of S. Martinson just after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday where a vehicle crashed into a home and two people were involved.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Late night shooting in Wichita sends 1 to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Green St. and Mossman. One person was taken to the hospital with...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Newton man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 11 a.m. Saturday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Hino Truck driven by Kendall Damaricus Talley, 24, Wichita, was stopped, facing eastbound, at the stop sign on 125th Street at Broadway. The truck crossed Broadway...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

1 killed in house fire in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. A 69-year-old man was killed in Friday morning’s fire in west Wichita. One person has been confirmed dead in a house fire in west Wichita. The fire happened at around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of W. 2nd Street. No...
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
5K+
Followers
218
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy