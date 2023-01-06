Read full article on original website
Related
Kilauea crater glows red with lava as volcanic activity resumes inside Hawaii volcano
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano's crater glows red as it continued to erupt on Saturday, January 7.The volcanic activity continued in the Halema‘uma‘u crater at Kilauea's summit, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), after resuming on Thursday, prompting the volcano’s alert level to be raised from a watch to a warning.A live stream broadcast filmed from the banks of the crater's mouth captures the surface of the lava cracking and glowing red, often seeing spews of molten-hot lava erupting.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By Asteroid Impact That Eradicated Dinosaurs
According to the Geological Society of America, the 'Chicxulub' asteroid impact has been one of the most studied throughout the decades. The asteroid impact is said to "coincide with the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and is the probable trigger for the last mass extinction in Earth's history." [i]
Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska
After almost 40 years circling Earth, a retired NASA science satellite plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere off the coast of Alaska, NASA reported Monday.The Defense Department confirmed that the satellite — placed in orbit in 1984 by astronaut Sally Ride — reentered late Sunday night over the Bering Sea, a few hundred miles from Alaska. NASA said it's received no reports of injury or damage from falling debris.Late last week, NASA said it expected most of the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) Earth Radiation Budget Satellite to burn up in the atmosphere, but that some pieces might survive. The space agency put...
Retired NASA satellite crashes into Earth off Alaska's coast
The Department of Defense confirmed the retired NASA satellite reentered the atmosphere over the Bering Sea on Sunday night.
Satellites watch atmospheric river continue to drench California
More rain is on its way to the already drenched western U.S. as forecasters observe two new "atmospheric rivers" form above the Pacific Ocean.
Comments / 0