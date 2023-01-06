ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kilauea crater glows red with lava as volcanic activity resumes inside Hawaii volcano

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano's crater glows red as it continued to erupt on Saturday, January 7.The volcanic activity continued in the Halema‘uma‘u crater at Kilauea's summit, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), after resuming on Thursday, prompting the volcano’s alert level to be raised from a watch to a warning.A live stream broadcast filmed from the banks of the crater's mouth captures the surface of the lava cracking and glowing red, often seeing spews of molten-hot lava erupting.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska

After almost 40 years circling Earth, a retired NASA science satellite plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere off the coast of Alaska, NASA reported Monday.The Defense Department confirmed that the satellite — placed in orbit in 1984 by astronaut Sally Ride — reentered late Sunday night over the Bering Sea, a few hundred miles from Alaska. NASA said it's received no reports of injury or damage from falling debris.Late last week, NASA said it expected most of the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) Earth Radiation Budget Satellite to burn up in the atmosphere, but that some pieces might survive. The space agency put...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy