Hiroshi Tanahashi seems to have indicated that NJPW Strong will soon be coming to an end. NJPW Strong is set to hold its Nemesis tapings today, January 7th, at The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, CA. Via his personal blog, Tanahashi wrote, “#NJPWSTRONG, which has been going on for more than 2 years, will end with this recording. It seems that the overseas tournament will be told in a different way in the future.”

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO