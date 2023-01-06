Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Will Ospreay Praises Jade Cargill’s Finisher Sequence At AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Jade Cargill’s unique delivery of her Jaded finisher at AEW Battle Of The Belts V drew a lot of praise, and Will Ospreay counts himself among the fans of the sequence. Cargill defeated Skye Blue at Friday’s special, a match that ended when Cargil caught Blue in a hurricanrana attempt and pulled her onto her shoulders, spun her around and then tossed her up, caught her, and hit the finisher for the pinfall.
411mania.com
The Viking Raiders Attack Sheamus & Drew McIntyre After WWE SmackDown Goes Off-Air
– During last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, The Usos picked up the win over Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles. However, after the show, The Viking Raiders came out to attack Sheamus and McIntyre after the live FOX Network broadcast went off the air.
PWMania
Jim Cornette Reacts to Mercedes Moné’s NJPW Debut and Her Transition from WWE
Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné, made her NJPW debut last week at Wrestle Kingdom 17 by defeating IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, the former Kairi Sane. Moné vs. KAIRI for the title will now take place on February 18 at NJPW Battle In The Valley in San Jose, CA.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (1/9/23); Royal Rumble Build, and More
The Road to the Royal Rumble continues tonight with WWE RAW from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. For tonight’s RAW, WWE has announced segments with Alexa Bliss and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, but no matches have been announced. After Ricochet, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, and Liv Morgan were confirmed for SmackDown, the first Royal Rumble qualifier for the red brand could take place tonight.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Cornette Hopes We’ve Seen The End Of WWE’s ‘Ronda Rousey Experiement’
Ronda Rousey’s first run in WWE was followed by a big Royal Rumble debut that stretched into an exciting mixed-tag team match at WrestleMania. After that first run ended, The Baddest Woman On The Planet took a break for an “impregnation vacation.” Now that she’s back, some people are less than blown away.
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes Featured in New Poster
The WWE Royal Rumble has received new blue brand names. As PWMania.com previously reported, Ricochet defeated “Top Dolla” AJ Francis on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown to qualify for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Ricochet will compete in the Men’s Rumble alongside WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston.
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling Hypes January Tapings In Orlando
Impact Wrestling is headed to Orlando later this month for TV tapings, and the company issued a press release promoting the events. You can see the full release below for the shows, which will be tapings for their weekly show:. IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Orlando For High-Energy Pro Wrestling Action:...
411mania.com
PPW New Year’s Beatings 2023 Results: Cruiserweight Title Match Main Events, More
PPW’s New Year’s Beatings show took place on Saturday night, featuring a Cruiserweight Championship match and more. You can see full results from the event, which took place in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, below courtesy of Cagematch.net:. * PPW Cruiserweight Title No. 1 Contender’s Match: The Rogue def. Cam...
ewrestlingnews.com
Hiroshi Tanahashi Hints That NJPW Strong Is Coming To An End
Hiroshi Tanahashi seems to have indicated that NJPW Strong will soon be coming to an end. NJPW Strong is set to hold its Nemesis tapings today, January 7th, at The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, CA. Via his personal blog, Tanahashi wrote, “#NJPWSTRONG, which has been going on for more than 2 years, will end with this recording. It seems that the overseas tournament will be told in a different way in the future.”
411mania.com
NXT Live Event Results From Largo, FL 01.07.2023: NXT Women’s Title Fatal 4-Way, More
NXT hosted a live event in Largo, FL on January 7. You can find the complete results (per Wrestling Bodyslam) and see some highlights below. *Malik Blade & Edris Enofe defeated Bronco Nima & Lucien Price. *Xyon Quinn defeated Tank Ledger. *Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler w/...
PWMania
Backstage News From This Week’s WWE SmackDown; Vince McMahon, William Regal, Bray Wyatt
The following are some backstage news and notes from this week’s WWE SmackDown at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN, as reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com:. * Vince McMahon was not present backstage, and Triple H was in charge of the event. It didn’t seem like there was any sort of meeting with wrestlers about Vince’s return.
411mania.com
Notes From WWE’s Company Meeting About McMahon’s Return And Future Possibilities
As previously reported, WWE held a company-wide meeting today in response to the earlier announcement regarding Vince McMahon resuming a role on WWE’s Board of Directors. The meeting was held for WWE employees rather than talent and lasted approximately ten minutes after getting pushed back from the original 3:30 PM slot to a 3:45 PM start.
411mania.com
Pretty Deadly Working This Weekend’s WWE Live Events
PWInsider reports that former NXT tag team champions Pretty Deadly are set to work this weekend’s WWE live events. It will be their live event debut for the main roster. WWE has a show tonight at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, and another tomorrow at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, AL.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Interested In Top NJPW Star
WWE will continue with Triple H’s creative direction, despite Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors. That being said, Triple H is going to continue casting his recruitment net, and he’s looking toward Japan. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, WWE is interested in bringing...
411mania.com
STARDOM Triangle Derby Day 4 Results, Updated Standings
STARDOM held the fourth day of their Triangle Derby on Sunday morning in Anjo, the hometown of Tam Nakano. You can see the full results and updated standings from the show below, per Fightful:. * Thekla def. Momo Kohgo. * Syuri def. Yuna Mizumori. * Club Venus (Mina Shirakawa, Mariah...
411mania.com
Various News: Outlaw Wrestling Starts 2023, Kamille Works With JPWA
– Outlaw Wrestling out of NYC announced their inaugural 2023 bookings, featuring with Homicide (managed by Vinnie Stigma of Agonistic Front) vs. Crowbar (managed by Kevin Sullivan) for the company’s championship as well as The SAT vs. Encore Moore & Marcus Mathers & Jaden Valo. The show will take place on January 12 in Ridgewood, Queens, NY. You can see a pair of announcement tweets for the event below.
411mania.com
Jim Ross If Legion of Doom Was Hard to Work With, the Development Of Chainsaw Charlie
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the WWF leading into the 1998 Royal Rumble. Ross talked about the development of Chainsaw Charlie, Legion of Doom doing business and if there was ever a moment where they went too far. Some highlights are below. On how Chainsaw...
PWMania
Chris Jericho and JAS Make Surprise Appearance at Pro Wrestling Guerilla Event (Video)
Sunday night’s Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles featured a surprise appearance by AEW’s Chris Jericho, who the Jericho Appreciation Society joined. With help from Anna Jay, Tay Melo, and Jake Hager, Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker won a 10-man tag team match against Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, SB Kento, Michael Oku, and Kevin Blackwood. Here are some more details from F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer on how Jericho pinned Blackwood after hitting the Judas Effect:
411mania.com
Updated Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Blood & Thunder
– Major League Wrestling is back for tonight’s MLW Blood & Thunder card tonight at the 2300 Arna in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here’s the updated lineup:. * MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. YAMATO. * Jacob Fatu vs. Dragon Gate’s Ben-K *MLW National Openweight Championship Match:...
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts V Review
Location: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re back with another of these shows that doesn’t feel like all that important to AEW. It’s another three match card and all of them have titles on the line. This includes a rematch from Dynamite, where the Acclaimed retained the Tag Team Titles over Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. This time it’s No DQ though so let’s get to it.
