411mania.com

Will Ospreay Praises Jade Cargill’s Finisher Sequence At AEW Battle Of The Belts V

Jade Cargill’s unique delivery of her Jaded finisher at AEW Battle Of The Belts V drew a lot of praise, and Will Ospreay counts himself among the fans of the sequence. Cargill defeated Skye Blue at Friday’s special, a match that ended when Cargil caught Blue in a hurricanrana attempt and pulled her onto her shoulders, spun her around and then tossed her up, caught her, and hit the finisher for the pinfall.
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (1/9/23); Royal Rumble Build, and More

The Road to the Royal Rumble continues tonight with WWE RAW from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. For tonight’s RAW, WWE has announced segments with Alexa Bliss and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, but no matches have been announced. After Ricochet, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, and Liv Morgan were confirmed for SmackDown, the first Royal Rumble qualifier for the red brand could take place tonight.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ringsidenews.com

Jim Cornette Hopes We’ve Seen The End Of WWE’s ‘Ronda Rousey Experiement’

Ronda Rousey’s first run in WWE was followed by a big Royal Rumble debut that stretched into an exciting mixed-tag team match at WrestleMania. After that first run ended, The Baddest Woman On The Planet took a break for an “impregnation vacation.” Now that she’s back, some people are less than blown away.
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Hypes January Tapings In Orlando

Impact Wrestling is headed to Orlando later this month for TV tapings, and the company issued a press release promoting the events. You can see the full release below for the shows, which will be tapings for their weekly show:. IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Orlando For High-Energy Pro Wrestling Action:...
ORLANDO, FL
ewrestlingnews.com

Hiroshi Tanahashi Hints That NJPW Strong Is Coming To An End

Hiroshi Tanahashi seems to have indicated that NJPW Strong will soon be coming to an end. NJPW Strong is set to hold its Nemesis tapings today, January 7th, at The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, CA. Via his personal blog, Tanahashi wrote, “#NJPWSTRONG, which has been going on for more than 2 years, will end with this recording. It seems that the overseas tournament will be told in a different way in the future.”
VERMONT STATE
411mania.com

Notes From WWE’s Company Meeting About McMahon’s Return And Future Possibilities

As previously reported, WWE held a company-wide meeting today in response to the earlier announcement regarding Vince McMahon resuming a role on WWE’s Board of Directors. The meeting was held for WWE employees rather than talent and lasted approximately ten minutes after getting pushed back from the original 3:30 PM slot to a 3:45 PM start.
411mania.com

Pretty Deadly Working This Weekend’s WWE Live Events

PWInsider reports that former NXT tag team champions Pretty Deadly are set to work this weekend’s WWE live events. It will be their live event debut for the main roster. WWE has a show tonight at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, and another tomorrow at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, AL.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ringsidenews.com

WWE Interested In Top NJPW Star

WWE will continue with Triple H’s creative direction, despite Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors. That being said, Triple H is going to continue casting his recruitment net, and he’s looking toward Japan. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, WWE is interested in bringing...
411mania.com

STARDOM Triangle Derby Day 4 Results, Updated Standings

STARDOM held the fourth day of their Triangle Derby on Sunday morning in Anjo, the hometown of Tam Nakano. You can see the full results and updated standings from the show below, per Fightful:. * Thekla def. Momo Kohgo. * Syuri def. Yuna Mizumori. * Club Venus (Mina Shirakawa, Mariah...
411mania.com

Various News: Outlaw Wrestling Starts 2023, Kamille Works With JPWA

– Outlaw Wrestling out of NYC announced their inaugural 2023 bookings, featuring with Homicide (managed by Vinnie Stigma of Agonistic Front) vs. Crowbar (managed by Kevin Sullivan) for the company’s championship as well as The SAT vs. Encore Moore & Marcus Mathers & Jaden Valo. The show will take place on January 12 in Ridgewood, Queens, NY. You can see a pair of announcement tweets for the event below.
QUEENS, NY
PWMania

Chris Jericho and JAS Make Surprise Appearance at Pro Wrestling Guerilla Event (Video)

Sunday night’s Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles featured a surprise appearance by AEW’s Chris Jericho, who the Jericho Appreciation Society joined. With help from Anna Jay, Tay Melo, and Jake Hager, Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker won a 10-man tag team match against Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, SB Kento, Michael Oku, and Kevin Blackwood. Here are some more details from F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer on how Jericho pinned Blackwood after hitting the Judas Effect:
LOS ANGELES, CA
411mania.com

Updated Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Blood & Thunder

– Major League Wrestling is back for tonight’s MLW Blood & Thunder card tonight at the 2300 Arna in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here’s the updated lineup:. * MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. YAMATO. * Jacob Fatu vs. Dragon Gate’s Ben-K *MLW National Openweight Championship Match:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts V Review

Location: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re back with another of these shows that doesn’t feel like all that important to AEW. It’s another three match card and all of them have titles on the line. This includes a rematch from Dynamite, where the Acclaimed retained the Tag Team Titles over Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. This time it’s No DQ though so let’s get to it.
PORTLAND, OR

