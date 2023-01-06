Read full article on original website
wesb.com
Salamanca Woman Charged with Weapon Attack
A Salamanca woman was charged after an attack on Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged 41-year-old Jessica Clark with assault and menacing with a weapon. The charges stem from Clark allegedly attacking someone with a “dangerous instrument” causing injury to the victim late Wednesday night....
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Facing Child Endangerment Charges
A Jamestown man who had an active warrant for endangering the welfare of a child has been hit with another child endangerment charge after a well-being check Saturday afternoon. At about 12:30 PM, Jamestown Police were called to an address on the city's south side, where a three-year-old child was reported to be outside for an extended period of time, unsupervised, with inadequate clothing for the inclement weather. Officers were also advised about the warrant for 41-year-old Rick Coy, who was at the address. Coy was taken into custody on his active warrant and was transported to the Jamestown City Jail on the new charge. He was held pending arraignment.
wesb.com
Olean Man Arrested on Warrant Friday
An Olean man was arrested on a warrant on Friday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Mark A. Oakes Jr. on an active arrest warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court immediately after he was issued charges out of Olean City Court. He was transferred to...
Dunkirk man charged in connection with December hit-and-run
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Dunkirk Police say they've arrested a driver for a hit-and-run that occurred back on December 30. According to officers, Dwayne Nicholson, 58, is accused of hitting a pedestrian at Lake Shore Drive East and Main Street. Nicholson is now facing charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Arrest made in Dunkirk hit-and-run
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that occurred in Dunkirk last month, according to police. 58-year-old Dwayne Nicholson of Dunkirk is accused of leaving the scene of a car vs pedestrian accident at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive East and Main Street in Dunkirk on December 30, 2022. […]
Another Chautauqua County raid sees another person arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man was arrested after an early morning raid on Jan. 4. At about 5:55 a.m. on Jan. 4, narcotics investigators from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on the 5000 block of Route 5 in Dunkirk, […]
wesb.com
Olean Resident Charged with Menacing
An Olean resident was charged after an incident Friday morning. Olean Police charged 44-year-old Tasheen Robinson with menacing. Robinson was held pending arraignment.
chautauquatoday.com
Mayville Man Faces Criminal Mischief and Tampering Charges in Jamestown Disturbance
A Mayville man has been charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief and 3rd-degree criminal tampering following an investigation into a disturbance at an address on Jamestown's south side on Thursday. Jamestown Police were called to the scene shortly after 7:15 PM and learned that 39-year-old Joshua Erhard had allegedly pulled the door off a victim's residence by hooking it up with chains and his pickup truck. Erhard fled the scene before officers arrived. City police were assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, who located the pickup truck in the Mayville area. Erhard was located and taken into custody at about 10:00 PM. Officers were also advised that the pickup truck got stuck in a wet yard during the incident and sprayed mud all over a nearby house. Erhard was released with an appearance ticket after getting booked on the charges.
wesb.com
Salamanca Man Charged with Felony DWI
A Salamanca man was charged with felony DWI early Friday morning. Salamanca Police charged 32-year-old Darin J. Nosie with felony driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and felony operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.18% or greater, operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device and multiple traffic infractions.
erienewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Ripping A Door From Its Hinges In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old man is accused of ripping a door off a Jamestown residence by hooking it up with chains to his pickup truck. On Thursday night officers with the Jamestown Police Department were dispatched to an address on the city’s south side for a reported disturbance.
chautauquatoday.com
18-Year-Old Charged with Murder in Ellicott Shooting
An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another man during an incident in the Town of Ellicott late Friday night. Ellicott Town Police say Tucker Richard has been charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting at 2256 Willard Street Extension. Chautauqua County dispatchers received a 911 call at about 10:00 PM for a report of a gunshot victim at the residence. Ellicott Police and Jamestown Police responded and found the victim, 57-year-old Scott Blake, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office, Ellicott Police detectives, and members of the Chautauqua County Forensic Identification Team secured the scene and obtained a search warrant. Once completed, Richard was arrested and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail, pending arraignment.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges
A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty before a federal judge to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and being a felon in possession of firearms. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced on Friday that 38-year-old Douglas Beardsley entered the guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Richard Arcara. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigating Body Found in North East
The Pennsylvania State Police Crime unit is investigating after the body of a man was found in a wooded area. Authorities were called around 9:30 Sunday morning to this area near the North East Moose Club Family Center off East Main Road. They found a male victim in stages of...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Woman Accused Of Biting, Choking Man During Dispute
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 22-year-old Jamestown woman is accused of biting and allegedly choking a man during a domestic dispute on Thursday. Amber Garofalo was arrested at a southside address after leaving multiple bite marks on the victim, attempting to choke him and threatening him with a knife.
Teen hospitalized after overnight shooting on Northland Avenue
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in gathering information about an overnight shooting on Northland Avenue. Buffalo Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place in the 100 block around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. An 18-year-old Buffalo woman was shot...
chautauquatoday.com
Warren, PA Woman Facing Drug Possession and Evidence Tampering Charges in Jamestown
A traffic stop on Jamestown's east side resulted in the arrest of a Warren, Pennsylvania woman on multiple drug charges Wednesday afternoon. Jamestown Police pulled over 30-year-old Kathryn Steinkamp for not wearing a seatbelt in the area of Falconer Street and James Avenue shortly after 1:00 PM. Officers found that Steinkamp was allegedly in possession of a quantity of fentanyl, suboxone and methamphetamines during the stop. She was charged with four counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as a felony count of tampering with physical evidence for allegedly trying to destroy narcotics she was concealing in the back seat of a patrol vehicle while being transported to the Jamestown City Jail. She was released with an appearance ticket for Jamestown City Court.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to felony after search warrant reveals illegal guns
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
Rakeem Jones, who allegedly shot at Erie Police, remains at large
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With a new year beginning, law enforcement agencies still are on the hunt for a man who is wanted for the attempted homicide of police officers. The Pennsylvania State Police and Erie Police Department allege that Rakeem Markel Jones and Shadarryl Jones fired multiple gunshots at Erie Police Officers and PSP troopers during […]
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Charged with Burglary, Arson in Chimney Fire Probe
An investigation into a chimney fire Thursday afternoon at a condemned residence in Jamestown led to an arrest. Jamestown Police and Jamestown Fire were called to an undisclosed location on the city's south side at about 3:00 PM. Officers located 38-year-old Aaron Albaugh of Jamestown at that location and found that he allegedly broke into the residence and lit wood on fire inside of a gas furnace, causing over $1,000 in damage. Albaugh was charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief, 3rd-degree burglary, and 5th-degree arson. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he is being held pending arraignment.
wellsvillesun.com
Standoff avoided in Bolivar: Police agencies work together to make arrest, man jailed on multiple felonies
A potential standoff that took place Thursday night between a suspect and police in Bolivar was quickly avoided. As the drama unfolded Thursday night between dispatch and police, Bolivar Police Officer Bryce Rumfelt was on the scene and police agencies came together in Bolivar to keep the public safe and make an arrest without incident.
