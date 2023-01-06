Scaffolding Removed From Bowser’s Castle, Super Nintendo World Nearing Completion in Universal Studios Hollywood

Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Super Nintendo World Officially Opening At Universal Studios Hollywood 2023
Universal has been teasing its creation for a minute now, but we finally get a good inside look on Super Nintendo World in Hollywood! Complete with Bowser’s Castle, Toadstool Cafe, and real-life ‘Mario Kart' - it's a fully immersive Mushroom Kingdom!
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
WDW News Today
Our Review of Super Nintendo World and the Highly Anticipated Mario Kart Ride
While there’s still a month or so until Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood, we have been lucky enough to visit the original version of the land at Universal Studios Japan. You can watch Tom’s honest review below, or keep scrolling for more details, specific videos, and thoughts.
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule
A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced
Planned legislation pushed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis aims to replace Disney World's self-governing power with a state-run board comprised of appointees.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down
Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth
The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
I stayed in a $1,400 stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas — see what my room on the world's largest cruise ship looked like
My plainly decorated balcony stateroom aboard the Wonder of the Seas had excess storage, views of the ocean, and two beds.
Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip
Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
'Adults-Only' Virgin Voyages Cruise Comes With Some Unique Amenities
We had no idea they had this on board!
Disney's Epcot Opens a New Attraction Adults and Kids Will Love
Being a kid in the late 80s through the mid-90s was like growing up in a golden age of entertainment. When Ronald Reagan appointed a new head of the Federal Communications Commission in 1981, the regulations that required children's programming to be educational were lifted. So too were the rules that protected children from advertising through commercials. This meant that kids' programs could feature a whole slew of new kinds of characters--and all of that merchandise could be advertised in the same place it was being watched.
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
Royal Caribbean, Carnival Share Bad News for Cruise Fans
Both Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report have built back their businesses from the dark days of the covid shutdown. The two cruise lines went from closed to open with very limited passenger capacity to ships sailing with full customer loads.
Carnival Cruise Line Makes Major Dining Change
Food plays a major role on a cruise and cruise lines have to balance a lot of different concerns when setting their menus. Passengers want a lot of choices, for example, but cruise lines don't want to waste money on items that a few people like, that aren't popular overall.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Final Look at UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios Florida Before Relocation
The UOAP Lounge at Universal Orlando Resort is being relocated from Universal Studios Florida to Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Let’s take a final look at the Universal Studios Florida version of the lounge. The lounge’s Studio Styles façade, as well as the adjacent Darkroom and Williams of Hollywood,...
Travel Agent Shares One 'Disney World' Room Type Everyone Should Avoid
It sounds like this particular room has no space.
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Walt Disney World Rolling Out $750 ‘Dining Promo Card’ Offer January 5, Still No Signs of Return for Disney Dining Plan or ‘Free Dining’
Walt Disney World is reportedly going to begin offering a “Disney Dining Promo Card” with select vacation packages starting tomorrow. The offer of what essentially is a dining gift card up to $750 in value comes as a surprise as many still assume Disney will bring back the Disney Dining Plan at some point in the future.
