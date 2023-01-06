MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 Marshfield Utilities – Water Utility will be repairing an emergency water-main break in the 1700 block of North Central Avenue (adjacent to Starbucks). This work will require the shifting of northbound and southbound traffic lanes for the safe operation of maintenance equipment. Both northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. This work is expected to take approximately 4 days to complete.

