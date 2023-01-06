Read full article on original website
Owen-Withee Boys Throttle Owen-Withee
Owen-Withee throttled Thorp in Cloverbelt Boys Basketball, 57-29. Thorp scoring: Rosemeyer 8, Hanson 4, Stewart 13, Sutton 2, Hoehn 2. Owen-Withee scoring: Ackerman 5, Amacher 20, Henke 5, Klabon 25,Geldernick 5. ***********************************************************************. Twitter: KeechDaVoice 482 Followers and Growing. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We...
OnFocus Athlete of the Week, January 1 to January 7
Check out the excellent batch of nominees for the OnFocus Athlete of the Week, January 1 to January 7!. Levi Krautkramer/Jacob Smith, Marathon Boys Wrestling – Krautkramer(120) and Smith(152) claimed second place finishes for Marathon at the Bluejay Challenge last week. Connor Krach, Newman Catholic Boys Basketball – Newman...
Lewandowski(5th) Leads Athens at Bluejay Challenge
Gavin Frahm (17-13) placed 9th and scored 22.0 team points. Round 1 – KC Zurn (Barron) 8-5 won by fall over Gavin Frahm (Athens) 17-13 (Fall 3:09) Round 2 – Gavin Frahm (Athens) 17-13 received a bye () (Bye) Round 3 – Henry Ruffi (Wausau West) 12-5 won...
Blaskowski(4th place) Leads Marshfield Wrestlers at Cheesehead Invitational
Jon Sternweis (17-10) placed 13th and scored 20.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Jon Sternweis (Marshfield) 17-10 won by decision over Jonathan Marquez (Warren Township High School) 18-5 (Dec 9-8) Round 2 – Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk) 23-1 won by fall over Jon Sternweis (Marshfield) 17-10 (Fall 1:37)...
Homeowners Encouraged to Check Homes for Radon
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – January is National Radon Action Month. The Clark County Health Department (CCHD), along with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), recommends that all residents test their homes at least once for the presence of radon gas. If a high level of radon gas is detected, simple steps can be taken to correct the problem.
Hope For Heather Benefit to Help Local Woman with Cancer
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – In October 2022, Heather Widmann, sister, daughter, wife, and most importantly mother of two beautiful little girls was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, Bile Duct and Liver Cancer. “It’s hard to imagine the words you have cancer, but because of the location and severity of the cancer...
Ash tree removal will resume in Braem Park this month
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield will begin ash tree removals in Braem Park starting in January. This is the second year of removals following a five-year plan to remove a majority of the ash tree population within the park. This is a proactive approach to remove ash trees before they are infected with Emerald Ash Borer and become hazardous.
Emergency Water Main Break on North Central Ave in Marshfield May Cause Traffic Delays
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 Marshfield Utilities – Water Utility will be repairing an emergency water-main break in the 1700 block of North Central Avenue (adjacent to Starbucks). This work will require the shifting of northbound and southbound traffic lanes for the safe operation of maintenance equipment. Both northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. This work is expected to take approximately 4 days to complete.
