Tipping has long been an established and widely accepted social norm in North America. Although it is not required, many Canadians feel pressured to tip — even in situations when we are dissatisfied with food or service quality. For many, deciding exactly how much to tip in a given situation can be uncomfortable. Two recent phenomena are exacerbating this and increasing tensions around the practice of tipping. The first is an increase in tipping percentage, known as tip inflation or “tipflation.” The second is tip creeping, which refers to the increase in services that now expect a tip from customers. Both tipflation...

23 MINUTES AGO