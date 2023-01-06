ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Leviathan Productions Appoints Isaac Katz As Vice President Of Production

EXCLUSIVE: Isaac Katz has been appointed as Vice President of Production at Leviathan Productions, the independent production company launched last fall that focuses on creating premium film and TV content based on Jewish stories.  Katz joins from Provenance Media, where he’d been since 2018, spearheading the development of film and TV projects with such partners as HBO, Anonymous Content and Tribeca Productions, among others. He, prior to that, worked as Creative Executive at Tribeca Productions, and in his new role, will oversee all content production activities for Leviathan. “Isaac is an incredibly bright, passionate and resourceful executive,” said Leviathan’s co-founder Ben Cosgrove,...
TheConversationCanada

A tip too far? Why tip fatigue may be setting in for North Americans

Tipping has long been an established and widely accepted social norm in North America. Although it is not required, many Canadians feel pressured to tip — even in situations when we are dissatisfied with food or service quality. For many, deciding exactly how much to tip in a given situation can be uncomfortable. Two recent phenomena are exacerbating this and increasing tensions around the practice of tipping. The first is an increase in tipping percentage, known as tip inflation or “tipflation.” The second is tip creeping, which refers to the increase in services that now expect a tip from customers. Both tipflation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy