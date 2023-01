COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Users on various online dating services will soon receive messages with tips on how to stay safe from scam artists out to break hearts. This is part of a global public awareness campaign by Match Group, the parent company of online dating services Tinder, Match, Hinge, and Plenty of Fish. The tips, which were created with help from law enforcement and financial exploitation experts, will appear either as notifications or in-app messages to users around the world throughout this month.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO