WSAW
D.C. Everest hockey drops high-scoring affair to Onalaska
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest hockey team had plenty of offense Saturday, but Onalaska had a tad more as the Hilltoppers edged out the Evergreens 9-4. Onalaska led 2-0 after the first period and from there the floodgates opened. There were plenty of chances for the Evergreens, but Onalaska capitalized on a few more to get the victory.
WSAW
Wausau West’s White tops 1,000 points, four area basketball teams victorious in Jan. 6 prep highlights
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West’s Lexie White topped 1,000 career points on Friday as Wausau West girls basketball toppled D.C. Everest. Lakeland Union girls basketball also won, along with D.C. Everest and Medford boys. Lexie White entered the night three points away from 1,000 in her career, and...
onfocus.news
Mosinee´s Davin Stoffel Named Wisconsin´s Top Senior Wide Receiver
Wisconsin Sports Network and WisSports.net are happy to announce Mosinee’s Davin Stoffel as the 2022 recipient of the Al Toon Award as the most outstanding senior wide receiver in Wisconsin, part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. Read more about the award HERE. Finalists for the award were Stoffel,...
WSAW
UWSP Upward Bound Program expanding to prepare more area students for college
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A free and engaging college-prep program at UW-Stevens Point is increasing its reach to additional central Wisconsin high school students who may be the first in their families interested in attending college. The Upward Bound Program has expanded to high schools in Waupaca, Nekoosa, Almond-Bancroft,...
WSAW
Snow Striders take on their first lesson in 2023
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Nine Mile Recreation Area’ was filled with kids learning how to cross-country ski on Sunday. Instructors were close by helping kids learn the basics. “Cross Country Skiing is a lifetime sport, so it’s something they can do from the time that there in K-4...
hubcitytimes.com
What’s old is new again
STEVENS POINT/MARSHFIELD – Central Wisconsin health systems are reporting a continued trajectory to revive old-fashioned names through 2022. Parenting magazines and websites report the trend as a nationwide following of the “100-Year Rule,” which is based on the assumption that it takes “a full century for a name to shake off its dusty image and sound fresh again.”
Wausau area obituaries January 4, 2023
James Joseph Ryan passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Rennes Hospice in Weston. Jim was born April 16, 1928 in Weston, WI, Son of the late John and Frieda Ryan. He married Sandra Woodward on May 5th, 1956 in Pine Valley Minnesota. Jim served in the Army...
Mosinee teacher dismisses federal claim against student, but lawsuit remains active
A Mosinee student and her parents are no longer facing a federal lawsuit filed by a former middle school teacher, but district officials continue to battle on. In a statement sent to Wausau Pilot & Review by attorney Leslie Freehill, of Pines Bach LLP, the girl apologized for her March 25 actions that led in part to Christy Mathis’ dismissal.
WSAW
4 accused of beating, holding woman captive near Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people have been charged and remain in the Oneida County Jail after a woman reported she was held captive at a home near Rhinelander. On Dec. 22, the woman was dropped off at a Rhinelander hospital. She said she was tied to a chair, strangled with a belt and beaten.
WSAW
Bill Millhausen promoted to Marathon County Chief Deputy
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bill Millhausen has been promoted to Marathon County Chief Deputy/Undersheriff. Sheriff Chad Billeb made the announcement on Sunday. Millhausen was previously captain. He began his career with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office in February 1998. In his time with the sheriff’s office he has worked as a deputy, detective, lieutenant within the Patrol and Investigations Divisions and for almost six years has served as the captain overseeing the Communications Division.
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert sent on snowmobiles stolen from northern Wisconsin cabin
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators are asking people to be on the lookout for two snowmobiles stolen from a cabin in northern Wisconsin. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office believes the snowmobiles were stolen from a seasonal cabin in the Town of Homestead on Dec. 23, 2022. They were reported stolen on Dec. 28.
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
WBAY Green Bay
One person dead after home burns down in Marinette
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette County Dispatch received numerous calls about a structure fire at 1:30 pm on January 6th. The fire was quickly confirmed to have set a home ablaze at 223 Terrace Avenue. Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The Fire Department found the body of a...
radioplusinfo.com
1-5-23 drug bust-fdl
A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
wearegreenbay.com
One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin
ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
wtaq.com
Teen Charged in Pulaski-Area Bonfire Explosion
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against one suspect for an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski. Multiple people were injured when a partially filled drum of diesel gasoline was rolled on to a fire at a home in town of Maple Grove on Oct. 14, causing an explosion.
wearegreenbay.com
Afternoon structure fire in Marinette kills 54-year-old woman, authorities investigating
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Marinette County are investigating an afternoon structure fire that left one woman dead. According to the Marinette Police Department, around 1:30 p.m., Marinette County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls for a possible structure fire on the 200 block of Terrace Avenue. Marinette Fire...
thecitypages.com
Mortchee’s Carryout is bringing Asian takeout to the west side
Mortchee’s Carryout and Catering is a new takeout restaurant in the former West Side Tasty Treat. Anyone driving down Third Avenue might notice a new sign on the building that once housed West Side Tasty Treat. The sign, which says Mortchee’s, is named after the son of the family...
Internet Crimes Against Children investigation leads to arrest of northwoods man
A 58-year-old Laona man is facing criminal charges after an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Department news release. Paul J. Johnson was arrested Jan. 5 by Oneida County officials with the aid of the Forest County Sheriff’s Department and Rhinelander Police Department. He is facing charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
WSAW
Early morning crash near Hatley blocks Highway 29 traffic
HATLEY Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a crash that blocked the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near Hatley early Wednesday morning. The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m. The initial crash report stated several semis were damaged. During the crash drivers detoured via Highway D to Highway N to Highway Y back to Highway 29.
