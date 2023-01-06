ORCHARD PARK — All week, the Bills prayed for Damar Hamlin. On Sunday, they played for him. And oh what a powerful, emotionally charged day it was with love pouring out from all corners of Highmark Stadium and from every pore of every fan filling the furthest, highest, steepest corners of the old football yard. This is a Buffalo franchise that has gone to four Super Bowls, produced Hall of Fame players, been a part of its fair share of historic events in the NFL and is a current Super Bowl favorite. But this day, because of what it stood for — the Bills...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO