Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
Bills honor Damar Hamlin, then score on opening kickoff

On Buffalo’s first play since Bills safety Damar Hamlin needed to be revived on the field to save his life, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff from the New England Patriots 96 yards for a touchdown on Sunday. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle in the...
Damar Hamlin uses social media to cheer on Buffalo Bills

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin posted on social media ahead of the Bills going head-to-head against the New England Patriots. According to Hamlin’s Sunday post on social media, he says he wishes he could be running with his team during today’s game. GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running […]
Analysis: Teammates gave Damar Hamlin the ultimate tribute

An emotional week for the NFL filled with fear, tears, prayer and uncertainty ended with exciting games, dramatic finishes and a celebration for Damar Hamlin. When Hamlin left the stadium in an ambulance Monday night fighting for his life, football didn’t matter. A pivotal game between the Bills and Bengals suddenly was irrelevant.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues recovery, tweets thanks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Doctors described Damar Hamlin's neurological function as "excellent" Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday when he was taken off a ventilator and showed an ability to speak.There was a tweet on the 24-year-old's verified Twitter...
Bills, fans open arms with moving celebration of Damar Hamlin: ‘City is a family’

ORCHARD PARK — All week, the Bills prayed for Damar Hamlin. On Sunday, they played for him. And oh what a powerful, emotionally charged day it was with love pouring out from all corners of Highmark Stadium and from every pore of every fan filling the furthest, highest, steepest corners of the old football yard. This is a Buffalo franchise that has gone to four Super Bowls, produced Hall of Fame players, been a part of its fair share of historic events in the NFL and is a current Super Bowl favorite. But this day, because of what it stood for — the Bills...
Buffalo Bills are 'America's Team' this postseason

The league announced Friday that it is encouraging this weekend's home teams to offer a pregame moment of silence for Hamlin. Per the league's news release:. "Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care. The [CLUB NAME] ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight."
Bills fans support Hamlin with special tailgate

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo bills fans continue to rally behind Damar Hamlin and come Sunday that will be in the form of a tailgate. Madeline Hall is a Buffalo Bills super fan and was at the Bengals game. “When do you see Bills Mafia fans praying with...
