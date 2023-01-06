Read full article on original website
Lock Haven looking at water rate increases
LOCK HAVEN, PA – It’s been since 2013 that customers of the Lock Haven water system have seen a rate increase, but that could soon change. City Council Monday night gave its approval to a contract with a New York state financial consulting firm to carry out a water rate study.
Smith announces for Mill Hall area District Judge
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – Recently retired Lock Haven City Police Chief Kristin Smith is running for election as Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County District 25-3-02. This seat will be vacated by District Judge John Maggs, who will be retiring at the end of 2023 after 24 years of service. Smith will seek both Republican and Democratic nominations.
Liquor Control cites local business for violations
Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
County considers mental health grant for Commonwealth University-Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners are in the process of how to make use of a $100,000 PA Rural Health grant and indications are that a portion of that money will go for a mental health training program for faculty, staff and students at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven.
Crash closes Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County
11:45 a.m. update: Route 1024 (Ridge Road) is open in Point Township, Northumberland County. -- Northumberland County, Pa. — A vehicle crash has closed Route 1024 (Ridge Road) between Route 1035 (Strawbridge Road) and Neitz Road in Point Township, Northumberland County, according to PennDOT and reported on Ho Bott News. A detour using Strawbridge Road and Neitz Road is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.
Roadway reopens after crash in Northumberland County
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT a roadway has reopened after a collision in Northumberland County. PennDOT says State Route 1024 (Ridge Road) between Route 1035 (Strawbridge Road) and Neitz Road in Point Township, is back open after a crash closed down the road, Monday morning. Officials say, the crash initially closed […]
Sugar Valley wrestling gets road win at Shamokin
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA – The Sugar Valley wrestling team went to Shamokin Tuesday night and came home with a 42-11 win over the Indians. The victory put coach Jason Bilbay’s team at 5-3 on the season heading into the Wednesday night Mid-Penn Conference Duals at Benton. The Phoenix...
Garage destroyed by flames in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. — A garage was destroyed, and two homes were damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Columbia County. Officials say the flames broke out at the place along East 8th Street in Berwick around 1 p.m. The garage was a total loss, and the homes next to...
Home improvement scammer busted in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Centre County man is behind bars after police say he scammed someone out of $3,000. Police arrested Edward Gardner Jr, 38, of Ginter, Pa, for a home improvement scam that took place in October 2022. On Nov. 15 about a reported theft. Police learned that Gardner Jr. was hired […]
Man charged for failing to pay tow bill
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg man had a company tow his vehicle from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg and then ignored the bill, police say. Cornelius L. McMullen, 50, has not paid the $200 bill from Bing's Auto, according to Officer Jackson Dylan Stroup of Mifflinburg Police. Bing's was dispatched on Sunday, Oct. 8 to tow McMullen's disabled 2009 Nissan station wagon from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg. A representative from Bing's called McMullen...
Police post identity of Blanchard man the victim in fatal pre-dawn Sunday crash in Beech Creek Township.
BEECH CREEK TOWNSHIIP, PA – State police on Tuesday released the identity of a 28-year-old Blanchard male who lost his life in a one-car crash at 2:08 a.m. Sunday in Beech Creek Township. They identified the victim as Levi L. Confer. They said the driver was traveling at a...
Woman charged with setting tree on fire
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman who's had repeated trouble with the law was caught setting fire outside a children's museum last month. Jayda Rene Klinger, 18, was seen on video with two other people on Dec. 4 near the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh Street, according to Bloomsburg Officer Kenneth Auchter. Klinger reportedly can be seen torching a pine tree on the property around 8 p.m. Related reading: Alleged...
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.
Clearfield County crash leaves one dead
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An 89-year-old man was killed Friday after a crash in Clearfield County, according to troopers. Richard Hoover, of Curwensville, was in his 2017 Hyundai Elantra when he tried to pull out from a parking lot and onto state route 879 in Pike Township just after 11:30 in the morning, state police […]
Northway Road in Loyalsock, Eldred Townships closed due to crash
12:30 p.m. Update: Northway Road is now open in Lycoming County. -- Montoursville, Pa. — A vehicle crash has closed Route 2029 (Northway Road) between Harvey Road in Loyalsock Township and Pleasant Hill Road in Eldred Township, Lycoming County, according to PennDOT. A detour using Harvey Road and Pleasant Hill Road is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.
9-hour police standoff closes roadway in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State and local law enforcement were sent to a home in Clearfield after a reported domestic disturbance turned into a nine-hour standoff with man holding a gun. Police activity was initially reported by 511PA on Route 322 westbound at Flegal Road on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Flegal Road […]
Driver strikes 2 trees, goes airborne in fatal crash
BEECH CREEK TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On January 8, at about 2:08 a.m., crews responded to a fatal car crash on Railroad Street, according to Pennslyvania State Police. Troopers say that 28-year-old Levi L Confer lost control of his car while rounding a corner. Confers car then struck a tree, spun mid-air, and struck […]
Contractor takes $3,576 check from homeowner, fails to complete work
Lewisburg, Pa. — A Snyder County contractor did not respond to a homeowner for at least three months after taking a down payment of $3,576 to install windows, police say. Kelly Joe Keister, 54, of Middleburg, now faces a felony theft by deception charge. Keister is the owner of Double K Construction. The accuser told Patrolman Gary V. Heckman of Buffalo Valley Regional Police that she gave Keister a check...
Clinton County jury finds Lock Haven man guilty of escape
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Matthew Joseph Cole, 36, formerly of Renovo, most recently of Arch Street, Lock Haven, was convicted of escape, a felony of the third degree, flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree, resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and attempted escape, a felony of the third degree, following a one-day jury trial in Clinton County Court on Friday of last week.
Woman knocks man’s tooth out during assault
Northumberland County, Pa. — A woman was charged with misdemeanor assault after she allegedly punched a man hard enough to knock his tooth out. Ingrid Jeannett Delgado, 30, of Northumberland pushed the man into a bathroom after she suspected him of contacting another woman on his phone. Delgado punched the accuser after he pushed her and attempted to leave the bathroom. Police spoke with Delgado on Dec. 24 and asked...
