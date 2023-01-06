ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

New VALORANT map Lotus release date and time

It’s the best time of the year for map explorers and angle finders in VALORANT, with Riot officially unveiling its latest map in Lotus. The setting for Lotus is India and it features a ton of gorgeous Indian architecture, carved out of ancient rock. Gameplay feature-wise, the map is...
Ricky

The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan

It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
Polygon

Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot

Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
Vice

A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
dotesports.com

Best VALORANT agents to play on Lotus

For the shot-callers and strat-makers of VALORANT, there’s probably nothing more exciting than the day a new map drops. And that day will come again on Jan. 10, 2023, when Lotus is released at the launch of Episode Six. Lotus, which is set in India and heavily inspired by...
dotesports.com

Sivir ties for League champion with the second-most skins, only behind a popular mage

With two new upcoming skins in League of Legends Patch 13.1, Sivir will be tied for the champion with the second-most skins, just behind Lux. The Battle Mistress will have 16 skins with the release of Mythmaker Sivir and Prestige Mythmaker Sivir, which are set to release with Patch 13.1 this week. This will shoot her to second place just behind Lux, who is the only champion with 17 skins in the game.
dotesports.com

2 League champions have just celebrated their second full year without a new skin

Riot Games is known for neglecting champions not only when it comes to balancing and making them relevant in the current meta, but also in the skins department. According to the community-made document created to help keep track of champions always left out from the new skins section, two League of Legends champions have just celebrated their second full year without a new skin.
dotesports.com

Upcoming changes to League’s early surrender vote may decrease the prevalence of in-game hostage situations

It may soon be a bit easier to successfully leave a League of Legends game that seems unwinnable from the start without penalty. Riot Auberaun, producer on League’s Game Loop team, revealed that the team will be testing changes to the early surrender function in Patch 13.2, which is scheduled to release on Jan. 24. Starting with this patch, early surrenders in blind pick and normal draft will only require four votes yes instead of five unanimous, though as the change is in testing, it may not last longer than this patch.

