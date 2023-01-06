Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
New VALORANT map Lotus release date and time
It’s the best time of the year for map explorers and angle finders in VALORANT, with Riot officially unveiling its latest map in Lotus. The setting for Lotus is India and it features a ton of gorgeous Indian architecture, carved out of ancient rock. Gameplay feature-wise, the map is...
I’m a ‘time traveler’ from the year 2671 – exact date an alien species will end the world as we know it in 2023
A SELF-proclaimed time traveler has made claims about the discovery of a new life form. This time tourist has said the new alien species will change life forever on this date in 2023. "Yes, I am a real time traveler. The world will soon end," the shocking claim pops up...
The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan
It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
Divers recover 275 artifacts, including ‘remarkable’ book, from Arctic shipwreck
The ship is one of the “best-preserved” wooden wrecks in the world, researchers said.
A Fireball That Exploded Over Canada Has Been Traced to a Very Unexpected Origin
Earth is under constant bombardment from space. Dust, pebbles, and chunks of rock fall into our atmosphere on a daily basis, sometimes burning up spectacularly in a blazing streak across the sky. These bolides, or fireballs, are typically larger pieces of asteroid or comet that have broken off their parent...
Tree Hugger
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash
If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
Polygon
Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot
Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
This Flat Earther Boldly Claimed He Could Prove His Theory, And Then His Experiment Confirmed The Earth Is Round
How do you not believe your own eyes?
Futurism
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos After Discovering Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
Futurism
Traveling Faster Than Light Would Mean Experiencing Multiple Timelines Simultaneously
An international team of physicists has cooked up with a new theory that could allow for objects to travel faster than the speed of light — and while they say it wouldn't technically violate the laws of physics, it would lead to phenomena so mind-bending that it'd make the end of "Interstellar" look normal.
Watch: 'Sick' trailer introduces pandemic-themed horror film
"Sick," a new horror film from "Scream" writer Kevin Williamson, is coming to Peacock in January.
The "Evil Dead Rise" Trailer Is Here To Scare The Holy Hell Out Of You
Two words: Box grater. (Two more: Ew, gross.)
Upcoming VR horror game to feature enemies that move when you blink
Don't blink in Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.
A newly-released map has sparked a treasure hunt for $19 million of Nazi loot – but US soldiers may have got their first
Gold, diamonds, and jewelry looted from a bombed-out Dutch bank by Hitler's soldiers and buried in 1945 have never been found.
dotesports.com
Best VALORANT agents to play on Lotus
For the shot-callers and strat-makers of VALORANT, there’s probably nothing more exciting than the day a new map drops. And that day will come again on Jan. 10, 2023, when Lotus is released at the launch of Episode Six. Lotus, which is set in India and heavily inspired by...
dotesports.com
Sivir ties for League champion with the second-most skins, only behind a popular mage
With two new upcoming skins in League of Legends Patch 13.1, Sivir will be tied for the champion with the second-most skins, just behind Lux. The Battle Mistress will have 16 skins with the release of Mythmaker Sivir and Prestige Mythmaker Sivir, which are set to release with Patch 13.1 this week. This will shoot her to second place just behind Lux, who is the only champion with 17 skins in the game.
dotesports.com
2 League champions have just celebrated their second full year without a new skin
Riot Games is known for neglecting champions not only when it comes to balancing and making them relevant in the current meta, but also in the skins department. According to the community-made document created to help keep track of champions always left out from the new skins section, two League of Legends champions have just celebrated their second full year without a new skin.
dotesports.com
Upcoming changes to League’s early surrender vote may decrease the prevalence of in-game hostage situations
It may soon be a bit easier to successfully leave a League of Legends game that seems unwinnable from the start without penalty. Riot Auberaun, producer on League’s Game Loop team, revealed that the team will be testing changes to the early surrender function in Patch 13.2, which is scheduled to release on Jan. 24. Starting with this patch, early surrenders in blind pick and normal draft will only require four votes yes instead of five unanimous, though as the change is in testing, it may not last longer than this patch.
