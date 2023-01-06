Read full article on original website
Joni Taylor focusing on the 'small victories' with shorthanded squad
With only seven available, Texas A&M women's basketball has struggled in conference play, sitting at 0-4 in the SEC. Head coach Joni Taylor joined TexAgs Radio to detail the team's focuses and how they have responded to the adversity they have faced. Key notes from Joni Taylor interview. I’m actually...
5 Thoughts: Texas A&M 69, Louisiana State 56
1. This was the most complete game the Aggies have played all year. LSU made a couple of small runs throughout the 40 minutes of action, but in actuality, the outcome of the game was never in doubt. Texas A&M started the game strong both on offense and defense and maintained the level of play necessary to keep the deficit at double-digits for the majority of the night. And it wasn't just one person keeping the Aggies afloat.
TexAgs Radio: Monday (1/9) full show
Monday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan reacts to Texas A&M Basketball's second consecutive conference win over LSU. At the bottom of the hour, OB discusses the National Championship game between TCU and Georgia. The second hour began with...
TexAgs Radio: Tuesday (1/10) full show
Tuesday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan shared his Bigshots of the week. At the bottom of the hour, Hall of Fame writer Charean Williams reveals her top Aggies in the NFL for the previous week. The second hour...
Dawgs vs. Frogs: Hart details biggest narratives ahead of CFP title game
Ahead of Monday night's national title game, ESPN and SEC Network play-by-play voice Tom Hart joined TexAgs Radio to run down the biggest narratives surrounding the Dawgs and Frogs. Hart also discussed Texas A&M hiring Bobby Petrino, some Aggie hoops and more. Key notes from Tom Hart interview. Good for...
