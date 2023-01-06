Read full article on original website
Massive Winter Storm Coming Through The US Midwest
Currently, there is a massive winter storm cutting through the United States of America is bringing severe weather to the country with dangerous blizzard conditions affecting the Great Plains region of the U.S. The icy weather is also affecting the upper Midwest and there are expected to be some severe storms along the Gulf Coast. There are more than ten million people living in seventeen states that are currently experiencing winter weather alerts as the massive storm continues to head from west to east. The storm is expected to strengthen into Thursday as it travels bringing strong winds, snow, and freezing rain. The southern end of the storm is expected to bring some late-season tornadoes to certain regions of the country along with some strong thunderstorms.
A 'once in a generation' winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas travel
A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation type event" that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.
‘Atmospheric River’ Event Pounds the West Coast With Dangerous Weather, Causing Thousands to Lose Power
While Buffalo, New York residents battle frigid cold, feet of snow, lasting power outages, and driving bans on the east coast, an “atmospheric river” event has begun to pound the Pacific Coast, bringing with it dangerous weather conditions and further mass power outages. According to Fox News, more...
Where the storm threats are headed next
The U.S. is facing tornado threats, heavy rain and winter weather. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking where the storm threats are headed next.
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US
An eastbound stretch of Interstate-70 in Colorado has reopened, the state Transportation Department said, after a nine-hour closure left drivers stranded amid strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds that continue to sweep the West and push into the Central US. Much of the West is...
Severe weather across US to bring heavy rain, blizzard conditions
A storm system is forecast to impact millions across the country, bringing severe weather including blizzard conditions and heavy rainfall through the week.
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the United States, which could develop into tornadoes in certain regions, NBC News reports. Heavy snowfall, sleet and freezing rain, is expected to hit the Central High Plains as the winter storm continues to move northeast into the Great Lakes by Tuesday (January 2), according to the National Weather Service.
At least 5 people killed as deep and fast-moving storm hits Western U.S., extremely active weather pattern continues
At least 5 people were killed as a deep and fast-moving storm system brought flooding and landslides to California and Oregon, U.S. over the past couple of days. The event took place just days after a massive winter storm caused severe blizzard conditions and left more than 50 people dead.
Heavy snow expected to bombard the Northeast this weekend
A large storm that brought wintry weather to much of the country earlier this week is expected to bring heavy snow to the Northeast over the weekend, weather forecasters have warned.
Midweek 'Bomb Cyclone' May Break Rain Records Already Broken By Saturday's Storm
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are warning that the coming bomb cyclone looks to be even more brutal, windy, and wet than what we just experienced on Saturday. So, clear those storm drains and brace yourselves. Also, the city is currently out of sandbags, but more may be coming.
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
Winter storm watches issued across central US as millions brace for blizzard conditions
A powerful holiday-week storm will unfold across the central U.S. through Thursday, unleashing heavy snow and strong winds. Areas farther south and east won’t get as much snow, but other threats will develop. AccuWeather meteorologists warn an expansive snowstorm is set to unfold across parts of the center of...
This Might be the Creepiest Abandoned Town in All of California
For the adventurous and the brave, exploring abandoned places can be an enjoyable hobby. There are several deserted attractions dotted throughout California but the following may be the creepiest of them all, keep reading to learn more.
Blizzard warnings in effect as winter storm hits Plains, Midwest, forecasters advise to 'avoid travel'
Numerous states are facing Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings as high winds, blowing snowfall and icy temperatures are impacting millions of Americans.
Immense winter storm places 60% of U.S. under winter weather warnings or advisories – one of the greatest extents ever recorded
A multi-day historic winter storm is producing widespread disruptions to large portions of the U.S., placing over 200 million people, or roughly 60% of the U.S. population, under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories – one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever.
California storms: National Weather Service says 'the hits keep coming'
The National Weather Service is warning that the "hits keep coming in California" as the state is being slammed with "another round of heavy rain on already flooded rivers and saturated soils [and] high winds that may topple trees and power lines," among other hazards
Millions at risk for severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash floods
Millions of people in the South and the Southeast are at risk of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash floods Tuesday and Wednesday, while a messy winter storm is expected to hit the Midwest and a separate storm slams California later this week. Meanwhile, record highs are expected across the Midwest, the Southeast and the mid-Atlantic.
The US Is Facing More Winter Storm Warnings & Some Areas Will See Snow, Sleet & Freezing Rain
Another winter storm is headed for the U.S., and it's expected to bring a mixed bag of weather conditions, depending on where you live. The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) predicts heavy snow and freezing rain over parts of the northern/central Plains into the Upper Mississippi Valley/Upper Great Lakes on Monday.
Photos From Cities Across California Show The Damage And Debris From The Ongoing Storms
Pounding rain and wind have continued to wreak havoc across Northern California, as the area continues to be inundated by a round of atmospheric rivers, as well as a a rapidly rotating storm system known as a bomb cyclone. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and mobilized the California National Guard to support disaster response. Evacuation orders have been issued, the BBC reported on Friday. Two fatalities have been reported since Wednesday, including a 19-year-old woman whose car skidded off a flooding road and a toddler who died after a redwood tree fell on top of him.
