Booker T Says He Always Preached To Big E To Stop Jumping Through The Ropes
On the March 11, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown, Big E suffered a neck injury when he landed on his head following a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. Big E fractured his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae, but didn't suffer any ligament or spinal cord damage. Big E won't know...
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Roman Reigns Gave Kevin Owens 'The Receipt' On SmackDown
One WWE Hall of Famer believes Roman Reigns recently got a measure of revenge on Kevin Owens. Reigns suffered a ruptured eardrum during the Survivor Series: WarGames main event, courtesy of a slap from Owens. It was reported that Reigns was none too pleased with Owens following the match. During the year-end edition of "WWE SmackDown," Reigns teamed with Sami Zayn to take on Owens and John Cena. At some point during the match, Owens' eye swelled up, presumably due to a stiff lariat from Reigns.
Eric Bischoff Announces He Will Be Stepping Back Into A Wrestling Ring
Over the course of his 30-plus years in the wrestling business, Eric Bischoff has primarily served as a backstage executive or an onscreen authority figure. But with a background in martial arts, Bischoff would mix it up in the ring every once in a while — even becoming WCW Hardcore Champion once. Well as it happens, he's not done in the ring just yet.
Daughter Of WWE Legend Wrestles During AEW Dark Taping
Before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts, AEW held a taping of AEW Dark, their popular Youtube show, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday night. And while it isn’t unusual for up-and-coming local talents to get an opportunity to impress, one name stood out above the rest, with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Teal Piper, competing in a tag match alongside Rebel Kel against Tay Conti and Anna JAS.
Update On Who Is Behind ‘Uncle Howdy’ Character
A new report has provided an update on who is behind “Uncle Howdy” character. Ever since his return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt has captured the imaginations of the fans with his compelling storyline involving “Uncle Howdy”. On the December 30 edition of SmackDown,...
WWE Hall of Famer posts video of him getting punched and stomped in the face for real, but its all a set up
WWE Hall Of Famer Tony Atlas has posted a video of himself getting punched and stomped repeatedly in the face by a woman, while lying on the floor. It would be appear the above video, based on not only what Atlas wrote on Twitter (see below) with the video, but a 2012 report from TMZ, that this was all a set up by Atlas.
WWE Hall of Famer Believes Rey Mysterio Might Retire: “He’s Broken Up and Beaten Up”
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio may call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year. Long stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s One on One that Rey Mysterio may retire once his contract expires, regardless of whether he is released or not. The former SmackDown GM believes Mysterio is “broken” and “beaten” and may retire if he has his finances in order and has saved enough money.
Sheamus And Drew McIntyre's Tag Team Gets A Name
It's often easy for a team of two prominent singles wrestlers to never get a name for their team. Examples include teams such as Natalya and Tamina, Kofi Kingston and CM Punk, and Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. All three of those teams at one time held tag team championship gold in WWE with no real team name. But, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have transcended this and become The Bangers Bros.
The Viking Raiders Attack Sheamus & Drew McIntyre After WWE SmackDown Goes Off-Air
– During last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, The Usos picked up the win over Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles. However, after the show, The Viking Raiders came out to attack Sheamus and McIntyre after the live FOX Network broadcast went off the air.
Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
Will Ospreay Praises Jade Cargill’s Finisher Sequence At AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Jade Cargill’s unique delivery of her Jaded finisher at AEW Battle Of The Belts V drew a lot of praise, and Will Ospreay counts himself among the fans of the sequence. Cargill defeated Skye Blue at Friday’s special, a match that ended when Cargil caught Blue in a hurricanrana attempt and pulled her onto her shoulders, spun her around and then tossed her up, caught her, and hit the finisher for the pinfall.
Braun Strowman Confronts WWE Stable After Its Heel Turn
Following his loss to Ricochet in a Royal Rumble qualifying match on the January 6 episode of "SmackDown," Top Dolla alongside the rest of Hit Row turned heel in a post-match beatdown. Hit Row attacked Ricochet after he was lured in for a post-match handshake by Top Dolla. But, the beatdown didn't last long, as Hit Row was promptly run off by Braun Strowman.
Former Impact Star Reflects On Relationship With Dixie Carter
Don't expect Nick Aldis to share negative stories about Dixie Carter. Aldis wrestled in TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling) as Magnus from 2008-2015 during Carter's tenure as president of the company, and he became TNA World Heavyweight Champion in 2013. Appearing on "The Universal Wrestling Podcast," the British star discussed Carter's role in his career.
Ex WWE Superstar Wants $1 Million For Royal Rumble Appearance
WWE is going through a lot of changes and those aren’t stopping any time soon. It seems that one former WWE Superstar isn’t game to come back unless a ton of money is involved. The Royal Rumble is set to go down on January 28th, and fans can’t...
Jim Ross If Legion of Doom Was Hard to Work With, the Development Of Chainsaw Charlie
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the WWF leading into the 1998 Royal Rumble. Ross talked about the development of Chainsaw Charlie, Legion of Doom doing business and if there was ever a moment where they went too far. Some highlights are below. On how Chainsaw...
The Acclaimed Retain Titles at AEW Battle of Belts V, Max Caster References Vince McMahon in Freestyle
– It was a good night for The Acclaimed. The AEW Tag Team Champions defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in the No Holds Barred rematch at last night’s live AEW Battle of the Belts special. During his freestyle rap entrance, Max Caster referenced Vince McMahon and more. During...
Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE SmackDown
The Royal Rumble is just around the corner and this week on Friday Night SmackDown, Ricochet and Top Dolla faced off in a qualifying match for the men’s Royal Rumble. Before the match kicked off Michael Cole made it a point to note that there were issues between Ricochet and Top Dolla because Ricochet made fun of Top Dolla’s botch from a few weeks ago where he fell over the top rope.
Major Title Changes Take Place at MLW Blood & Thunder
On January 7th, Major League Wrestling held its Blood and Thunder event in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. At the event, Johnny Fusion became the new MLW National Openweight Champion. He defeated Davey Richards for the belt. New MLW World Tag Team Champions were also crowned as The Samoan Swat...
Various News: Outlaw Wrestling Starts 2023, Kamille Works With JPWA
– Outlaw Wrestling out of NYC announced their inaugural 2023 bookings, featuring with Homicide (managed by Vinnie Stigma of Agonistic Front) vs. Crowbar (managed by Kevin Sullivan) for the company’s championship as well as The SAT vs. Encore Moore & Marcus Mathers & Jaden Valo. The show will take place on January 12 in Ridgewood, Queens, NY. You can see a pair of announcement tweets for the event below.
Wrestling Legend, NWF Co-Founder Johnny Powers Passes Away
Johnny Powers, who wrestled in the WWWF & NWA as well as co-founding the National Wrestling Federation, has passed away. Slam Wrestling reports that Powers passed away in his sleep at his home in Smithville, Ontario on December 30th. He was 79 years old. Born Dennis Waters, Powers began training...
