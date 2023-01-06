Read full article on original website
FA Cup: Sheffield Wednesday shock Newcastle and Blackpool thrash Premier League’s Nottingham Forest
Two Premier League clubs suffered FA Cup third-round exits at the hands of Championship opposition on Saturday, as Burnley knocked out Bournemouth and Blackpool thrashed Nottingham Forest.But an even bigger shock was to come in the evening as League One side Sheffield Wednesday held off a late fight-back by in-form Newcastle United to record a 2-1 victory. A pulsating game saw Josh Windass score twice in the second half to put the Owls well in control and they were certainly deserving of the goals after a brave and adventurous performance.Newcastle pushed back late in the game and Bruno Guimaraes gave...
Harry Kane knocks out Portsmouth and edges closer to Tottenham goal record
When Harry Kane set himself on the edge of the area, to the left of centre, instantly making the calculations, slowing down his pulse, there was the sense that everybody inside the stadium knew what was going to happen. All eyes went to the far corner of the Portsmouth net. The ball duly followed.
BBC
Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham: National League side cause FA Cup shock
National League Wrexham knocked Championship side Coventry City out of the FA Cup in a seven-goal thriller. Early goals from Sam Dalby and Elliot Lee got Wrexham off to a dream start before Ben Sheaf halved the deficit. Thomas O'Connor got Wrexham's third before Paul Mullin's penalty looked to have...
Man City or Chelsea paired with Oxford or Arsenal in FA Cup fourth round draw
Manchester City and Chelsea went into their FA Cup clash at the Etihad Stadium knowing the winners were set to face either Oxford or Arsenal in the fourth round.A guaranteed all-Premier League tie emerging from the draw on Sunday afternoon was Brighton hosting either Liverpool or Wolves.National League outfit Wrexham’s reward for their 4-3 win at Coventry on Saturday is a home match against another Championship side, Sheffield United.The draw has been made for the #EmiratesFACup fourth round! 🤩— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2023The other National League teams remaining in the contest are Chesterfield and Boreham Wood.The winners of the Chesterfield’s replay against West Brom will play Bristol City or Swansea away, while Boreham Wood or Accrington will take on Cardiff or Leeds at home.The draw, the ties from which are set to be take place from January 27-30, also included a trip for Tottenham to Preston and Manchester United entertaining Reading. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
FA Cup draw: Manchester City could face Arsenal next after knocking out Chelsea
Manchester City could face Premier League leaders Arsenal next in the FA Cup fourth round after knocking out Chelsea on Sunday
Romeo Beckham Signs For EPL Club Brentford On Loan
The 20-year-old son of former England captain David Beckham will play for Brentford's B team during the loan spell.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Leicester - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
After getting knocked out of the FA Cup by Sheffield Wednesday (2-1) on Saturday, Newcastle will be back playing another cup game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 when they host Leicester in a Carabao Clash at St James’ Park. Last weekend sucked. This week won’t do so much. Or...
BBC
Man City 4-0 Chelsea: Graham Potter under pressure after FA Cup exit
Graham Potter's start to life as Chelsea manager could hardly have gone much worse. The Blues' 4-0 FA Cup third-round humbling at Manchester City has increased the pressure on the former Brighton boss as his troubled first few months at Stamford Bridge show no sign of improving. Sitting 10th in...
Under-fire Chelsea manager Graham Potter accepts frustrated fans need to see more
Graham Potter admits Chelsea must improve after their heavy FA Cup defeat to Manchester City, as he came under fire for leading the club to just two wins in nine games.“The results in a small space of time are not positive,” he said.“You can make excuses and look for reasons or say it isn’t good enough. Both of those answers are correct.“We have to keep improving and stick together because clearly we are suffering as a football club and it’s not nice at all. But that’s where we are at the moment.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Chelsea vs Man City: Pep Guardiola jokes he’s ‘a genius’ for match-winning substitutionGraham Potter hoping for good news after Reece James suffers fresh injury scareDamar Hamlin thanks fans for support in first post since cardiac arrest on field
Jurgen Klopp Happy To Wait Until Summer After Choosing Against Midfield Signing
Jurgen Klopp is happy to wait until summer to bring in a midfielder despite Liverpool’s struggles this season.
Coventry City vs Wrexham LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Coventry City take on Wrexham in the FA Cup today.The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
On This Day in 2008 – Newcastle part company with manager Sam Allardyce
Newcastle started the search for their eighth manager in 11 years after Sam Allardyce’s ill-fated reign came to a shock end after just eight months.The 53-year-old looked to have survived the worst of the intense pressure which came his way as the Magpies’ season lurched from one crisis to another.However, just four days after they avoided an FA Cup giant-killing at Stoke, owner Mike Ashley and chairman Chris Mort decided the time was right to act.Confirming that manager and club had parted company by mutual consent with immediate effect, Mort said in a statement: “Mike and I would like to...
Pep Guardiola urges Chelsea to be patient with under-fire manager Graham Potter
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola told Chelsea owner Todd Boehly he must give Graham Potter time to implement his ideas at Stamford Bridge after watching his side beat the Blues for the second time in four days.Following on from Thursday’s 1-0 Premier League win in the capital which left Chelsea in 10th place, City dumped Potter’s side out of the FA Cup with a resounding 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring with a fine free-kick before Julian Alvarez’s penalty and a Phil Foden strike made it 3-0 before the break, and Mahrez finished the...
Soccer-Newcastle shocked by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday
SHEFFIELD, England, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Premier League high-flyers Newcastle United were shocked by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday as they suffered a 2-1 away defeat to crash out of the FA Cup in the third round.
BBC
FA Cup: Aston Villa stunned by Stevenage as Premier League sides fall
It was one of the biggest FA Cup shocks of recent times - and it arrived in the most dramatic fashion as Aston Villa became the latest Premier League team to bow out on a "magical" third-round weekend. League Two side Stevenage produced an incredible late comeback to beat Aston...
Sporting News
Australian wonderkid Garang Kuol poised for loan move to Scotland after signing for Newcastle United
Australian teenager Garang Kuol is close to confirming his next club as he searches for regular game time in Europe after signing for Newcastle United. The former Central Coast Mariner was locked in to join the Magpies months ago with the plan always to send him out on loan to develop.
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Felix, Martinez, Zidane, Pickford, Ings, Trossard, Caicedo
Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror) Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022...
BBC
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Toffees in 'bad place' but show fight for Frank Lampard - Coady
Everton defender Conor Coady says they are in "a bad place" but that they showed they are fighting for manager Frank Lampard despite defeat at Manchester United in the FA Cup. Lampard and Everton went into the game under severe pressure after a 4-1 thrashing by Brighton on Tuesday left them in the Premier League drop zone.
BBC
Johnson dismisses Bojang claims Hibs treated striker ‘worse than an animal’
Manager Lee Johnson has dismissed claims that Hibernian mistreated Momodou Bojang during his six-month loan stint. After the club announced they were using a break clause for the season-long deal, quotes attributed to the Gambian striker emerged via an African media outlet listing several grievances. It was said that he...
SB Nation
Arsenal Women sign Victoria Pelova
Arsenal Women have announced the signing of Victoria Pelova, who joins from Ajax for an undisclosed fee. Pelova, 23, is a Dutch international, who was part of the 2019 World Cup squad, the Tokyo Olympics squad, and the squad at the most recent European Championships. A #10 or wide attacker, Pelova scored twice in the Olympics and once at the Euros, and has 3 goals and 3 assists in 8 Eredivisie games.
