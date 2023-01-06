Read full article on original website
Related
SNAP Update: Massachusetts Set To End Emergency SNAP Benefits — When To Expect Last Payment
Pandemic SNAP, or P-EBT, is set to expire in February for Massachusetts SNAP recipients. WWLP 22News reported that the last SNAP emergency allotments are scheduled to go out on March 2. SNAP Benefits:...
When is the last COVID SNAP payment in Massachusetts?
The extra COVID SNAP payments to Massachusetts residents are ending, the state announced. The extra payments were issued in response to COVID-19 and the public health emergency, according to the state. They were available at the beginning of each month. But that’s coming to an end in February. However,...
ValueWalk
Is Tax Relief From Massachusetts Coming? This Is What Gov. Healey Said
Massachusetts taxpayers could get some tax relief soon. Gov. Maura Healey and top lawmakers recently talked about sending tax relief from Massachusetts to residents. However, whether or not the tax relief will actually happen depends largely on key metrics, the lawmakers signaled. Tax Relief From Massachusetts: What Is Gov. Healey...
Massachusetts’ minimum wage raise is falling behind inflation (Editorial)
When the Massachusetts minimum wage was raised to $15 per hour in 2018, some skeptics thought it was asking too much of employers to cover the difference. The question now may be whether the increase was enough. The minimum wage increase was part of the so-called “grand bargain” between Governor...
Poll: Mass. residents want to keep controversial tax cap law intact
A majority of Massachusetts residents want Beacon Hill lawmakers and new Gov. Maura Healey to keep a controversial tax cap law intact, which last year delivered almost $3 billion in excess state revenues back to taxpayers but scrambled more permanent relief, a new Republican-aligned poll found. Nearly 63% of respondents...
Boston Globe
‘Costs through the roof’: Why readers are worried this winter
"Do we heat the apartment, pay the rent, or eat?" Winter can be a hard time for homeowners and renters. Even without heavy snowfall, our readers are worried about heating costs, a lack of tradespeople, the high cost of living, and more. We. what worries them most when it comes...
McKnight's
Nursing homes’ lawsuit fighting beds-per-room limit given the OK
Thirty-one nursing home providers have cleared a major hurdle in their efforts to block a state rule limiting capacity to two beds per room. Attorney Howard Sollins called a Massachusetts judge’s refusal to dismiss the case a victory and noted that attempts to de-densify occupancy could create access issues.
‘The devil is in the detail’ for free community college in Massachusetts
Free community college could be a reality in Massachusetts, but key parameters — including who exactly qualifies for the tuition and fee reprieve — remain open questions. New Gov. Maura Healey and Senate President Karen Spilka have both broached support for free community college models, though their initial plans contain marked differences.
Massachusetts Residents Cheated Out of Money Due to Alarming Scam
There's no shortage of scams taking place throughout Massachusetts. Everywhere you look it seems like another scam is popping up. And with technology being what it is today, con artists more than ever can steal your identity and lift money right out of your bank account. Massachusetts folks really have to keep their guard up as much as possible due to the fact that scams are happening on a regular basis. (By the way, don't fall for the gas gift card scam which you can learn about by going here).
eenews.net
Mass. unveils plans to roll back gas in new buildings
Massachusetts energy officials are planning to shrink natural gas’s role in heating new buildings, as new Democratic Gov. Maura Healey faces steep challenges with her energy and climate agenda. Late last year, the Department of Energy Resources issued draft and final rules that promote electrification of space and water...
Massachusetts awarded federal preschool development grant
The Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care has been awarded a three-year, $36 million federal Preschool Development Grant Birth Through Five (PDG B-5).
commonwealthmagazine.org
Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms
RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
westernmassnews.com
Eversource customers brace for increased rates
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thee new year brought on increased rates for Eversource customers. Now people are bracing for those bills to come in. These rate hikes have left many people in the bay state frustrated with Eversource. We spoke with State Representative Orlando Ramos to see if any changes have been made at the state level to assist people with the higher costs.
fallriverreporter.com
Stop by Massachusetts man results in $1,000,000 scratch ticket prize and some good news for his children
A stop by a Massachusetts man resulted in a big win on a state scratch ticket and also some good news for his children. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Alejandro Melendez Delgado has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.
Healey’s climate approach resembles Biden’s
BOSTON (SHNS) – It was her first press conference and Gov. Maura Healey on Friday declared that Massachusetts was the first state in the nation to bring a climate chief on board. But if the idea had a familiar ring, you are not wrong. President Joe Biden in January 2021 issued an executive order launching […]
Report: N.E. electric grid operator declared capacity deficiency Christmas Eve
Region’s supply of electricity was insufficient to meet consumer demand. System operators implemented well established procedures Christmas Eve to maintain New England’s power supply during an unanticipated electric capacity deficiency, according to a report from ISO New England. The operator blamed unexpected generator outages and reductions, and power...
Governor Healey already tackling top priorities
Now that Governor Maura Healey has officially taken office her administration is already tackling top priorities.
ABC6.com
As COVID cases increase to ‘high’ level in 3 Rhode Island counties, Lifespan opens new urgent care
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As coronavirus cases increase to “high” level in three Rhode Island counties, Lifespan is opening a new urgent care. The new urgent care is opening on Jan. 16 in Johnston. “Lifespan would like all Rhode Islanders to know they can seek care for...
fallriverreporter.com
Despite gas prices increasing nationally, Massachusetts saw a decrease in the cost of a gallon of gas for another week
Westwood, MA, January 9, 2023 — Despite gas prices increasing nationally, the cost of a gallon of gas in Massachusetts has decreased for another week. According to AAA, the average gas price in Massachusetts is down 3 cents from last week ($3.35), averaging $3.32 per gallon. Today’s price is 27 cents lower than a month ago ($3.59), and 5 cents lower than January 9, 2022 ($3.37). Massachusetts’ average gas price is 4 cents higher than the national average.
It’s Illegal to Put These Items in Your Trash Can in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is adjusting to new laws surrounding trash that seem to have some unintended consequences. Since new regulations surrounding the disposal of mattresses went into effect back in November, there have been reports statewide of illegal dumping. It seems some residents would rather take the risk of being caught dropping unwanted mattresses in sneaky spots than to pay the fee to get them properly handled.
Comments / 1